BNN EXPLAINS | Envelope wages – one of the main reasons why idleness benefits may be denied

People need certainty – if they honestly pay taxes, they should be able to receive support from the state in the event of a crisis, since they have taken care of the state all this time by paying taxes, BNN was told in a phone conversation by chairman of Free Trade Union Confederation of Latvia (LBAS) Egils Baldzēns.

He says that even «grey economy people» should be supported, as even they and their families need money to survive.

At the same time, Baldzēns stresses support should be proportionally bigger for the people who honestly pay taxes.

The State Revenue Service (VID) explains the main reasons why the institution has denied idleness benefits to employees of companies are as follows: insufficient turnover decline, failure to submit all income declarations, companies have tax debts but no repayment schedule, or calculated taxes have been lower than EUR 200, BNN found out from VID.

In continuation of support for all people, it should be said that even Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš mentioned in his interview to LTV Rīta panorama on 8 April: «We do not intend to leave anyone overboard. Still, we have to understand – if a person has not paid taxes for years, they have to wait until the state first provides support to those who have.»

Employees who were hoping to receive idleness benefits, but have not received them often turn to VID with questions, says the institution’s public relations office manager Evita Teice-Mamaja.

«This way we unfortunately find situations when employees are denied benefits because of illegalities committed by their employer.»

This way, for example, cases when wages are partially or fully paid in envelopes or employers employ people fictively as board members without informing them of this are uncovered, says Teice-Mamaja.

As of 5 April VID has denied providing support to 424 companies that failed to meet requirements set by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Meanwhile, Latvia’s President Egils Levits said in his 7 April interview to Rīta panorama – if a company qualifies for idleness benefits, it should be paid to employees. He said whether or not employers pay taxes is not the fault of employees. ‘As I’ve said, these people should be included,’ he said, admitting this topic is already being actively discussed.

In his conversation with BNN, Baldzēns stressed payment of taxes is immensely important for the state to have finances and it is also necessary to look at what needs saving today and how to restore operations after the crisis.

VID has so far paid idleness benefits to 1 048 companies and 5 516 employees. The total volume of support paid so far is EUR 1 327 354.

VID notes tax payment extension until 5 April has been provided to 949 companies for a total amount of EUR 14 336 650. 26% of those companies represent wholesale and retail trade sectors, as well as car and motorcycle service sector, 19% represent accommodation and catering service industry, and 11% – processing industry.

From the first days of idleness benefits becoming available for businesses and their employees and until 2 April the average benefit amount paid was EUR 251. 62 employees have received the maximum available amount – EUR 700. Benefits paid to 1 692 employees did not exceed EUR 430, and 25 people received benefits smaller than EUR 20, according to information compiled by VID.

The service has also compiled information that the majority of idleness benefit request come from accommodation and catering service industry (21%), wholesale and retail trade industry and car and motorcycle service industry (17%), as well as art, entertainment and leisure sector (12%).

Analysis of supported employees reveals that

37% of employees requested to be provided with benefits represent accommodation and catering company, 12% represent wholesale and retail trade industry, 10% – art, entertainment and leisure companies.

Among the companies that have applied for idleness benefits there are also book stores and dentistry practices. All companies provided with idleness benefits can be found here.

VID reminds – the government has decided taxpayers who have honestly paid taxes until now are able to apply for idleness benefits. This is why when evaluating companies applying for idleness benefits, VID is required to comply with Cabinet of Ministers requirements Nr. 165, which detail a number of criteria and restrictions for situations when VID is not allowed to provide idleness benefits.

LBAS chairman adds that aside from the state there are also municipalities, who are able to assist people with other benefits. At the same time, he stresses assistance should be provided to every family, worker and resident who needs it.

He also stresses it is necessary to consider additional assistance for families. «We have to follow the situation to make sure there are no groups of residents left without help.» Baldzēns says it is good there are social networks, where it is possible to tell about problems. This makes sure the government will notice it and provide assistance where possible.