BNN interview | Untouchable caste of oligarchs? Authorities unwilling to evaluate Olainfarm talks

Political forces with their contacts in high posts of law enforcement institutions are simply «pulling the brakes on investigated cases». This means even if a criminal case is commenced, it is left largely uninvestigated or is sabotaged, as BNN was told in an interview with lawyer Alvis Pīlāgs about the criminal case regarding Olainfarm talks.

According to Pīlāgs, the people not interested in a criminal process are the ones associated with Economy Ministry and Economy Minister Ralfu Nemiro.

It should be reminded here that recordings of talks that revolved around distributing the inheritance left by Valērijs Maligins by people close to Ralfs Nemiro were recently published online. The recordings of so-called Olainfarm talks involve Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor Pāvels Rebenoks. The two had previously worked together in the same law firm. Additionally, these talks were also attended by Rebenoks’ colleague Mārtiņš Krieķis. The two of them, as well as others involved in ‘inheritor talks’ discussed schemes to distribute Olainfarm inheritance and the methods discussed were not exactly honest. The picture becomes even more colourful, considering the fact that the recorded talks had been forwarded to the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) and State Police as far back as 2018. The question is hasn’t there been a criminal process commenced for a long time?

As for the reasons for that, Pīlāgs says there are no reasons to con commence a criminal process. «Olainfarm have spilled onto the public space, so I see no reason to no commence a criminal process over factually committed crimes. A criminal process may be commenced even if there is information regarding possible crimes, so that it is possible to check using investigative operations. A person is not immediately made a suspect in a criminal process. However, if facts confirm this person has committed crimes then it is possible to make them a suspect. If facts do not confirm a person’s guilt, the initiated criminal process may be terminated.»

«What is preventing this from happening? Is it Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro? Is it [his advisor] Rebenoks? Or is it Prosecutor General Ēriks Kalnmeiers, whose term ends 11 July?»

«There is one ethical moment in Olainfarm talks. However, looking at specifics of the talks and whether there are specific facts, such as provision of prohibited benefits to any of the side, then this needs to be evaluated,» stresses the lawyer.

«Officials of law enforcement institutions should look into if that was an attempt, as well as classify that based on the attempt, whether it was a preparation for a crime. If there was a crime, it needs to be investigated.»

It is not possible to commence a criminal case immediately over a simple theft. However, if there are economic crimes, schemes, financial manipulations and illegal agreements. «This is when it is necessary to assess the responsibility of workers with access to materials of the case – why are they not pushing the case forward. The prosecutor general as supervisor should step in and assess the situation.»

If need be, everything progresses at break-neck speed

As noted by Pīlāgs: «No one wants to actually do something here.’ He claims ‘anything can be done quickly, if there is a will».

BNN had invited Pīlāgs because when he worked in the State Revenue Service as an investigator of Finance Police Internal Security Office, he was involved in a criminal process that was launched based on recorded conversations. In 2008 conversations in which he had participated were recorded. Three weeks passed between the recording and the commencement of a criminal process. «In three weeks, if they want, KNAB and the Office of the Prosecutor General can progress cases at break-neck speed – a person can be arrested and put in prison and then have the case submitted the office of the prosecutor and court,» said the lawyer.

Pīlāgs is accused of supporting tax avoidance, giving advice in recorded talks. The Office of the Prosecutor General, however, believes the talks may imitate tax avoidance. However, VID has reported there is no regulation that prohibits imitation of tax avoidance, nor was there any calculation perform to determine losses. «On top of that, there is no mention of a tax avoidance imitation term in any of regulations that govern the tax sector.»

«If we go with this algorithm, we have to stick with it. If not, this means there is something wrong with professionalism of law enforcement institutions’ investigators.»

He stresses: «If there is a will to investigate and even if talks are the sole reason for the case, this is enough to commence a criminal process and the talks will be checked during the criminal process. Not a single law enforcement institution uses the pretext – ‘no justifiable reason [to commence a criminal process]’. We can refer to criminal process Nr. 16870002048 and there is reason to act by analogy.»

Procedures cannot be made a farce

«The Oligarchs case demonstrated there are talks. Everything was published by the media. Even in Latvenergo case there were talks that were published. Then there were talks in Olainfarm talks, which were also published. Why didn’t Olainfarm and Oligarchs case progress towards charges? The topic is open,» stresses Pīlāgs.

«It is in society’s interests for these processes to be as transparent as possible. The parliamentary investigation commission cannot be allowed to make it into a farce. This is unacceptable. If we feel there is a farce, I believe officials should simply step down and delegate management over the investigation process to a politically neutral person or a political force without reputation problems and is able to lead the case to a resolution,» said the lawyer.

When asked by BNN if the oligarchs case should be raised again, he said: «I don’t see any political party able to do that.»

«There is a caste of untouchable being formed in the country, a business elite on the level of oligarchs – ports, all kinds of Latvenergo councils, MPC, etc, if [using recorded conversations] was enough to punish one person working as a security guard or police officer and not nearly enough to punish oligarchs and Olainfarm.»