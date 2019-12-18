Baltic presidents affirm commitment to finishing Rail Baltica on time

Presidents of Baltic States are fully committed to contributing to Rail Baltica project’s implementation and completion on time, said Latvia’s President Egils Levits during a press-conference on Tuesday, 17 December.

Together with Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, officials affirmed the commitment to contributing to implementation of railway line Rail Baltica project and overcoming difficulties. «We have a unified political position – the project needs to be finished and it needs to be done on time,» stressed Levits.

Additionally, Baltic leaders discussed the synchronization of power networks with Europe, which is planned to be planned to be completed by 2025. Nausėda invited his Lithuanian and Latvian colleagues to finish synchronization of their power lines as soon as possible. «In Lithuania we have commenced work in order to implement Rail Baltica and power line synchronization as quickly and efficiently as possible,» said the Lithuanian president.

As previously reported, Rail Baltica project provides for creating a European standard railway width railway like from Tallinn to the Lithuanian and Polish border so that it is possible to connect Baltic States with the rest of Europe via railway.

The costs of Rail Baltica project are estimated at around EUR 5.8 billion. Part of the costs will be covered using EU finances.