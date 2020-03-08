bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
BNN summary of the week: Debt write-off. Latvia to care for orphans. IUB prohibition

March 8, 2020

Latvia, economy, Covid-19, Bank of Latvia, debts, wages, preventive measures, funding, Riga City Council, summary, orphans, adoption, IUB, recommended This week, it seems, passed with more consideration for finances than usual. While the Central Statistical Bureau reports about average wages, the governor of the Bank of Latvia presented a proposal for banks to write-off debts left from fat years, as this, according to him, would help secure the return of up to 10 000 residents to Latvia’s economy.

While numbers of coronavirus patients continue increasing in Estonia, Latvia’s single infection case seems insignificant. The infected woman has already been discharged from hospital to continue treatment at home. Meanwhile, Latvia’s government is doing what it can to establish preventive measures to combat the virus. The government has already allocated funding of EUR 2.6 million for procurement of laboratory equipment, protective wear and other needs.

The week also passed with heightened emotions about tax debts. Or, more precisely – how much unexpected income the State Revenue Service has calculated for overpaid taxes. Residents’ activity is confirmed with the number of submitted income declarations – by 3 March 2020, residents submitted 273 434 declarations, which is 40.1% more than last year.

BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Becoming active; Making the greens; Money for virus; City council tries; Children in Latvia; Prohibition and Approval.

BECOMING ACTIVE

Bank of Latvia governor offers banks to write off debts left from «bubble era»

Mārtiņš Kazāks, Bank of Latvia, debts, Latvia, population, loans, mortgage, economy

Bank of Latvia governor Mārtiņš Kazāks

Bank of Latvia governor Mārtiņš Kazāks offered banks to write off unrecoverable debts left from so-called «fat years» or «bubble era», which would allow more than 10 000 people to return to the economy.

In an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama, Kazāks said a large number of residents in Latvia took loans in the so-called fat years, mostly mortgage loans, which they were unable to pay back later. Some lost their homes, but in most cases even that was not enough to pay back debts. Currently many banks consider these debts unrecoverable, but technically these debts have not been written off.

Kazāks believes it would be fair to write off these debts, considering banks no longer consider these debts recoverable.

Read more here

MAKING THE GREENS

Average wage in Latvia before taxes last year – EUR 1 076

CSP, statistics, average wages, LatviaIn 2019, the average gross wages and salaries for full-time work in Latvia comprised EUR 1 076. Compared to 2018, the average earnings rose by EUR 72 or 7.2 %.

Average net wages and salaries (calculated based on labour taxes applicable on workplace) comprised EUR 793 or 73.7 % of gross earnings. Over the year, net wages and salaries had increased by 6.8 %, showing 0.4 percentage points lower rise than that of wages and salaries before taxes, according to data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

Considering the consumer price growth of 2.8 % in 2019, the real increase of the wages and salaries comprised 3.9 %.

In 2019, median gross wages and salaries amounted to EUR 832, and, compared to EUR 774 in 2018, they grew faster than the mean arithmetic earnings (rise of 7.5 %). In 2019, net median wages (after taxes) constituted EUR 613 and rose by 7.1 % over the year.

Read more here

MONEY FOR VIRUS

Latvian government allocates additional funding to measures against Covid-19

Latvia, Covid-19, coronavirus, Healthcare Ministry, measures, fundingOn Tuesday, 3 March, Latvian government decided to allocate additional EUR 2.6 million for Healthcare Ministry to spend on different measures aimed at limiting the spread of the new coronavirus Covid-19 in Latvia.

Of this amount, EUR 1.7 million will be allocated for the programme «Funding for Emergency Situation». The remaining amount will be used for other means.

Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele admitted at a government meeting that likely this one allocation of funds will not be enough, promising to turn to the Cabinet of Ministers again if a need for more funding appears again.

Additionally, she explained that this request for funding may be possible under a moderate scenario. ‘This is under the scenario when the situation does not escalate exponentially and uncontrollably,’ she said.

Read more here

CITY COUNCIL TRIES

Riga City Council’s interim administration outlines three priorities

Riga, interim administration, prioritiesRiga municipality’s interim administration’s priorities until a new city council has been composed will include the planning of the municipality’s budget and its approval, resolution of waste management crisis-related problems and preparation for upcoming snap elections, said the interim administration’s head, Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry’s (VARAM) state secretary Edvīns Balševics in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Wednesday, 4 March.

In the first week since the interim administration was appointed, its members still have not surveyed all tasks. Nevertheless, the main priorities are clear. As for the main priority – approval of the municipality’s budget – the interim administration admits the discussion of this topic is in its early stages. The budget will be planned using the project composed by the municipality’s executive institutions as the foundation.

Read more here

CHILDREN IN LATVIA

Until new regulations are ready, Saeima proposes banning child adoption by foreigners

children, adoption, Latvia, measures, SaeimaOn Wednesday, 4 March, Saeima’s Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee’s majority conceptually supported establishment of a moratorium on adoption of children by foreigners until new regulations have been developed.

Responsible institutions have to prepare relevant amendments to submit to the committee for review on 9 March. On 10 March the committee may decide on submitting amendments to the Saeima, according to the committee’s head Artuss Kaimiņš.

The committee’s meeting also focused on the opportunity to develop stricter regulations for foreign adoption, which may include a full ban or introduce very strict procedures for exceptions. Participants of the discussion also mentioned exceptions may be handled by the Cabinet of Ministers or a government-level committee.

Read more here

PROHIBITION

IUB prohibits signing of contract in LU House of Letters construction procurement

LU, construction, IUB, House of Letters, project, KNABLatvia’s Procurement Monitoring Bureau (IUB) has prohibited the signing of a contract in the EUR 35 million worth University of Latvia House of Letters construction procurement, according to information from IUB homepage.

On 10 January construction company LLC Merks submitted a complaint in regards to the LU House of Letters construction project’s development, supervision and construction procurement.

The commission’s decision prohibits the client – LU – from continuing the procurement procedure, sign a procurement contract in the procedure and cancel the commission’s decision in regards to results of the candidate selection process.

IUB has also asked LU to prevent violations previously uncovered by the commission and report success within 20 days to IUB and all participating parties.

In accordance with the Public Procurements Law, this decision can be appealed at the Administrative District Court within one month’s time.

Read more here

APPROVAL

Saeima approves new vice-governor and council member to Bank of Latvia

Māris Kālis, Zita Zariņa, Bank of Latvia, Mārtiņš Kazāks, changes, Saeima, approval, candidates

Māris Kālis and Zita Zariņa

On Thursday, 5 March, the Saeima approved Māris Kālis as vice-governor of the Bank of Latvia and Zita Zariņa as the bank’s council member, as confirmed by the parliament’s press-service.

Bank of Latvia governor Mārtiņš Kazāks was the one who picked the candidate for the post of vice-governor of the bank, because 12 March marks the end of term for the incumbent vice-governor Zoja Razmusa. The post of the bank’s council member has been vacant since December 2019.

62 Saeima deputies voted for Kālis. The New Conservative Party voted against him. Zariņa received support from all parties represented in the Saeima, receiving 89 votes.

Previously Kālis was the acting governor of the Bank of Latvia, as well as a member of Latvian Sworn Auditors Association. He graduated from the University of Latvia with Master’s degree in Economics.

Zariņa’s previous work experience includes the posting of a council member of the State Audit, director of the Audit and Methodology Department. She has also worked at the Central Finance and Contracting Agency. She graduated from the University of Latvia with Master’s degree in European studies and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics. She also graduated from Stockholm School of Economics in Riga with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Business Administration.

Read more here

Week in Lithuania: PM wants more control on intelligence services, court appointed for a high-profile spying case

In Lithuania, the top news stories last week were Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis seeking more control on intelligence services, the choice of a court in a high-profile spying case and action against sports manipulation.

March 8, 2020

Full text of Maxima tragedy criminal case may become available in November

The full text of the ruling made in the Maxima tragedy criminal case will be available 16 November, as confirmed by the court. The ruling may be appealed only once the full text has become available.

March 6, 2020

Lithuania conducting extensive coronavirus prevention, monitoring health of 5 000 people

In Lithuania, where by Friday, March 6, one case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed, health authorities are monitoring the health of 5 175 people, who have recently travelled to places hit by a virus outbreak abroad, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports.

March 6, 2020

Final ruling in Children’s Clinical Hospital bribery case announced

This week the final ruling in the so-called Children’s Clinical Hospital bribery case was announced this week in Latvia. The accused were sentenced to considerable fines, conditional prison sentence, as well as community service.

March 6, 2020

airBaltic reduces number of seats in aircraft 4% due to coronavirus risks

Latvian national airBaltic airline has decided to reduce the number of seats in its aircraft 4%. This measure will remain in force from 23 March to 5 April, as reported by the company’s representative Alise Briede.

March 6, 2020

Estonia confirms new coronavirus cases, reaching ten in total

Estonian health authorities have confirmed a total of ten cases of the coronavirus-caused disease COVID-19 in the Baltic country. Several persons tested positive this week have taken a flight from northern Italy to Riga last weekend, ERR reports.

March 6, 2020

Planning and risk management software to be adopted for Rail Baltica

Rail Baltica joint company RB Rail has commenced the adoption of planning and risk management software to ensure efficient management of project activities and resources, as reported by the project’s representative Rūta Vētra.

March 6, 2020

NEPLP: First Baltic Channel should include Latvian news

Content creators and owner of television channel First Baltic Channel LLC Baltic Media Alliance have to provide a specific volume of Latvian news, stresses National Electronic Mass Media Council, reacting to information about a possible closure of PBK news service and termination of local content creation.

March 6, 2020

Turkey deploys police to Greek border to keep migrants at border

Greece has stated that over the past six days it has denied 34 778 attempts to cross the Turkey-EU border illegally. Ankara has announced sending 1 000 police officers against Greek border guards pushing migrants back into Turkey, BBC reports.

March 6, 2020

Weather in Latvia to remain warm and rainy on weekends and next week

At the end of the week, weather in Latvia will be influenced by high atmospheric pressure area. However, from Saturday, 7 March, onward cyclone activity will increase, bringing in clouds and precipitation. Wind speed will also increase next week, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

March 6, 2020

Syrian Idlib ceasefire agreed by Turkey and Russia

Turkey and Russia have agreed on a ceasefire in the Syrian Idlib province, where warfare of recent months has triggered a humanitarian crisis with civilian victims and flows of displaced people, German public broadcaster DW reports.

March 6, 2020

Number of accused persons in ABLV Bank criminal case increases to 14

In the criminal case regarding possible laundering of at least EUR 50 million in the liquidated ABLV Bank the number of people with rights for defence in the case has increased to 14.

March 6, 2020

Industrial production output in Latvia down 4.5% in January

Compared to January 2019, industrial production output decreased by 4.5 %, based on calendar adjusted data at constant prices, in January 2020.

March 5, 2020

Trade union urges Latvian officials to save transit businesses in Ventspils from destruction

Detroit once symbolized the industrial might of USA. However, once vehicle-manufacturing companies left in the 70s of the last century, the city has become a run-down ghost town. Ventspils is Latvia’s second largest port city at the moment. However, the Finance Capital and Market Commission’s and the government’s unwillingness to assist port companies with problems caused by banks threatens the city with economic collapse, as regional media ventspilnieks.lv was told by Ventspils port companies’ trade union’s advisory council head Linards Gulbis.

March 5, 2020

Lithuanian Conservatives bet on independent presidential hopeful as Spitzenkandidat for Seimas

Unable to break the polls’ 20-per cent support ceiling, Lithuania’s main opposition party, Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), known colloquially as Conservatives, believe they have found someone who will swoosh them to a resounding victory in general elections in October – Ingrida Šimonytė, the party’s former non-partisan presidential candidate in last year’s election.

March 5, 2020

Saeima approves Fiscal Discipline Council members

On Thursday, 5 March, Latvia’s Saeima approved Andrejs Jakobsons and Mārtiņš Āboliņš as new members of the Fiscal Discipline Council, as reported by the parliament’s press-service.

March 5, 2020

Samples from 170 people reveal no new Covid-19 infections in Latvia

So far 170 people in Latvia have been tested for the new coronavirus Covid-19. No new infection cases have been found, as reported by the Disease Prevention and Control Centre.

March 5, 2020

Estonian parties believe EU can avert migration crisis from repeating itself

In the EU, the attitude of governments has changed to be able to avert a migration crisis like one in 2015, all Estonian parliamentary parties believe, according to ERR broadcaster.

March 5, 2020

Estonian wage growth keeps regional differences in pay

In Estonia, the average monthly wage before taxes grew in all counties in 2019, yet the average wage in top earning county as opposed to lowest paid county shows a difference of over 30%, according official statistics.

March 5, 2020

Ukraine accepts PM Honcharuk’s resignation; appoints new head of government

Ukrainian lawmakers have accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk. As his successor, the parliament has approved Ukraine’s former Minister for Community and Territorial Development Denys Shmyhal, Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reports.

March 5, 2020

Bank of Latvia governor offers banks to write off debts left from «bubble era»

Bank of Latvia governor Mārtiņš Kazāks offered banks to write off unrecoverable debts left from so-called «fat years» or «bubble era», which would allow more than 10 000 people to return to the economy.

March 5, 2020

Latvia supports commencing EU accession talks with North Macedonia

Latvian Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs has outlined the joint visit of Baltic and Polish foreign affairs ministers as a strong indication of the EU perspective for North Macedonia, as reported by Foreign Affairs Ministry.

March 5, 2020

Saeima approves new vice-governor and council member to Bank of Latvia

On Thursday, 5 March, the Saeima approved Māris Kālis as vice-governor of the Bank of Latvia and Zita Zariņa as the bank’s council member, as confirmed by the parliament’s press-service.

March 5, 2020

Italy to shut schools over Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak

In Italy, which is battling the most serious coronavirus outbreak in Europe, the government has decided to close all schools for 10 days, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

March 5, 2020
