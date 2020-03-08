BNN summary of the week: Debt write-off. Latvia to care for orphans. IUB prohibition

This week, it seems, passed with more consideration for finances than usual. While the Central Statistical Bureau reports about average wages, the governor of the Bank of Latvia presented a proposal for banks to write-off debts left from fat years, as this, according to him, would help secure the return of up to 10 000 residents to Latvia’s economy.

While numbers of coronavirus patients continue increasing in Estonia, Latvia’s single infection case seems insignificant. The infected woman has already been discharged from hospital to continue treatment at home. Meanwhile, Latvia’s government is doing what it can to establish preventive measures to combat the virus. The government has already allocated funding of EUR 2.6 million for procurement of laboratory equipment, protective wear and other needs.

The week also passed with heightened emotions about tax debts. Or, more precisely – how much unexpected income the State Revenue Service has calculated for overpaid taxes. Residents’ activity is confirmed with the number of submitted income declarations – by 3 March 2020, residents submitted 273 434 declarations, which is 40.1% more than last year.

BECOMING ACTIVE

Bank of Latvia governor offers banks to write off debts left from «bubble era»

Bank of Latvia governor Mārtiņš Kazāks offered banks to write off unrecoverable debts left from so-called «fat years» or «bubble era», which would allow more than 10 000 people to return to the economy.

In an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama, Kazāks said a large number of residents in Latvia took loans in the so-called fat years, mostly mortgage loans, which they were unable to pay back later. Some lost their homes, but in most cases even that was not enough to pay back debts. Currently many banks consider these debts unrecoverable, but technically these debts have not been written off.

Kazāks believes it would be fair to write off these debts, considering banks no longer consider these debts recoverable.

MAKING THE GREENS

Average wage in Latvia before taxes last year – EUR 1 076

In 2019, the average gross wages and salaries for full-time work in Latvia comprised EUR 1 076. Compared to 2018, the average earnings rose by EUR 72 or 7.2 %.

Average net wages and salaries (calculated based on labour taxes applicable on workplace) comprised EUR 793 or 73.7 % of gross earnings. Over the year, net wages and salaries had increased by 6.8 %, showing 0.4 percentage points lower rise than that of wages and salaries before taxes, according to data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

Considering the consumer price growth of 2.8 % in 2019, the real increase of the wages and salaries comprised 3.9 %.

In 2019, median gross wages and salaries amounted to EUR 832, and, compared to EUR 774 in 2018, they grew faster than the mean arithmetic earnings (rise of 7.5 %). In 2019, net median wages (after taxes) constituted EUR 613 and rose by 7.1 % over the year.

MONEY FOR VIRUS

Latvian government allocates additional funding to measures against Covid-19

On Tuesday, 3 March, Latvian government decided to allocate additional EUR 2.6 million for Healthcare Ministry to spend on different measures aimed at limiting the spread of the new coronavirus Covid-19 in Latvia.

Of this amount, EUR 1.7 million will be allocated for the programme «Funding for Emergency Situation». The remaining amount will be used for other means.

Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele admitted at a government meeting that likely this one allocation of funds will not be enough, promising to turn to the Cabinet of Ministers again if a need for more funding appears again.

Additionally, she explained that this request for funding may be possible under a moderate scenario. ‘This is under the scenario when the situation does not escalate exponentially and uncontrollably,’ she said.

CITY COUNCIL TRIES

Riga City Council’s interim administration outlines three priorities

Riga municipality’s interim administration’s priorities until a new city council has been composed will include the planning of the municipality’s budget and its approval, resolution of waste management crisis-related problems and preparation for upcoming snap elections, said the interim administration’s head, Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry’s (VARAM) state secretary Edvīns Balševics in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Wednesday, 4 March.

In the first week since the interim administration was appointed, its members still have not surveyed all tasks. Nevertheless, the main priorities are clear. As for the main priority – approval of the municipality’s budget – the interim administration admits the discussion of this topic is in its early stages. The budget will be planned using the project composed by the municipality’s executive institutions as the foundation.

CHILDREN IN LATVIA

Until new regulations are ready, Saeima proposes banning child adoption by foreigners

On Wednesday, 4 March, Saeima’s Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee’s majority conceptually supported establishment of a moratorium on adoption of children by foreigners until new regulations have been developed.

Responsible institutions have to prepare relevant amendments to submit to the committee for review on 9 March. On 10 March the committee may decide on submitting amendments to the Saeima, according to the committee’s head Artuss Kaimiņš.

The committee’s meeting also focused on the opportunity to develop stricter regulations for foreign adoption, which may include a full ban or introduce very strict procedures for exceptions. Participants of the discussion also mentioned exceptions may be handled by the Cabinet of Ministers or a government-level committee.

PROHIBITION

IUB prohibits signing of contract in LU House of Letters construction procurement

Latvia’s Procurement Monitoring Bureau (IUB) has prohibited the signing of a contract in the EUR 35 million worth University of Latvia House of Letters construction procurement, according to information from IUB homepage.

On 10 January construction company LLC Merks submitted a complaint in regards to the LU House of Letters construction project’s development, supervision and construction procurement.

The commission’s decision prohibits the client – LU – from continuing the procurement procedure, sign a procurement contract in the procedure and cancel the commission’s decision in regards to results of the candidate selection process.

IUB has also asked LU to prevent violations previously uncovered by the commission and report success within 20 days to IUB and all participating parties.

In accordance with the Public Procurements Law, this decision can be appealed at the Administrative District Court within one month’s time.

APPROVAL

Saeima approves new vice-governor and council member to Bank of Latvia

On Thursday, 5 March, the Saeima approved Māris Kālis as vice-governor of the Bank of Latvia and Zita Zariņa as the bank’s council member, as confirmed by the parliament’s press-service.

Bank of Latvia governor Mārtiņš Kazāks was the one who picked the candidate for the post of vice-governor of the bank, because 12 March marks the end of term for the incumbent vice-governor Zoja Razmusa. The post of the bank’s council member has been vacant since December 2019.

62 Saeima deputies voted for Kālis. The New Conservative Party voted against him. Zariņa received support from all parties represented in the Saeima, receiving 89 votes.

Previously Kālis was the acting governor of the Bank of Latvia, as well as a member of Latvian Sworn Auditors Association. He graduated from the University of Latvia with Master’s degree in Economics.

Zariņa’s previous work experience includes the posting of a council member of the State Audit, director of the Audit and Methodology Department. She has also worked at the Central Finance and Contracting Agency. She graduated from the University of Latvia with Master’s degree in European studies and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics. She also graduated from Stockholm School of Economics in Riga with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Business Administration.

