Baltic Media Alliance co-owner Solodovs a suspect in VDD criminal process
One of the suspects in the criminal process commenced by Latvian State Security Service (VDD) over violation of international sanctions is LLC Baltic Media Alliance co-owner and board chairman Oļegs Solodovs, according to unofficial information from LETA.
According to information from Firmas.lv, Latvian citizen Solodovs owns 50% of company shares, the other half of shares is owned by Russian citizen Aleksejs Pļasunovs.
Solodovs has been board chairman of Baltic Media Alliance since its foundation in 2007. Pļasunovs is also a board member, according to data from Firmas.lv.
On Tuesday, 4 February, VDD performed multiple searches in Riga and Tallinn. Searches were performed as part of 19 December 2019 criminal process – on violation of EU sanctions in a group following a prior agreement.
As reported by VDD, a number of court-sanctioned searches were performed in cooperation with Estonian Security Police at locations associated with suspects in Riga and Tallinn. Police confiscated a number of documents and data storage devices during those searches.
«Information acquired during searches raises suspicions that a group of people had secured access to financial and economic resources for a person subjected to EU sanctions for actions that had undermined Ukraine’s territorial integrity, its sovereignty and independence,» as stated in VDD’s released statement.
Currently there are two suspects in the aforementioned criminal case. Both have been applied with security measures not associated with deprivation of freedom. There are several other persons with status of persons involved in a criminal process.
In order for the investigation to progress smoothly, VDD refrains from commenting the case further.
VDD reminds that no one is considered guilty until their guilt has been proven in accordance with the law.
One of the locations in which VDD officers performed a search may have been LLC Baltic Media Alliance, as reported by LTV. The company has an office located on Ģertrūdes Street in Riga.
LLC Baltic Media Alliance includes First Baltic Channel television, First Baltic Musical Channel and Baltic Media Advertisement, Ren TV Baltic, Tem LV television channel distributor, and publishing house Print Media, as well as newspapers MK Latvija and MK Estonia, including their internet versions.
A total of 25 television channels in Baltics are part of the Baltic Media Alliance. The company produces local television news in Latvia and Estonia.
Baltic Media Alliance was registered in May 2007. Its base capital is EUR 3 579 518, according to information from Firmas.lv. Baltic Media Alliance has six subsidiaries – First Baltic Channel, Baltic Media Advertisement, Tem LV, publishing house Print Media, Ren TV Baltic and First Baltic Music Channel. Baltic Media Alliance is the sole owner in all of them.
Related posts
- Prime Minister: there are loops in the law that can be used to prolong trials
- Bordāns suggests stationing VDD on Upes Street; Burovs offers land in Čiekurkalns
- Levits: search for a new location for VDD would delay project and create losses
- Kariņš: location for VDD’s new building requires a discussion
- VDD official: no new office would mean slowing the service’s development
- Information about VDD new office building’s construction costs is a state secret
Keywords: Baltic Media Alliance EU sanctions Oļegs Solodovs VDD
Poland suspends judge, who questioned country’s judiciary reform
Poland’s National Judiciary Council has suspended from office a judge, who questioned the controversial court reform in the country, by seeking transparency on the appointment of the council’s members, BBC reports.
Prime Minister: there are loops in the law that can be used to prolong trials
«The difficulty is that there are loops in the law lawyers are able to use to prolong trials,» said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Wednesday, 5 February.
Baltic Media Alliance co-owner Solodovs a suspect in VDD criminal process
One of the suspects in the criminal process commenced by Latvian State Security Service over violation of international sanctions is LLC Baltic Media Alliance co-owner and board chairman Oļegs Solodovs, according to unofficial information from LETA.
«America’s future is blazing bright», says Trump in state of the union speech
US President Donald Trump has delivered his state of the union speech in the US Congress, highlighting the achievements of his administration in economy and foreign policy. Speaker of the lower house of the Congress has torn up his speech in protest, AP news agency reports.
Maxima tragedy criminal case viewing concludes; ruling promised in mid-February
On Tuesday, 4 February, Riga City Pārdaugava Court concluded listening to the last words of the accused in the so-called Zolitude Maxima supermarket tragedy criminal case and announced the ruling will be announced on 18 February.
US first democratic caucuses bring Buttigieg and Sanders as top presidential candidates
In the US state of Iowa, the first caucuses of the Democratic Party to select its candidate for the US presidential election has produced Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders as the frontrunners, according to AP news agency.
Chechen activist, opponent of Kadyrov found stabbed in France, media report
Chechen internet activist Imran Aliyev, an outspoken critic of the Kremlin-appointed head of Chechnya in Russia, Ramzan Kadyrov, has been found dead in France, Radio Free Europe and AFP news agency report.
Officials: there is no reason to panic over possible spread of coronavirus in Latvia
There is no reason to panic over a possible spread of coronavirus in Latvia. Responsible services have prepared countermeasures, as stressed by Latvian officials after a meeting of the Crisis Management Council on Tuesday, 4 February.
RTAB head accuses Riga’s mayor of document forging; asks KNAB to investigate
Riga Tourism Development Bureau board chairman Guntars Grīnvalds has asked Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau to investigate possible document forging in the institution.
Lithuanian troops to have careful medical tests over Iran missile attacks
Lithuanian troops, who were among allied forces in Iraq during Iran’s retaliatory attack on US forces in January would undergo careful health tests after their return to the Baltic country, LRT broadcaster reports.
«Many don’t sort at all» – Estonia pinpoints key problem in waste management
Estonian Environmental Board has pointed to people not willing to sort their waste as a key problem in the sector of waste disposal, according to Estonian public broadcaster ERR.
Purgaile: Latvia’s economy would benefit from a new bank entering the market
Latvia’s economy would benefit from some new bank entering the market, said Finance and Capital Market Commission head Santa Purgaile in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Tuesday, 4 February.
Kaimiņš on backstage fights in football: Sandis Ģirģens seems to really want the post
A fight is taking place on the backstage of Latvian Football Federation – perhaps it is even more relentless than the one on the political arena. The fight for the seat of the president of LFF is silent, but what has happened so far is serious. For example, generally it feels like Latvian Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens wants to become the next president of LFF at any cost, Saeima deputy Artuss Kaimiņš told BNN in an interview.
- Interviews ,
- Social ,
- Latvia
Lithuania looking for common ground with difficult neighbour Belarus
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius is this week on a two-day visit to Belarus. Noting the differences both governments have over the construction of the Astravyets nuclear power station in Belarus, diplomats are looking for common ground in the Lithuanian community and common history, according to Belarus’ news agency BelTA.
Latvian blogger arrested for invitations to «liquidate all of the Chinese»
On 31 January 2020 Latvian State Police arrested one Niks Endziņš, who was previously accused of spreading false news, for publishing a video on his Facebook profile in which he incited national hatred and, among other things, invited to «liquidate all of the Chinese».
In Ukrainian plane crash investigation, Iran stops cooperation with Ukraine
Ukraine, whose passenger plane was downed in January in Iran, has been rejected from the circulation of documents by Iranian investigators after a leaked air traffic conversation led the Ukrainian President to point to Iran’s early knowledge of the downing of the plane, BBC reports.
NVD not sure when extension of e-health project’s terms could be requested
Latvian Healthcare Ministry’s planned e-health project’s term extension may be requested, but it is unknown when or if it is even necessary, explains National Health Service representative Tanita Tamme-Zvejniece.
67 826 Latvian residents want their pension savings passed on after death
So far a total of 67 826 Latvian residents have chosen in favour of passing on their second level pension savings in the event of their death. 66.9% have chosen to let their pension savings be inherited after their death, as reported by State Social Insurance Agency representative Iveta Daine.
Coronavirus infections in China exceed 20 000; new cases in Germany
In China, the new coronavirus, which has been declared an international health emergency, has been found in over 20 000 people. New cases have been registered in Germany.
KNAB terminates criminal process against Artuss Kaimiņš
Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau has terminated the criminal process against Saeima deputy Artuss Kaimiņš over acceptance of illegal financing by his political organization and reporting false information in income declaration. The process was terminated due to a lack of composition of a crime.
Donbas War continues to claim lives in Ukraine
In eastern Ukraine, the conflict with Kremlin-backed separatist forces has claimed another two lives, according to the Ukrainian military and broadcaster Redio Free Europe.
Latvian citizen evacuated to France from coronavirus-affected region in China
Latvian citizen has been successfully evacuated from China’s Wuhan region, where the outbreak of the coronavirus was first observed, to France, as confirmed by Latvian Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs through Twitter.
Why did you drink and drive? Estonian police releases caught driver explanations
Estonian traffic police have in the first month of 2020 caught 534 intoxicated drivers, which a 16%-increase compared to January 2020. Estonian police published a selection of excuses by apprehended drivers, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
KNAB to look into possible crimes committed by Riga City Council employees
Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau currently has five criminal processes in the works, in which seven employees of Riga City Council have rights for defence, as reported by KNAB.
Manufacturing volume output in Latvia increases 2% in 2019
Compared to 2018, manufacturing volume rose by 2 %, based calendar adjusted data at constant prices in 2019. Mining and quarrying decreased by 5 %, electricity and gas supply – by 4.4 %, but industrial production output, which includes previously mentioned sectors grew by 0.8 %.
Recommended
Latest
- Prime Minister: there are loops in the law that can be used to prolong trials
- Baltic Media Alliance co-owner Solodovs a suspect in VDD criminal process
- Maxima tragedy criminal case viewing concludes; ruling promised in mid-February
- National Health Service urges residents to use state-funded cancer screening tests more actively
- Officials: there is no reason to panic over possible spread of coronavirus in Latvia
- RTAB head accuses Riga’s mayor of document forging; asks KNAB to investigate
- Purgaile: Latvia’s economy would benefit from a new bank entering the market
- Kaimiņš on backstage fights in football: Sandis Ģirģens seems to really want the post
- Latvian blogger arrested for invitations to «liquidate all of the Chinese»
- Why is peripheral sight important and how can it be improved?
Most read
- Kaimiņš: I can't save KPV LV from Šlesers’, Lembergs’ and ZZS’ influence | 1
- Belarusian citizen arrested in ABLV Bank money laundering case
- Searches in Latvian banks performed with help from Germany; two persons detained
- Danish court keeps Kristīne Misāne under arrest
- Mārtiņš Krieķis’ secret conversations or everyone is a fool
- BNN summary of the week: Money laundering scandal. Searches at banks and RNP. Denmark to keep Misāne
- Officials: there is no reason to panic over possible spread of coronavirus in Latvia
- One of the detainees in 50 million euros laundering case is businessman Ovsjaņņikovs
- Six persons reportedly involved in case for laundering of 50 million euros
- Latvian prime minister orders justice minister to resolve lengthy litigations problem
Most commented
- Kaimiņš: I can't save KPV LV from Šlesers’, Lembergs’ and ZZS’ influence | 1
- Kariņš: coalition’s partner wants to combine all three special services in Latvia, but I won’t allow it | 1
- Searches in Latvian banks performed with help from Germany; two persons detained
- Baltic Media Alliance co-owner Solodovs a suspect in VDD criminal process
- Latvian prime minister orders justice minister to resolve lengthy litigations problem
- Government: climate and energy plan for 2030 is a step towards climate neutrality
- 67 826 Latvian residents want their pension savings passed on after death
- Prime Minister: there are loops in the law that can be used to prolong trials
- BNN summary of the week: Money laundering scandal. Searches at banks and RNP. Denmark to keep Misāne
- One step closer towards changing prosecutor general replacement order
Top 5 Business news
- Belarusian citizen arrested in ABLV Bank money laundering case
- Searches in Latvian banks performed with help from Germany; two persons detained
- Mārtiņš Krieķis’ secret conversations or everyone is a fool
- Week in Lithuania: New party announced, Seimas tightens pollution control, preparations for coronavirus
- Six persons reportedly involved in case for laundering of 50 million euros
Top 5 Social news
- Kaimiņš: I can't save KPV LV from Šlesers’, Lembergs’ and ZZS’ influence
- Belarusian citizen arrested in ABLV Bank money laundering case
- Searches in Latvian banks performed with help from Germany; two persons detained
- Danish court keeps Kristīne Misāne under arrest
- Mārtiņš Krieķis’ secret conversations or everyone is a fool
Top 5 World news
- Danish court keeps Kristīne Misāne under arrest
- BNN summary of the week: Money laundering scandal. Searches at banks and RNP. Denmark to keep Misāne
- European Parliament passes Brexit agreement
- Donbas War continues to claim lives in Ukraine
- Latvian citizen evacuated to France from coronavirus-affected region in China
Top 5 Video
- Estonian expedition Antarctica 200 leaves for six-month journey
- Austria’s first female Chancellor to head government until snap elections
- Hungary involves Estonia in efforts to fend off migration deals
- Captain arrested over Budapest ship collision as search for victims continues
- Video: European Spitzenkandidaten debate key EU issues in Brussels
Newest galleries
- In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
- PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
- Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
- PHOTO: doctors and opponents of municipal reform protest outside the Saeima
- PHOTO: State Fire and Rescue Service urges government to provide more funding
Newest comments
-
Zerry @ 2020-01-31 10:17:45
-
zerry @ 2020-01-29 15:04:54
Extremely bad idea to combine them, especially in Latvia. This kind of poor country would be too easy target for influencing with big foreign money if there will be only one security unit.
-
Captain Obvious @ 2020-01-29 12:52:49
Lithuania is so scared about Putin trying to rewrite history but the country is attempting the same thing with the bill being tabled to clear Lithuania of having any part in the Holocaust. Trying to be like Poland only makes the country look more backwards and shameful. What an embarrassment
-
Zerry @ 2020-01-27 17:14:16
For how many years the RB project have been going without plans who will finance Riga center and airport changes. I have seen plenty of animated videos how those ideas would look like, been in many meetings regarding RB - and none of them was presented any reasonable or sensible financing ideas. Why?
-
Mmmhmm @ 2020-01-27 14:46:29
And so it begins... Riga City Council trying to grab more money for projects that have already been funded.