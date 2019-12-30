bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Tuesday 31.12.2019 | Name days: Silvestrs, Silvis, Kalvis
LatviaLatvia

Bank analysts: unemployment decline might stop in Latvia next year

LETA
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

December 30, 2019

Agnese Buceniece, Mārtiņš Āboliņš, Pēteris Strautiņš, Dainis Gašpuitis, Swebank, SEB Bank, Luminor, wages, employment, Latvia The unemployment level decline in Latvia will become slower or even stop next year, according to bank analysts.

Swedbank senior economist Agnese Buceniece says under slower economic growth demand for labourers will gradually calm down. The first signals for this came up from business surveys.

«Although labour force shortage remains a significant force behind wage growth, it seems its influence is starting to gradually decline. Survey results also show the ratio of companies that mention shortage of labour force as one of the main limiting factors continues to reduce. While in Q2 there was slightly more than a quarter of private sector companies (except for agriculture, mining and trade industries), by the end of the year their numbers had declined to less than one-fifth,» says Buceniece.

She predicts the unemployment level decline will soon stop and next year it will be close to this year’s – slightly above 6%.

«With unemployment remaining low, pressure on wages will remain,» stresses Swedbank senior economist.

SEB Bank macroeconomic expert Dainis Gašpuitis says in Q3 2019 unemployment levels in Latvia had declined to 6%.

He also says the last time Latvia had an unemployment level equal to the one reached in Q3 2019 was 13 years ago – in Q3 2006. It was lower for a very short while in Q3 and Q4 2007, when it was 5.6% and 5.3%, respectively. The trend turned around later on and was not far from the highest point of unemployment: in 2010 it reached 21.3% in Latvia.

«Something like this is not expected to repeat again and the economy will continue growing slowly, which also means a need for workers,» stresses Gašpuitis.

He also says demography is unrelenting – in Q3 917.8 thousand or 65.6% aged 15 to 74 were employed in Latvia and, although the employment level has increased 0.3 percentage points, the number of employed people is 2.3 thousand less than a year ago. This way the unemployment level may continue declining if only slightly.

«Strong regionalism and skill difference, which is further increased by weak mobility, limits Latvia’s ability to reach the unemployment level observed in many developed EU member states,» says Gašpuitis, predicting that Latvia may reach the lowest unemployment level in 2020.

He mentioned that aside from construction, demand will decline for low-qualified works whose ability or interest to engage in other industries may not be sufficient. Cases when companies will decide to lay off employees to control costs are also expected.

«Demand for workers will not reduce much, especially in specific industries and among highly qualified specialists. This is why unemployment will drop below 6% in Q2 and Q3 next year. Annual average unemployment level is expected to be 5.9%. But this may as well be it, before it exceeds 6% again later,» said Gašpuitis.

Luminor economist Pēteris Strautiņš mentioned unemployment reduction will definitely slow down or stop entirely next year.

«I expect the ratio of job-seekers to be around 6%. The biggest increase of the number of employed people is expected for rapidly growing service export sectors – commercial services, and IT services. This means people employed these have no reason to worry about losing jobs. People who have knowledge and skills in metalworking and mechanical engineering will have an easy time,» says Strautiņš.

Citadele Bank economist Mārtiņš Āboliņš said he expects no major changes for unemployment dynamics, but with slower economic growth rate unemployment decline will become slightly slower.

He predicts Latvia’s total unemployment level will be slightly below 6% next year and as close to 5.5% at the end of the year.

Read also: Unemployment level in Latvia increases to 5.8% in November

«Demand for workers with varied skills will remain. However, similarly to the economy as a whole, demand for IT workers will exceed supply. However, following slight decline of decline in construction sector, demand for construction workers may not be as strong as before,» says Āboliņš.

Keywords: Agnese Buceniece Dainis Gašpuitis employment Latvia Luminor Mārtiņš Āboliņš Pēteris Strautiņš SEB Bank Swebank wages


Leave a reply

Three people in Latvia die from influenza

In the past two weeks reports came about the three first death cases caused by influenza infection, according to the report published by Disease Prevention and Control Centre on influenza and upper respiratory tract infection monitoring.

December 30, 2019

Next year onward schools in Latvia will start adopting changes to teaching approach

Starting with 1 September 2020, gradual changes will be added to teaching materials and approach in 1st, 4th and 10th grades in all of Latvia’s schools, as reported by State Education Content Centre representative Liene Bērziņa.

December 30, 2019

Construction costs in Latvia up 0.6% in November

Compared to October, the level of construction costs in Latvia rose by 0.6 % in November 2019.

December 30, 2019

After U.S. air strikes in Middle East, Iraqi militia head pledges revenge

In weekend U.S. air strikes in Iraq and Syria, not less than 25 people have been killed. The chief of a powerful militia warned of a tough reaction against American troops in Iraq.

December 30, 2019

Retail trade turnover in Latvia increases 1.7%

Compared to November 2018, total retail trade turnover rose by 1.7 % in November 2019. Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 1.1 %. Turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, increased by 2.9 %, turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – reduced by 0.6 %.

December 30, 2019

Civinity: rules for fireworks safety remain in force for New Year’s night

Real estate management company group Civinity invites residents to keep in mind that the rules for safe use of fireworks remain in force on New Year’s night.

December 30, 2019

Lithuania to consider dropping smallest- value euro coins

To take one and two-cent coins from circulation, such is the idea the Bank of Lithuania will start a discussion on. Retailers, however, see risks in consumer mood over rounding sums up.

December 30, 2019

Latvian state-owned company Ventas osta officially registered

On Friday, 27 December, state-owned company Ventas osta was officially registered by the Enterprise Register of the Republic of Latvia, according to information from Firmas.lv.

December 30, 2019

Vilnius emotion cameras: Young and elderly happy most often

In the Lithuanian capital, a mood-measuring system is operating that measures the mood of passers-by as part of research by the Vilnius Gediminas Technical University.

December 30, 2019

Fire at tire warehouse in Andrejsala was not an act of deliberate arson, police say

State Police did not find evidence of deliberate arson at tire warehouse in Andrejsala, says State Police representative Gita Gžibovska.

Photo
December 30, 2019

Bank analysts: unemployment decline might stop in Latvia next year

The unemployment level decline in Latvia will become slower or even stop next year, according to bank analysts. Swedbank senior economist Agnese Buceniece says under slower economic growth demand for labourers will gradually calm down. The first signals for this came up from business surveys.

December 30, 2019

Russia detains alleged terrorists based on U.S. information

In Russia, two men suspected of planning alleged terror attacks during New Year holidays in St. Petersburg have been detained, based on information from the U.S, a spokesman of the Russian Federal Security Bureau has stated.

December 30, 2019

Ukraine exchanges many prisoners with pro-Kremlin separatists

Ukrainian government and pro-Kremlin separatists in the east carried out a large-scale prisoner swap on Sunday, December 29.

December 30, 2019

Reasons behind Ecolines bus crash in Estonia remain unknown

The reasons behind the road traffic accident involving an Ecolines bus bound for Riga from St Petersburg on Sunday, 29 December, remain unknown. Nine people, including four Latvian citizens, were injured in this accident, as reported by Ecolines representatives.

December 30, 2019

Cleansing. The most noteworthy developments in Latvia’s politics of 2019

It can be said Latvia experienced something of a cleansing in multiple areas last year. For the first time Latvia’s president was elected through an open vote; Latvian Railway started throwing away poor management; skeletons emerged from all closets in Riga City Council simultaneously, creating a considerable confusion. Finally, December 2019 is especially noteworthy because with help from USA it may be possible to finally exclude Aivars Lembergs from politics.

1 comment
December 27, 2019

Von der Leyen worried about Brexit transition period limitation to 2020

Ursula von der Leyen, the new head of the European Commission, has called on London to reconsider his refusal to extend the 11-month timeframe available for agreeing a deal on the future relationship with the European Union after Brexit.

December 27, 2019

As excise tax goes up, prices of alcoholic drinks may grow by three euro per litre in Latvia

If Latvia increases excise tax for alcohol in March next year, it is expected the prices for alcohol may increase considerably – as far as three euros per litre, according to Latvian Alcohol Industry Association.

1 comment
December 27, 2019

Estonian architects ring alarm over national library renovation

As Estonia organises the renovation works of its national library expected to cost 1,3 euros, associations of architects have called for the termination of the contract with a design bureau over perceived incompetence.

December 27, 2019

National Heritage Board to request restoration of Vērmanes Garden Park’s fountain

The National Heritage Board plans to ask Riga City Council’s Housing and Environment Department to restore the basin of Vērmanes Garden Park’s fountain in accordance with historic images, says the board’s representative Alma Kaurāte.

December 27, 2019

Weather in Latvia expected to be volatile in coming days

On Friday, 27 December, it will remain moderately cloudy in Latvia. The sky will become clear in western areas. Some precipitation is expected every now and again – mostly snow. Lasting snowfall is expected in the far eastern territories. The layer of snow there is expected to increase 2-5 cm, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

December 27, 2019

Nausėda invites fellow Lithuanians to smile and be open in 2020

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has in his holiday greetings wished to Lithuanians to be open and helpful to strangers. Nausėda, has said that at Christmas «all of us – big and small, strong and weak – stand together with an ever-growing sense of what is eternal and infinite».

December 27, 2019

Autumn session concludes with Saeima adopting 148 laws

During the autumn session of 2019, Latvia’s 13th Saeima adopted 148 laws in the final reading – 13 new laws and amendments to 135 existing laws, BNN was told by the parliament’s press-service.

December 27, 2019

Attīstībai/Par! chosen mayoral candidate has donated EUR 37 000 to his parties

The mayoral candidate of the Attīstībai/Par! union of parties, coffee businessman and Saeima deputy Mārtiņš Staķis has donated approximately EUR 37 000 to his parties last year and this year, according to information from the website of the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau.

December 27, 2019

Russian military flights in Baltic have not become safer, Estonia evaluates

Estonian Defence Forces have not noticed better behaviour of Russian military pilots flying over the Baltic Sea in terms of adherence to international principles, although Russia says the opposite.

December 27, 2019

Progress made in Estonian-Latvian joint project for renewable energy

Estonian government has made a decision to review issue of a construction permit to create a wind turbine park in the Gulf of Riga, which would allow Estonia and Latvia to implement a joint renewable energy project, as reported by Eesti Energia representative Oskars Kupše.

December 27, 2019
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Would you support diverting the New Year’s fireworks budget to other purposes in your home city?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
State Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to not forget about safety during the holiday
Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Eating during holidays: advice how to eat and not overeat
PHOTO: Christmas tree lights up at Dome Square in Riga
PHOTO: doctors gather for a repeated protest outside Saeima
airBaltic A220 flight simulator opens at airBaltic Training Facility
CAITO project aims to bring countryside tourism offer to Japan’s market
PHOTO: Latvia commemorates victims of Zolitude tragedy
Lielais Kristaps Award Ceremony: Best actors – Reinis and Nevarauska, best film – Oļegs
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!