Baiba Rozentāle leaves Harmony and wants to join Honour to Serve Riga

Riga City Council deputy Baiba Rozentāle has left Harmony party has written an application to join Honour to Serve Riga, as reported by LTV programme De Facto.

Rozentāle told the programme that she left Harmony on 10 December. When asked about the reasons, she mentioned that the decision is not related to the recent corruption scandals at Riga City Council.

«I could not implement what I wanted to when I joined the party. I saw no desire to unite society in this party,» Rozentāle told the programme.

Rozentāle has not yet decided if she wants to run in elections from the list of candidates of Honour to Serve Riga in the event of snap elections. The party’s board member and Mayor of Riga Oļegs Burovs told the programme that his party has plans to add her to its list of candidates.

Burovs said the party has decided to run in snap elections separately from their partner Harmony. The ex-vice mayor and standing MEP Andris Ameriks has no plans to run in elections. The party’s mayoral candidate is Burovs. He said the party is working on attracting «new faces» – from other parties and from people well-known in society.

Rozentāle joined Harmony in 2011, prior to snap Saeima elections. She was elected to Riga City Council in 2013.

Before then she stood candidate in 9th Saeima elections from the People’s Party list. In June 2009 she became Healthcare Minister under Valdis Dombrovskis’ government. She lost her position after the People’s Party left the government coalition in 2010. In the same year Rozenāle ran in 10th Saeima elections from the list of candidates of the For Better Latvia political party.

As it is known, if the Saeima adopts the Law on Dismissal of Riga City Council, snap elections would take place in the capital city on 29 February 2020.