Banks will no longer service Lembergs and three organizations associated with him

Starting from 8 January 2020, banks will no longer service the suspended Mayor of Ventspils and the accused in a criminal case involving serious crimes Aivars Lembergs and three organizations associated with him and applied with US sanctions – Ventspils Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association, as required by the sanctions imposed by the US Department of the Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) on 9 December 2019.

On 9 December 2019, based on the so-called Magnitsky Law, OFAC imposed sanctions against a number of persons and their organizations in Europe, Asia and Latin America, including Lembergs, for corruption.

After today, any financial transactions with Lembergs, Ventspild Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association will not be possible, because banks will not service them.

Lembergs will be able to maintain one account to receive benefits and pensions, pay taxes, as well as to perform transactions to cover basic needs and pay bills.

This much is made clear from Finance and Capital Market Commission’s (FKTK) amendments of 23 December 2019 to Sanction Risk Management Regulations, which provides for unified requirements in regards to applicable limitations, as well as exceptions to which financial limitations are non-applicable to allow for covering a person’s basic needs or basic economic operations.

As previously reported, in December 2019 banks serviced Lembergs and organizations applied with US sanctions under increased monitoring regime, as journalists were previously told by FKTK chairperson Santa Purgaile.

Purgaile reported that after the announcement from OFAC about sanctions against Lembergs and initially four legal persons, FKTK developed an action plan for the application of sanctions. Ventspils Freeport was later taken off the US sanction list.

The head of FKTK also mentioned Lembergs’ rights to maintain one account. Purgaile said that even though the person is under sanctions, he still has the right to maintain an account to cover basic needs.

«Lemergs will be able to use his account to receive his pension, but the bank will still assess the basic needs and monitor activity,» added Purgaile.