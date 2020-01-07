Bird flu found among domestic birds in Poland

At the end of 2019 multiple pathogenic outbreaks of bird flu were found among domestic birds in Poland, as reported by the Food and Veterinary Service (PVD).

«Three Polish regions are affected – Lubartowski, Ostrowski and Krasnostawski. Highly pathogenic bird flu (H5N8 sub-type) has been found in seven domestic bird enclosures: three large turkey enclosures (49 189 turkeys in total), one hen enclosure (36 069 laying hens in total), one quail enclosure (12 960 quails in total), and two home farms with 79 birds of different species – laying hens, ducks, geese and pigeons,» the service reports.

Polish veterinary service has established quarantine in regions where bird flu was found. Birds in the affected enclosures have been put down and burned. Investigation into the cause of the spread of the infection has commenced.

No domestic or decorative birds were brought to Latvia from Poland over the course of December. According to information from the Polish veterinary service, none of the turkeys infected by bird flu had ended up in food product circulation, stresses PVD.

PVD reminds the aforementioned highly pathogenic bird flu subtype H5N8 was widely spread in Europe in autumn 2016 and 2017 among domestic and wild birds. No human infection cases with H5N8 were registered.

The World Health Organization notes that the possibility of a human catching H5N8 virus is very low.

The highly pathogenic virus has never been registered in Latvia, PVD stresses.

To protect domestic birds from bird flu, experts invite owners to comply with bio-security measures and report any signs of illness among birds to the veterinary service.

Owners also need to make sure wild birds have no access to feeders and water provided to domestic birds.

PVD also reports that the Newcastle disease currently circulates within the population of wild birds in Latvia. Like bird flu, this is a very dangerous infection for domestic birds. To protect domestic birds from Newcastle disease, owners should vaccinate their birds against it and perform biosecurity measures.