Baltic Media Alliance co-owner Solodovs a suspect in VDD criminal process

One of the suspects in the criminal process commenced by Latvian State Security Service (VDD) over violation of international sanctions is LLC Baltic Media Alliance co-owner and board chairman Oļegs Solodovs, according to unofficial information from LETA.

According to information from Firmas.lv, Latvian citizen Solodovs owns 50% of company shares, the other half of shares is owned by Russian citizen Aleksejs Pļasunovs.

Solodovs has been board chairman of Baltic Media Alliance since its foundation in 2007. Pļasunovs is also a board member, according to data from Firmas.lv.

On Tuesday, 4 February, VDD performed multiple searches in Riga and Tallinn. Searches were performed as part of 19 December 2019 criminal process – on violation of EU sanctions in a group following a prior agreement.

As reported by VDD, a number of court-sanctioned searches were performed in cooperation with Estonian Security Police at locations associated with suspects in Riga and Tallinn. Police confiscated a number of documents and data storage devices during those searches.

«Information acquired during searches raises suspicions that a group of people had secured access to financial and economic resources for a person subjected to EU sanctions for actions that had undermined Ukraine’s territorial integrity, its sovereignty and independence,» as stated in VDD’s released statement.

Currently there are two suspects in the aforementioned criminal case. Both have been applied with security measures not associated with deprivation of freedom. There are several other persons with status of persons involved in a criminal process.

In order for the investigation to progress smoothly, VDD refrains from commenting the case further.

VDD reminds that no one is considered guilty until their guilt has been proven in accordance with the law.

One of the locations in which VDD officers performed a search may have been LLC Baltic Media Alliance, as reported by LTV. The company has an office located on Ģertrūdes Street in Riga.

LLC Baltic Media Alliance includes First Baltic Channel television, First Baltic Musical Channel and Baltic Media Advertisement, Ren TV Baltic, Tem LV television channel distributor, and publishing house Print Media, as well as newspapers MK Latvija and MK Estonia, including their internet versions.

A total of 25 television channels in Baltics are part of the Baltic Media Alliance. The company produces local television news in Latvia and Estonia.

Baltic Media Alliance was registered in May 2007. Its base capital is EUR 3 579 518, according to information from Firmas.lv. Baltic Media Alliance has six subsidiaries – First Baltic Channel, Baltic Media Advertisement, Tem LV, publishing house Print Media, Ren TV Baltic and First Baltic Music Channel. Baltic Media Alliance is the sole owner in all of them.