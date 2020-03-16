BNN reports | Juriss Juriss will run for prosecutor general’s post

«I have thought about this and my choice is – yes. I will walk this path,» said prosecutor Juris Juriss in an interview with BNN about becoming a candidate for the post of Prosecutor General of the Republic of Latvia.

According to Juriss, the capacity of the Office of the Prosecutor General can be raised to the highest level. The prosecutor stresses the capacity of investigations of complicated and serious economic crimes are not exhausted and Latvia should continue working on this.

As for priorities, the prosecutor, who is one of the state prosecution’s representatives in Aivars Lembergs’ criminal case, mentions making the court justice system more efficient, which means finishing litigations within reasonable terms.

He also notes that he wants to put emphasis on practical work in the Office of the Prosecutor General. «It’s obvious a person in this post needs to perform a lot of administrative work, but it should not overshadow practical work.»

According to Juriss, following the risks of Latvia potentially being added to the «grey list» it is necessary to work twice as hard and the right signal should be given to the outside – raising corruptive matters and raising litigation investigation efficiency to the highest level.

«This is why the new management of the Office of the Prosecutor General should word relentlessly. I have trained colleagues to better prevent money laundering. I can say there is a practical direction, but it is necessary to continue stimulating prosecutors and supporting different initiatives,» explains Juriss.

He stresses: «It is important to develop prosecutor practices and stimulate participation in legislation development procedures. The office of the prosecutor needs to be present with its own practical vision.»

Juriss also mentions the fight against crimes committed by minors and domestic violence against children among his priorities. «This is another matter that should not be left unattended simply because more focus is put on restriction of economic crimes.»

«It is important to develop protection of child rights. We should not be tolerant towards violations of this kind. We have to come up with penalties – how adequate they are in specific situations and how security measures are applied before the process is submitted to court.»

BNN’s compiled information shows that among the potential candidates for the post of prosecutor general are Riga City Region’s Office of the Prosecutor senior prosecutor Armīns Meisters, Court Criminal Cases Division’s senior prosecutor Alēns Mickevičs and Office of the Prosecutor Work Analysis and Management Department’s prosecutor Aivars Ostapko.

Among those people, according to information available to BNN, that Riga Regional Court’s judge Juris Stukāns may be among the candidates for this post.

2020 marks the end of the term for Prosecutor General Ēriks Kalnmeiers. This is his second term, which is why it is necessary to look for a new prosecutor general.

Until recently candidates for the post of prosecutor general in Latvia were picked by the chairman of the Supreme Court of Justice for approval vote in Saeima. Now, however, the process will be performed by the Justice Council, which will pick candidates through a transparent selection process.