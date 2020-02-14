Beness Aijo asks Vladimir Putin for political asylum; claims Russia has released him

Beness Aijo, who fled Latvia to avoid criminal prosecution for calls of a violent overthrowing of the government, has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide him political asylum. He also claims Russian authorities have released him from custody.

In a statement to the press, Aijo wrote that he is free in Russia. He says his release was secured thanks to People’s Republic of Donetsk and all post-Soviet countries.

He claims he arrived in Russia on 6 February to tell Russian NGOs and Russian State Duma deputies about the problems in the People’s Republic of Luhansk.

The wanted in Latvia National Bolshevik writes he was very surprised when he was detained. He told police officers that he has not violated Russian or Latvian laws. He says he and his comrades only wish to protect the people of Donbass from Stepan Bandera’s followers.

In his statement, Aijo also criticizes Latvia and is political establishment.

He claims Latvia provides Ukraine with arms and troops. Aijo also claims «Latvia is an absolute Russophobic evil».

Referencing the words of the Russian Schools Protection Headquarters Aleksandrs Giļmans, Aijo writes that «Latvia has not earned the right to exist». This is why Russia «should spit on requests of a fascist and Russophobic country».

Aijo claims he spent two days in detainment and was released yesterday evening.

His lawyer helped him write a request to Russian President Vladimir Putin to be provided with political asylum.

«I am convinced Russia as an anti-fascist country will not hand me over to Latvia. I urge Russian institutes of power to never hand over Donbass fighters and political refugees to other countries,» Aijo wrote in his statement.

As previously reported, Latvian office of the prosecutor announced this week it plans to ask Russia to extradite National Bolshevik Beness Aijo to Latvia.