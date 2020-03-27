BNN asks | expert speaks about the «panic» over coronavirus SARS-CoV-2

Dr. phil. Agita Lūse exclusively for BNN

I would like to explain to readers that the word panic may not be the best description for the general mood that has increased in many parts of the world, including Latvia, in the past several weeks because of the new coronavirus.»

This word – panic – has been used more often in relation to the pandemic than its niche in our language allows it. And nonetheless – if we want to explain the varied people’s reaction to the news reported by the media (and rumours) about Covid-19 and its threat to national economy, social welfare and the health of every person, we have to consider what panic is and is not and what causes it. Here is it important to separate behaviour of individuals and crowd behaviour.

The word panic is often applicable to a person’s reaction to major fears – it can be characterized by fleeing, stiffness or confusion. For example, in a mass catastrophe a person tends to fall into panic and flee, subjecting themselves to even bigger danger. It should be added that sometimes panic takes over a person with no obvious reason – panic is not something that is experienced exclusively during an extreme situation.

Panic attack is a known term in psychology and psychiatry. It can be applied to individuals, not crowds of people. In Latvia there has been talk about panic attacks as a manifestation of vegetative dystonia. Such panicked behaviour most often does not spread to other people.

This is why it is unlikely the panic episodes experienced by such individuals over Covid-19 threats may influence others to rush to supermarkets or pharmacies to stock up on food, household goods or medicines.

However, panic is also something experienced by multiple individuals simultaneously. One sub-type of this panic is financial panic, which is applicable to situations when economy is discussed. Mainly the topic revolves around stock market transactions and banks. Over the course of many years such a panic has surfaced many times in Latvia. The collapse of Parex Banka is one of the best examples of this. Although the coronavirus will undoubtedly bring immediate and long-standing economic consequences, prevention of panic in the financial sector is definitely not the main focus for mass media.

In the most general sense collective panic, as far as this phenomenon has been studied by social psychologists, is described by a number of characteristics. First of all, people who have contacted with one another at a certain point and have a more or less similar reaction can experience simultaneous fear. Secondly, each individual person’s fear level and the amount of threats he or she sees for them personally is either enhanced or reduced by signals received from people around them. Thirdly, normal rules for behaviour that normally help them avoid conflicts of interests are dropped.

Social psychologists call collective panic a phenomenon observed in crowds and in cases of major catastrophes. It should be stressed here, however, that a subtype of a panic reaction is observed under specific conditions. When 1) people sense danger as immediate and very serious, when 2) escape options are limited, and 3) when time for escape is limited.

According to psychologists, there have to be all three of the above conditions to cause collective panic. However, there is a number of less direct causes for crowd behaviour that push people towards formulating a single collective position and action in a specific situation. In this case a panic reaction may be further enhanced by rumours and instead decreased by cold reason. The latter coupled with specific social norms is why the passengers of the Titanic were not caught in collective panic – unlike passengers of many other sinking ships.

Without going into specifics of crowd behaviour, studies show that

panic is not the default response for people in catastrophes and disasters – most often there is disbelief, stoic attitude or even reconciliation.

Covid-19 pandemic can definitely be characterized as a major disaster and catastrophe. This affects a large number of people around the world. However, it seems that only in a select few cases the pandemic has caused what is known as crowd behaviour. In any case, neither in Latvia nor in any of its neighbouring countries there have been any cases lately of the threat of the coronavirus causing people to gather in large numbers in specific places, nor when the fears of the virus spreading have pushed people towards impulsive and unreasonable behaviour that put at risk other people’s health. This is why, I believe, there is no reason to expect people in Latvia to react in panic to the pandemic – either individually or collectively.

More likely there is a sense of alarm that spreads is specific segments of society – in some more than others.

Alarm, unlike fear, does not surface from something specific – it is general and relatively strong sense of danger without any specific cause. It seems the pandemic causes in each of us more alarm than fear, because aside from people like infectologists, epidemiologists or microbiologists, most of society has very limited knowledge of the virus and its behaviour, resilience and effects on the human immune system.

As far as we are aware of the spread of the virus in our city, village or county, this unseen and unheard presence also forms a strong emotional background for our mood and decisions.

I believe these cases, when a person goes to a supermarket and fills the cart with buckwheat, salt and oil can be explained as attempts to stifle this sense of alarm.

In a situation when the information about the situation is either limited or controversial, people feel slightly better when they are able to act more purposefully. It is also worth mentioning the following observation made by collective behaviour researchers: if there are obstacles for the established organizational method and usual behaviour, most people are not too skeptical of putting forward new solutions.

Although stereotype-based action is often not adapted to the new situation, it is action nonetheless and it serves as proof people are not hopeless and more or less are able to control the situation. Of course, forms of reactions can be adapted once more information and a specific social group has formed a well-based vision on a better organized and reasonable action. This is when a person has access to more reasonable and less impulsive decisions.