Belarus looking forward to EUR 58M compensation from Russia for polluted oil

Belarus, who received from Russia a half a million tonnes of poor-quality oil, is planning after long negotiations to receive a compensation worth 56 million euros, according to Belarusian state news agency BelTA.

In April 2019, the Belarusian state petrochemical concern Belneftekhim noticed the sharp deterioration of the quality Russian oil mixture Urals coming via the oil pipeline system Druzhba, [Friendship in English].

BelTA cited the firm’s Deputy Chairman Vladimir Sizov as saying that that Belarus signed a protocol on compensation for polluted oil with the Russian Federation and expects to get paid USD 15 [EUR [13.78]] per barrel of polluted oil.

«In line with the protocol, Mozyr Oil Refinery processed 563,000 tonnes of polluted oil. The compensation will make up 15 per barrel of polluted oil, the same amount that was awarded to the neighbouring states. Thus, the compensation that Belarus will get might exceed USD 61 million,» the executive told BelTA.