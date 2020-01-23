bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
BNN investigation | Rebenoks and Krieķis may have plans to return to Olainfarm board despite ties to serious crimes

January 23, 2020

Olainfarm, Andrejs Saveļjevs, Anna Emīlija Maligina, Irina Maligina, auction, fraud, inheritance, Mārtiņš Krieķis, Nika Saveļjeva, recommendedEx-Olainfarm officials Mārtiņš Krieķis and Pāvels Rebenoks, the latter also serving as Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor, may return to the company’s board to, possibly, continue walking «well-travelled path» paved with non-transparent deals, according to information available to BNN.

Using trust

Valērijs Maligins’ daughter, one of the co-inheritors of Olainfarm, Nika Saveļjeva has ended up in an unfortunate situation – while she is trying to resolve disputes related to inheritance, the family of her husband Sergejs Saveļjevs is trying to acquire the heiress’s properties, according to information available to BNN.

Nika’s relatives had previously publicly voiced concerns about her fate, because for a long time no one was able to contact her. Currently only a limited number of people are able to contact her and it is under control by Nika’s husband and his father Andrejs Saveļjevs, BNN sources say.

At the same time, Nika’s new family members are not wasting time. Entries in the Land Book show that over the course of almost one and a half years ago Andrejs Saveljevs, possibly using his son’s wife’s trust or an authorizing document signed by her, may have misappropriated Nika’s property without her knowledge. Contracts were signed as a result of which people with questionable reputation had acquired Nika’s owned properties.

Among those properties is also real estate in Jurmala worth nearly EUR 400 000.

A most common fraud scheme

The scheme used by Nika’s husband Sergejs and his father Andrejs is simple and is common for fraudulent deals to circumvent other co-inheritors. It should be said that after Valērijs Maligins’ death, Olainfarm biggest shareholder’s shares in Olmafarm were divided among all three of Maligins’ daughters – Irina Maligina, Nika Saveļjeva and Anna Emīlija Maligina, whose guardian is Signe Baldere-Sildedze.

To ensure Maligins’ under-aged daughter Anna Emīlija Maligina does not acquire properties outlined in her father’s will, first the shares of her older sisters Irinaa and Nika were sold to LLC Pūcēni and LLC Dzīvokļi.lv for a price that is significantly below the actual value of properties, according to information available to BNN. Sources say the deals were signed by Nika’s husband and his father on her behalf.

While Andrejs and Sergejs Saveljevs operate with Nika’s properties using authorization signed by her, Irina Maligina’s shares, according to BNN sources, are being managed by ex-Olainfarm board members Pāvels Rebenoks and Mārtiņš Krieķis using contracts and «promises to serve her interests».

Later, on 11 June 2019, Pūcēni and Dzīvokļi.lv signed and exchange deal. As a result of this deal, Dzīvokļi.lv became the sole owner of shares previously owned by Irina and Nika, according to available information.

Publicly available information states that LLC Pūcēni’s sole official and owner is Agnis Miķelsons – the father of the infamous lawyer Mārcis Miķelsons. According to information available to BNN, Mārcis Miķelsons had, possibly, under the guise of a service for Olainfarm and with permission from then a council member of Olainfarm Pāvels Rebenoks has pulled/misappropriated finances worth more than EUR 200 000.

Mārcis Miķelsons has close ties to lawyer and Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor Rebenoks. Miķelsons was hired as a lawyer to sort different legal affairs for Olainfarm, even though the company has its own legal affairs office.

It should be reminded here that a couple of days after commencement of the criminal process against then Olainfarm board member had voiced a sharp reaction to the process and carried to the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) an application, claiming the investigator of the case had fabricated materials in Olainfarm case.

BNN has information that Rebenoks and Krieķis have plans to return to Olainfarm board, possibly, to continue walking the well-travelled path paved with non-transparent deals. It should be added that the agent of shareholder LLC Dzīvokļi.lv is one Alekseijs Panasins, who is also the trustee to Nika’s husband’s father, because he represents the man’s interests in many affairs, BNN sources say.

Likely by circumventing pre-purchase rights of other inheritors and using advantages of the law, Maligins’ under-aged daughter Anna Emīlija’s owned shares will likely end up auctioned following the initiative of LLC Dzīvokļi.lv, where anyone will be able to acquire them for low prices.

This is where it is worth asking: will Maligins’ daughters gain anything for the aforementioned deals, and if yes – which one? Will Panasins, Andrejs and Sergejs Saveļjevs benefit the most from this?

Panasins owns a number of properties which he may have acquired using questionable methods. His declaration states wealth is not enough to acquire properties of such a scale. On top of that, Panasins’ represented company has not had turnover, and public information shows no bank funding was attracted for the deal worth nearly EUR 100 000.

Even Andrejs and Sergejs Saveļjevs have used the «freedom» provided by the law. They have pledged the most valuable inherited real estate property rights – once Valērijs Maligins’ residence in Jurmala – to Sergejs’ company LLC B28 for one and a half million euros. This means that Nika has transitioned from the owner of property rights to her husband’s debtor.

According to publicly accessible information, B28 has not had any turnover in recent years, which begs the question about the registration of pledges and origin of finances. There are also questions about the legality of activities performed by Andreja and Sergejs Saveļjevs.

Panasins, who is also an insolvency administrator, owns a number of properties the origin of finances of which may be a point of interest for the State Revenue Service.

The aforementioned raises questions about large-scale money laundering activity and, possibly, other crimes covered by the Criminal Law committed by the persons mentioned in this article to gain riches at the expense of inheritors.

