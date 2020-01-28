Aviation giant Airbus concedes to corruption investigators in France, UK and US

World’s largest airplane maker, European multinational has agreed to potentially very expensive settlements with bribery investigators in France, the UK and the US.

British news portal The Guardian reports on Tuesday, January 28, that the investigations concern allegations of fraud, bribery and corruption in the group’s civil aviation arm, particularly relating to irregularities concerning middlemen, or «third-party consultants».

«Airbus confirms that it has reached agreement in principle with the French Parquet National Financier, the UK Serious Fraud Office and the US authorities,»

the aerospace group stated, as quoted by The Guardian.

«These agreements are made in the context of investigations into allegations of bribery and corruption as well as compliance with the US international traffic in arms regulations (Itar). They remain subject to approval by French and UK courts and US court and regulator,» it explained.

According to The Guardian analysts had predicted fines of more than three billion euros for Airbus, which would compare with annual profits of EUR 4.3bn in the 2018 financial year on revenues of EUR 63.7bn.