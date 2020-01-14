Avian influenza infection cases registered in Hungary

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N8 sub-type) has been found in a domestic bird enclosure with more than 50 000 turkeys in Esztergom district of Komárom in Hungary, as reported by Latvian Food and Veterinary Service (PVD).

Hungarian veterinary service has quarantined the area of the region where the avian influenza infection cases were found. All birds in the affected enclosure have been put down and burned to prevent the spread of the infection.

Following Poland and Slovakia, Hungary is the third EU member state in which this dangerous disease has been registered in January, the service reports. In Poland this disease was found close to the country’s shared border with Germany.

PVD reminds that in spite of recent outbreaks of the avian influenza in recent weeks, overall activity is considered low in Europe.

Latvian ornithologists have yet to spot any risks of migratory birds carrying the disease to the country. It is noted that because of warm weather some migratory birds have not left and feed at local bodies of water.

PVD continues monitoring the spread of avian influenza in Europe. If risks increase, PVD, ornithologists and Agriculture Ministry will work to establish restrictions for bird enclosures.

This highly pathogenic virus has never been registered in Latvia, PVD reports.

To protect domestic birds from avian influenza, PVD invites owners to comply with bio-security measures and make sure wild animals cannot access enclosures. Owners are also urged to report any cases of potential infections.

PVD urges residents to be responsive and report any dead birds found.

Avian influenza is an acute and very dangerous disease. Its symptoms include sudden and rapid progression, loss of strength, depression and refusal to eat, puffed feathers, fever, altered gait, bluish skin colour and mass deaths of birds.

Wild birds are carriers of the virus, especially waterfowl.