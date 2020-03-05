BMX track, Alfa, Cesis Castle and other nominees for Best Building of the Year in Latvia 2019

The team of experts of the Best Building of the Year in Latvia 2019 contest has picked a total of 41 buildings out of 91 for the finals, as confirmed by the chairman Normunds Grinbergs.

He says this year’s contestants have worked very well: ‘After looking at submitted documents and assessing buildings on site, the team confirmed clients are satisfied with the work done by builders, adding that their work is of high quality, innovative and safe. It was tough to make a choice.’

Among the nominees for the finals of Best Building of the Year in Latvia 2019 are:

New apartment building

Multi-apartment residential homes with commercial areas. Lāčplēsis Street 11/13, Riga.

New public building

Concert hall Latvia and Ventspils Music School. Lielais laukums 1, Ventspils.

Ādaži elementary school. Attekas Street 16, Ādaži.

University of Latvia House of Sciences. Jelgavas Street 3, Riga.

Multifunctional Centre Akropole. Maskavas Street 257, Riga.

Māris Štrombergs BMX track Valmiera. Čempionu Street 3, Valmiera.

Business Garden Riga. 1st stage Malduguņu Street 1 and 2. Mārupe.

Manufacturing building

Office buildings with warehouses and closed-type reservoirs. Ceļāres 1, Babīte.

SIA IKTK manufacturing building. Rubeņu road 46, Raubēni, Cenu Pagasts, Ozolnieku County.

Modular air conditioning 9.6 MW data centre. Gldani free industrial zone, Gldani district, Tbilisi, Georgia.

Greenhouses. Ābolu Street 12, Cēsis.

Reconstruction

Warehouse reconstruction into a building for entertainment events. Hanzas street 15A, Riga.

Alfa shopping centre’s reconstruction. Brīvības gatve 372, Riga.

Sports school building reconstruction into a sports hall. Jelgavas street 6, Saldus.

Olaine Museum of History and Art. Jelgavas street 9, Olaine.

Jelgava State Gymnasium. Mātera street 44, Jelgava.

Social care centre Jaungulbenes alejas. Jaungulbene.

Restoration

Stāmeriena Castle roof and façade restoration. Stāmeriena Parish. Gulbene County.

Firksu-Pedvāle manor reconstruction and restoration work. Pedvāle, Abava Parish, Talsu County.

Cēsis Medieval castle restoration. Pils Square 9 and 11. Cēsis.

Restoration of the building located on Vecpilsētas street 14, Jelgava.

Engineering structure

Pedestrian Bridge over Vecgauja River. Carnikava.

Kaķupīte culvert road A2 Rīga-Sigulda-Igaunija (Veclaicene) 85.60 km restoration.

Water supply network reconstruction from Marijas street all the way to Aspazijas Boulevard, Riga.

Landscape

Imanta Sports Centre. Kurzeme Prospect 158, Riga.

Landscaping on J. Čakste prospect 1. Ogre.

Sports and recreation zone’s improvement within the courtyard of Saulkalne multi storey building.

Salaspisl 2nd Secondary School’s territory landscaping and establishment of a playground with a sports area.

Wooden structure



Outdoor Concert Hall Mītava. Pasta Island 1, Jelgava.

Residential home Ledaiņi. Jelgava.

SIA IKTK office building. Rubeņu road 46, Raubēni, Cenis parish, Ozolnieki municipality.

Elvi store. Tirgus Street 10, Ragana, Krimuldas Paris.

BIM object

Riga radio and television station (Riga TV tower). Zaķusala, Riga.

Residential and office building complex. Tallinnas street 5/7, Riga.

Shopping centre’s construction. Ziemeļu street 13, Liepāja.

He says the award ceremony will take place at University of Latvia House of Science on 2 April.

The finals of the contest will take place at RTU Architecture Faculty on 13 March at 09:00 to 17:00. Anyone interested in construction is invited to attend. The event is free, Grinbergs says.

On 12 March in Ķīpsala there will be an international conference “Būvē kvalitatīvi, inovatīvi un droši”. This conference will focus on the modern solutions and technologies in the entire construction process. The conference will benefit architects, designers, construction materials manufacturers and traders.

The Best Building of the Year in Latvia 2019 team of experts consists of 51 people representing 18 Latvian construction industry’s professional organizations, as well as colleges, state and municipal institutions. It is organized by the Latvian Builders Association, Latvian Construction Engineers Union and 16 construction workers organizations in cooperation with public management institutions, Construction State Control Office, Latvian Local Governments Union, Riga Technical University, Latvian Agriculture University, RISEBA FAD and Būvinženieris magazine.

The Best Building of the Year in Latvia 2019 is organized regularly for 22 years.