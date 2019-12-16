Bank of Latvia downgrades GDP growth outlook to 2.3% for 2019

The Bank of Latvia has downgraded GDP growth outlook for 2019 from the previous 2.5% to 2.3%, whereas economic growth outlook for next year has been preserved at 2.6%, as journalists were told by Bank of Latvia governor Ilmārs Rimšēvičs in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Monday, 16 December.

He said the 2019 GDP growth outlook has been reduced by the Bank of Latvia three times – in June the bank had reduced the outlook for 2019 from 3.5% to 2.9% and in September it was reduced from 2.9% to 2.5%.

«Under slower global and Eurozone economy, Latvia’s growth also becomes slower. As trade demand of Latvia’s biggest partner countries becomes weaker, so does export growth and investments. Maintenance of GDP growth relies on domestic consumption,» said Rimšēvičs.

He also said that although predicted economic growth rate exceeds the average Eurozone index, it is not enough to ensure quality of life growth. Income level in Latvia at the moment is below 70% of the average in the EU. Latvia is also far behind Lithuania and Estonia.

Rimšēvičs also says that although GDP dynamics were influenced by short-term factors, slowing economic growth at the beginning of the year and supporting economic growth in Q3, the high degree of uncertainty gradually increases the caution of Latvian households and companies.

According to him, growth rate decline is observed for consumption and investments, affirming residents’ and investors’ increased caution.

«We also expect a slower external demand drop next year. It will continue affecting export contribution, company investments and residents’ expenses,» said Rimšēvičs.

He also mentioned that the trends with industry division meets external and domestic demand changes – that results of exporting industries are weaker, especially for transport and finance sector, including mainly for foreign client segment, as well as slower processing industry growth, which is the main factor that slows down wood processing output.

Rimšēvičs also mentioned that weather has had a fluctuant influence on GDP dynamics, which had both reduced growth of the energy industry at the beginning of the year and later had supported agriculture sector’s contribution, allowing better harvest of grains.

«As for future development of the national economy – uncertainties remain, and mainly in relation to the situation on external markets. It is expected that growth will remain moderate, and there are few hopes to return to growth rates of previous years,» said Rimšēvičs.

On 16 December a press-conference was held about the conclusion of Rimšēvičs’ term. On Thursday, 12 December, Mārtiņš Kazāks was approved as the next governor of the Bank of Latvia. His term will begin 21 December.

As it is known, Ilmārs Rimšēvičs and Māris Martinsons are accused of corruption.