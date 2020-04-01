Belarus introduces ban on buckwheat exports

Belarusian government has prohibited temporarily the export of buckwheat and other staple foods, state news agency BelTA reported.

The ban was passed by the Belarusian Council of Ministers on Tuesday, March 31, and introduced on Wednesday, April 1.

One the list of goods subject to a temporary ban there is also:

buckwheat groats,

set onion,

garden onion

and garlic.

The products are now banned from exports regardless of their country of origin, including cases, when placed under customs procedures for export, temporary export, processing outside the customs territory and re-export, BelTA wrote.