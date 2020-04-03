Belarus rejects Lithuania’s worries about alleged hiding of COVID-19 data

Minsk has rejected the concern voiced by Lithuania that alleged inadequate reaction to the spread of COVID-19 in Belarus could turn the country into a hotspot, which endangers Lithuania, LRT reports.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said on Wednesday, April 1:

«It’s quite possible that the true figures are much worse as we know about certain outbreaks in the Belarusian territory and registered deaths».

By the evening of Thursday, April 2, Belarus has reported 254 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths. Corresponding figures in Lithuania are more than twice as high, despite a population only a third of Belarus’.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry’s representative Anatoly Gaz criticised Lithuania’s statements, calling on Vilnius not to spread «speculations and rumours”.

Belarusian President Lukashenko also said as quoted by BelTA and LRT on Thursday that his country could fight the virus more effectively than Lithuania, and told President Nausėda to «take care of your own virus».

