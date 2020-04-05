BNN summary of the week: a new economy minister. Lagging budget plan. Radzevičs’s negligence?

While Belarus prohibits exports of buckwheat, Latvia’s government decides on closing down exports of medicines useful for treating COVID-19. At the same time, in Turkmenistan it is not allowed to talk about the epidemic, which means there «isn’t» a single infected or dead person in this country, even though there is large number of people infected with you know what.

Riga city’s executive director Juris Radzevičs has been temporarily suspended from his post, according to the city council, for ‘irresponsible decision’ to reduce the number of active buses of Rīgas satiksme. He was replaced by Ieva Zalpētere. Nevertheless, Rīgas satiksme is committed to reducing the number of carried passengers. This is why most passenger benefits have been cancelled. On top of that, shuttle bus and express bus services have been suspended in Riga.

This week marked the coming into force of new epidemiological restrictions in for cafes in Latvia. On top of that, the Saeima has increased the fine for breach of requirements, setting it between ten to 2 000 euros for private persons.

Because COVID-19 has a serious impact on the economy, Latvia had to approve a new economy minister as soon as possible. And so Jānis Vitenbergs was approved as the new Economy Minister of Latvia.

BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: song and dance next year; post; debt write-off; new minister; decline and unacceptable numbers.

Song and Dance Next Year

Youth Song and Dance Celebration in Latvia pushed back to 2021

The XII Latvian School Song and Dance Celebration Committee and Song and Dance Council decided on Tuesday, 31 March, to push back this summer’s youth song and dance celebration to 2021, as Education and Science Minister Ilga Šuplinska confirmed in a press-conference.

She said that after evaluating all risk factors and consulting with diaspora Latvians, the decision was made to push back the celebration for one year.

Until now the government allocated EUR 4.7 million for the song celebration. Information about the money spent on celebration shows and performance repertoire is still being compiled. However, the minister says the amount may be around EUR 200 000. Updates on this will come mid-April.

According to the minister, Finance Ministry has estimated that similarly to elections, the song celebration is part of the law and funding will be found. ‘We cannot guarantee it will be ‘euro to euro’, but there is a guarantee and by pushing he celebration back we have already outlined this position in the celebration budget,’ said the minister.

Read more here

POST

Iveta Zalpētere appointed as Riga city’s vice-executive director

On Tuesday, 31 March, Riga City Council’s interim administration appointed Iveta Zalpētere as the vice-executive director, as reported by the city council.

This means that as of Tuesday, 31 March, Zalpētere will be performing the duties of Juris Radzevičs while he is suspended.

The city council notes Zalpētere has extensive experience in monitoring capital associations and representing them, as her previous employment posting included the Privatization Agency, where she was responsible for management of state capital shares in Citadele Bank, Lattelecom and Latvijas Mobilais telefons.

Read more here

DEBT WRITE-OFF

Saeima committee supports writing off debts left from 2008 crisis

On Wednesday, 1 April, Latvian Saeima’s Budget and Finance Committee conceptually supported during a remote meeting the proposal to allow credit institutions to one-sidedly write off debts for mortgage loans taken prior to the 2008 economic crisis, as reported by Saeima press-service.

«Today [1 April] the committee reviewed the proposal from the Bank of Latvia and the Finance Industry Association, which provides the option to write off mortgage loans considered unrecoverable. We expect authors of the proposal to provide a redaction so that the budget committee is able to push it to the Saeima for approval,» said the committee’s chairman Mārtiņš Bondars.

The proposal is planned to be pushed as amendments to the PIT Law, establishing the basic principles for mortgage loans. It is expected credit institutions will be able to one-sidedly write off debts for loans taken by residents prior to the end of 2008 to purchase real estate.

Read more here

NEW MINISTER

Jānis Vitenbergs approved in Latvia’s Economy Minister’s post

On Thursday, 2 April, Latvia’s Saeima approved parliamentarian Jānis Vitenbergs as the country’s economy minister.

Vitenbergs, who until now was Saeima’s National Economy committee’s head, will replace his colleague Ralfs Nemiro in the aforementioned post.

69 parliamentarians voted in favour of Vitenbergs, six voted against and two parliamentarians abstained in the vote.

Following Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s invitation, KPV LV picked Vitenbergs to replace Nemiro. Later he was supported in the Saeima by the prime minister as well. However, submission of this topic to the Saeima was delayed slightly by the argument between KPV LV and the New Conservative Party (JKP).

Read more here

DECLINE

Budget revenue in Latvia approximately 7% behind plan in March

With the spread of COVID-19 crisis in March Latvia’s state budget revenue has dropped 7.2% behind the plan, according to unofficial information from LETA.

General budget revenue in March was planned at EUR 725 million. However, according to available data revenue was EUR 673 million, generating a shortage of EUR 52 million. Compared to March 2019, budget revenue has declined approximately EUR 4 million or 0.6%.

Nevertheless, thanks to the success in January and February, general budget revenue for the first three months is still 0.6% ahead of the plan.

In the first three months the state budget collected approximately EUR 2.3 billion, whereas the planned revenue was EUR 2.28 billion. In 2019 budget revenue for these three months was about 5.9% ahead of the plan.

Read more here

UNACCEPTABLE NUMBERS

Global number of COVID-19 cases exceeds one million

Globally, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has exceeded one million and the death toll related to the infectious disease is 52 500, German public broadcaster DW reports.

The death toll in Germany from the coronavirus has picked up speed, passing the 1,000 mark, by Friday, April 3.

Other countries with COVID-19 death tolls over one thousand are Italy (13 157), Spain (9 053), France (4 032), United Kingdom (2 532), and the Netherlands (1 173), according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Read more here