BNN INTERVIEW | How is COVID-19 used to prolong Lembergs’ trial?

Attempts to prolong Aivars Lembergs’ trial still continue. The accused are trying to use the state of emergency in the country as an excuse to cancel hearings. But when asked about the option to organize trials via video conference, the accused say – let the state pay for a computer and internet connection, as they would not use theirs for such a task, BNN was told by prosecutor Juris Juriss.

Jusiss states court hearings go as usual, as the requirements of the Cabinet of Ministers demand it. Social distance is ensured in the courtroom, with participants maintaining a 2 m distance from one another at all times, the prosecutor explains.

«But before the active portion of the trial, the side of the defence and the accused submitted a request to discontinue court hearings because of the spread of COVID-19. According to them, court hearings cannot continue at all.»

It is worth mentioning that Anrijs Lembergs was the only one present at the trial at Riga Regional Court in person. The other two accused – Aivars Lembergs and Ansis Sormulis – were at Ventspils court during the trial. They participated in the trial in Riga via a video conference.

Following requests from the accused the court asked a question – why not organize court hearings using the internet, the prosecutor says. He adds Anrijs Lembergs, who brings his portable Apple PC, which likely has Wi-Fi, to nearly every hearing, was sceptical about this offer.

«The accused stressed multiple times he would not use his computer and internet connection [for video conference] from home, adding the state should provide everything,» says the prosecutor.

According to Juriss, the situation is absurd – the accused who uses his own personal computer during a trial demands the state provide him with a separate device and attempts to find excuses to prolong the trial.

Nevertheless, the prosecutor stresses: «The state prosecution believes the state should provide the accused a computer. This would be an effective solution not just in a state of emergency but also to accommodate the often illnesses of the accused, which have already forced the cancellation of multiple hearings.»

«This would help exclude the possibility of different kinds of unverifiable illnesses in the future. And if the accused have a runny nose, they will not have an excuse to avoid attending the trial. This way the accused will be able to attend the trial from home, which will also help us meet reasonable terms more efficiently.»