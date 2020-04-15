Bank: residents’ optimism about real estate price rise goes down
SEB Housing Price Index value has declined considerably in spring 2020. Currently it is at 22.4 points, which is the lowest point since 2012, as reported by SEB Bank.
Compared to the last survey from October 2019, the index has declined 17.8 points (previously at 40.2 points).
Real estate price rise in the next 12 months is expected by only 39.3% of interviewed residents*, which is considerably less when compared to 2019, when 51.2% of interviewed residents expected real estate price rise. Compared to 2019, there has been a slight decline of the people who expect housing prices to decline – 16.9%.
The ratio of residents who expect housing prices to remain unchanged in the next year is 28.1%. 15.8% of respondents do not have an opinion about housing price changes.
«Since 2009 the housing price index has helped us understand residents’ opinions towards their future and welfare, which are reflected in economic trends, especially on the labour market and wages. The fact residents are less optimistic is no surprise, although it was observed more clearly in neighbouring states,» SEB Bank economist Dainis Gašpuitis comments on survey results.
He continues: «Considering the situation on the labour market, which affects wages and the economy generally, has worsened, we can expect the ratio of residents who expect price rise to continue will only reduce further. Considering the trends on the real estate market, the price decline potential is not enormous, because the recovery from the previous crisis was very indistinct, thereby preparing the soil for a lower drop now.»
The biggest ratio of residents expecting housing price decline is observed in Vidzeme – 46.8%. 44.3% of Latgale residents and 43% Kurzeme residents expect prices to increase in the next 12 months. Zemgale’s residents are also more optimistic about housing price changes (40.7%). Riga and Pieriga residents are less optimistic about price changes, as 36.4% and 33.6% of residents respectively expect prices to go up. Residents in Kurzeme are the least pessimistic – only 6.8% of residents there expect housing prices to decline.
*The survey was performed in cooperation with SKDS in March 2020. 1 006 permanent Latvian residents aged 18 to 75 years were interviewed at home. All of them were randomly selected.
