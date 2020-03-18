Average number of vacant jobs in Latvia up 28.1% in 2019

In 2019 there were 29.1 thousand job vacancies in Latvia, which is 6.4 thousand vacancies or 28.1 % more than in 2018. In public sector there were 8.3 thousand and in private sector 20.9 thousand job vacancies.

Over the year, the number of job vacancies in private sector grew by 5 thousand or 31.2 %, while in public sector – by 1.4 thousand or 21.1 %, according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

Out of the total number of jobs in Latvia (both occupied and vacant), 3.1 % were vacant – 2.8 % of which in public sector and 3.2 % in private sector.

Compared to 2018, the average number of occupied posts increased by 9.0 thousand or 1.0 % with an increase of 9.7 thousand or 1.6 % in private sector and decrease of 0.7 thousand or 0.2 % in public sector in 2019.

The largest share of job vacancies was recorded among craft and related trades workers (5.2 % of all jobs in this occupational group) as well as skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers (4.5 %). Over the year, the sharpest rise was recorded in the demand for skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers, clerical support workers, elementary occupations, technicians and associate professionals and professionals, but the slowest – in demand for service and sales workers.In 2019, the largest share of job vacancies in the total number of jobs within the sector was recorded in public administration and defence (6.3 %), mining and quarrying (5.3 %), construction (4.8 %), accommodation and food service activities (4.0 %), as well as manufacturing (3.6 %).

In 2019, the highest share of job vacancies was observed in Riga region – 3.6 % of all jobs within the region or 18.4 thousand, whereas the lowest in Zemgale region – 2.1 % or 1.4 thousand and in Kurzeme region – 2.1 % or 1.7 thousand.

At the end of Q4 2019, in Latvia there were 28.1 thousand job vacancies.

Compared to Q4 2018, the number of job vacancies went up by 6.7 thousand or 31.5 %, whereas compared to the previous quarter it dropped by 1.1 thousand or 3.8 %.