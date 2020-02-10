Belarus: Moscow willing to supply oil at world prices

Russia after pressuring Belarus with interrupted oil and gas supplies to its friendly neighbour has agreed to continue oil supplies at a price that corresponds to global prices, Belarus’ news agency BelTA and US state news portal Radio Free Europe report.

Last week, the two governments met in Sochi, Russia to discuss a scope of issues including integration and energy supplies.

Dmitry Krutoi, the first Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus’ said to BelTA on Monday, February 10: «As far as oil is concerned, the Russian side agreed that Belarusian oil refineries will purchase oil from Russian oil companies at global prices. By the way, the Belarusian President, the Belarusian side were pushing for it all the way during the talks.

It was reiterated that Belarus does not need any special or exclusive terms. We just want to buy oil at global prices, and that’s all».

As to gas supplies, Radio Free Europe reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s deputy chief of staff Dmitry Kozak unveiled on February 7 that oil supplies, which Russia cut off at the start of the year, could be continued to Belarus only at market prices.

Kozak went on to say that a deal had been reached to supply natural gas – which was also interrupted earlier in 2020, but recommenced – for this year at the same price as in 2019, namely, USD 127 (EUR 116) per 1,000 cubic metres, Radio Free Europe reports.