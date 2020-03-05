Bank of Latvia governor offers banks to write off debts left from «bubble era»

Bank of Latvia governor Mārtiņš Kazāks offered banks to write off unrecoverable debts left from so-called «fat years» or «bubble era», which would allow more than 10 000 people to return to the economy.

In an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama, Kazāks said a large number of residents in Latvia took loans in the so-called fat years, mostly mortgage loans, which they were unable to pay back later. Some lost their homes, but in most cases even that was not enough to pay back debts. Currently many banks consider these debts unrecoverable, but technically these debts have not been written off.

Kazāks believes it would be fair to write off these debts, considering banks no longer consider these debts recoverable.

Such a step will allow more than 10 000 people to return to Latvia’s economy, considering part of them are either active in the grey economy or have left Latvia to work in foreign countries.

According to the governor of the Bank of Latvia, this is about debt worth half a billion euros. Writing off these debts for all sides would cause no costs, but it would help support Latvia’s economy.

To implement this initiative, Kazāks invites representatives of the finance industry, Financial Industry Association and Saeima’s relevant commission to come together and discuss changes to regulations to prevent mistakes of the past.