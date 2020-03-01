BNN summary of the week: Coronavirus in Baltics. Different prosecutor general. Snap elections in Riga

While Latvian residents actively consider it worth travelling to countries affected by the coronavirus Covid-19, some Lithuanian resident had only just returned from Italy, becoming the first citizen of this country to have been infected by the coronavirus. An infection case was also found in Estonia this week. Latvians, meanwhile, are anxiously waiting for the virus to appear.

Doctors, meanwhile, are trying to calm everyone down by saying that flu is more dangerous than Covid-19. This virus is dangerous mainly for people who already suffer from respiratory diseases.

To reduce the risk of electing a dishonest prosecutor general in Latvia, the Saeima approved in the third reading amendments to the regulations that govern election of this official.

Continuing the saga over Kristīne Misāne, it should be said the Danish Office of the Prosecutor has decided to extradite the woman to Latvia so that the local court can decide her fate. Misāne is to be delivered to Latvia by 4 March.

This week Latvia’s Central Election Commission reported the date chosen for snap elections in Riga City Council. Riga’s residents will cast their votes on 25 April.

The BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Virus; Hope for USA; Citizen’s return; Preparation; Final decision; Law in action and controversial plans.

VIRUS

First coronavirus infection case found in Lithuania

The first coronavirus infection case is confirmed in Lithuania, as mentioned in Lithuanian government’s statement released on Friday, 28 February, as reported by 15min.lt.

The person infected with Covid-19 coronavirus is a 39 years old woman who had previously returned to Kaunas after a trip to Italy’s Verona.

The infected woman has been put in Šiauliai hospital. Three of her relatives have been put under observation.

HOPE FOR USA

JKP hints at wanting Andris Šķēle added to Magnitsky list of sanctions

According to the New Conservative Party (JKP), the so-called Magnitsky list of sanctions should be expanded with other Latvian oligarchs. Particularly, the party hints of hoping to see ex-politician Andris Šķēle among those on the list.

In its 25 February statement to the press, JKP mentioned that the party would never support businesses with ties with Šķēle or his family in the project involving the construction of the National Acoustic Concert Hall in Riga.

At the same time, the statement mentions that JKP believe names of other Latvian oligarchs who use their influence for personal interests should be added to the global Magnitsky list of sanctions.

When asked if the party’s statement could mean a desire to see Šķēle on the Magnitsky list, JKP board member Gatis Eglītis said he would rather not answer such a question, only adding that the list of sanctions should be expanded.

CITIZEN’S RETURN

Kristīne Misāne to be delivered to Latvia by 4 March

As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Kristīne Misāne is to be delivered to the Republic of Latvia for criminal prosecution by 4 March.

Information has been handed over to the prosecutor of Riga Court Regional Office of the Prosecutor responsible for the criminal case in which Misāne is a suspect and is applied with a security measure – arrest.

On 18 February she was made a suspect in a case detailing negligence of custody, care and contact with children, theft and use of another’s financial instruments, damage or illegal use of documents, signature forging.

Latvia’s Office of the Prosecutor General decided to issue a European arrest order, which is reason enough to have another member state extradite a person for criminal prosecution.

PREPARATION

CVK announces snap elections in Riga City Council for 25 April

Latvian Central Election Commission (CVK) has picked the official date for snap elections in Riga City Council. Elections will be organized 25 April, BNN was informed by the commission.

In accordance with the Law on Dissolution of Riga City Council, elections have to take place on the first Saturday two months after the coming into force of the law. The law came to force Tuesday, 25 February. This means elections have to take place on Saturday, 25 April.

During snap elections the same rules that applied in 2017 elections will be present.

Election sites will be open between 07:00 to 22:00. Citizens will be able to vote three days early:

Wednesday, 22 April, 17:00 – 20:00;

Thursday, 23 April, 09:00 – 12:00;

Friday, 24 April, 10:00 – 16:00.

FINAL DECISION

Latvian Saeima changes the prosecutor general’s selection order

On Thursday, 27 February, Latvia’s Saeima approved amendments to the order under which the country’s prosecutor general is selected.

It will be possible to for all level judges and all level prosecutors with appropriate experience to become candidates for the aforementioned post. This way the potential range of candidates is expanded.

It will be possible to pick a person aged 40 who meets requirements of the law and who has worked no less than 5 years as a judge of the constitutional court, supreme court, international court or supranational court, no less than 10 years as a regional court judge, senior prosecutor, court district office of the prosecutor or office of the prosecutor general, or 15 years of combined experience working as a judge or prosecutor. All candidates will be reviewed by the Justice Council.

By 1 April 2020 the Justice Council will have to approve selection by-laws, as well as establish candidate assessment order and criteria.

LAW IN ACTION

435 whistle-blower reports received in eight months in Latvia

In the first year of the Whistleblowing Law, Latvian central state institutions have received 435 reports from whistle-blowers, as reported by the State Chancellery.

119 of those reports were classified as whistle-blower reports. The most often whistle-blowers report tax avoidance, violations committed by officials and misuse of public finances or property, as compiled by State Chancellery.

Commenting on the first year of the law, the State Chancellery’s director Jānis Citskovskis says there are clear signs of residents’ readiness to report if confidentiality is guaranteed and the state administration is guaranteed to react to their information. He also said time is needed to establish trust with whistle-blowers on non-disclosure of their identity before the state can expect to receive reports about violations.

CONTROVERSIAL PLANS

Latvian government supports National Development Plan in spite of objections from ministers

On Tuesday, 25 February, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers supported the final redaction of the National Development Plan 2021-2027 (NAP2027) prepared by the Cross-Sectoral Coordination Centre (PKC). Certain ministers, however, voiced objections and concerns about it.

All ministers supported NAP2027, but Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro, Agriculture Minister Kaspars Gerhards, Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens and Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns wanted to have their opinions added to the final minutes of the government meeting.

NAP2027 has been sent to the Saeima for review, where it will be decided on the plan’s adoption.

In total, the plan’s execution is expected to cost the state budget EUR 14.5 billion.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns was unhappy that NAP2027 does not cover the construction of Liepāja prison.

Interior Affairs Minister Ģirģens said NAP2027 needs to include strategic goals on responsibility for Latvia’s future, but this plan lacks it. Ģirģens also pointed towards, as he put it, strategic errors in NAP2027, as well as unreasonable priorities, as well as the planned and unjustifiably low funding for defence and security sectors.

