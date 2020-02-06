Bank: people do not create safety pillows even if they can afford it

Although approximately 60% of employed people have more than 20% of their monthly income left after satisfying their regular expenses, on average a half of them have not saved up safety pillow funds worth three months of expenses, as concluded in Finoterapija study – Citadele Bank’s free automated online consultation system, based on responses from 2 300 participants.

According to data from Finoterapija, it would take an average of up to six months for half of the people who have financial capabilities to afford a safety pillow worth three months of expenses, but who have not done this, as long as all free finances are diverted to savings.

Diverting EUR 100 towards savings every month would require one and a half years to save up enough for a safety pillow.

«During the study we had expected to see data suggesting that residents who have no free funds left after covering monthly expenses have no way to make savings. We were surprised to see that it is the part of society that is able to afford making savings for the future or unexpected situations that chooses not to do it. Generally only every third person who has participated in Finoterapija has a safety pillow worth at least three months’ worth of expenses,» explains Citadele economist Simona Striževska.

«This is not about the part of society that does not make savings because they have no free money left after paying bills. It is about the wealthy residents’ unbalanced income and expenses,»

says Striževska. «Although income is relatively large, the amount that remains is usually spent and some people spend more money than they can afford. In this situation the loss of income is especially tragic, because it is possible that debts may have accumulated for certain monthly fees.»

Citadele Bank notes that problems with making savings are not unique for Latvia. GoBankingRates show that 45% of respondents in USA have no savings and savings of another 24% do not exceed USD 1 000. Compared to results of people who participated in Finoterapija, 27% of them have no savings whatsoever and savings of an average of 25% do not exceed EUR 1 000.