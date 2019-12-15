BNN summary of the week: end of Lembergs Era? New governor for Bank of Latvia; fight for Riga City Council

The overthrowing of the «old league» in Latvia has caused a domino effect. The most notable event to have taken place this week is the addition of Aivars Lembergs and four of the associations he has influence over to the list of sanctioned persons USA. This has shaken up the established order in Ventspils and Latvia.

This caused a number of other events to take place: several major companies have left Latvian Transit Business Association; Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš has ordered Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce to assess how the work done by Ventspils City Council is influenced by the situation; Riga Freeport and Ventspils Freeport have come under state control; Lembergs has left his position in Latvian Olympic Committee’s Executive Committee; and the US government has denied Lembergs and his family entry to USA.

Other noteworthy news includes the appointment of Mārtiņš Kazāks as the new governor of the Bank of Latvia.

Meanwhile, AS Citadele Bank has decided to acquire all LLC UniCredit Leasing shares, including its branch offices in Estonia and Lithuania.

Latvia’s Disease Prevention and Control Centre has declared the beginning of an influenza epidemic in Latvia.

The BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: End's Beginning; Position; Health; Business Deal; Rise; Change; Fight.

END’S BEGINNING:

USA adds Aivars Lembergs to its «black list»

On Monday, 9 December, based on the so-called Magnitsky Law, US Department of Treasury Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) established sanctions against a number of people and their organizations in Europe, Asia and Latin America, including the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs.

«Corruption steals away a country residents’ resources, basic services and economic capabilities, all the while making a small number of people rich and contributing to destruction of the environment, political instability and conflicts,» said US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

OFAC mentioned four organizations owned or controlled by Lembergs – Ventspils Freeport authority, Ventspils Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association.

POSITION:

Mārtiņš Kazāks officially becomes governor of the Bank of Latvia

On Thursday, 12 December, Latvia’s Saeima officially approved Mārtiņš Kazāks as the new governor of the Bank of Latvia, as BNN was told by Saeima’s press-service.

76 deputies voted for Kazāks. One deputy abstained in the vote.

Previously Kazāks was a council member at the Bank of Latvia. He was also chief economist at Swedbank, as well as a member of the Fiscal Discipline Council. He received a Bachelor’s degree in economics in the University of Latvia, as well as Master’s and PhD in economics in University College London and a diploma in economics in Cambridge University.

The Saeima needed to appoint a new governor of the Bank of Latvia because 21 December will mark the end of the term for the current governor – Ilmārs Rimšēvičs.

HEALTH:

Influenza epidemic commences in Latvia

11 December marks the beginning of an influenza epidemic in Latvia, as reported by Disease Prevention and Control Centre (SPKC).

Flu and other upper respiratory infection monitoring data shows that in the 45th week of the year, the number of patients who turned to healthcare institutions and were later diagnosed with flu in two out of ten cities included in the monitoring had exceeded 100 cases per 100 000 residents.

265.5 flu cases per 100 000 residents were registered in Jelgava and 159.8 cases per 100 000 residents in Riga.

The average flu intensity in Latvia has reached 108.6 cases per 100 000 residents. Infection rates are the highest among children between 0-4 and 5-14 years.

Last week, the spread of flu was observed in Daugavpils, Gulbene, Jekabpils, Jurmala, Liepaja and Rezekne. Intensity varied from 14.6 cases (Jurmala) to 86.5 cases (Liepaja) per 100 000 residents.

BUSINESS DEAL:

Citadele Bank acquires UniCredit Leasing active in Baltic States

Citadele Bank has acquired 100% of shares in LLC UniCredit Leasing, including its Estonian and Lithuanian branch offices, thereby acquiring control over all UniCredit Leasing operations in Baltic States, BNN was told by the bank.

As part of the deal, which is planned to be concluded in Q1 2020, Citadele also plans to acquire 100% of shares in LLC UniCredit Insurance Broker (including its Estonian branch office).

Citadele Bank’s total net leasing loan volume reaches EUR 1.1 billion, the bank reports. «Once the deal is over, Citadele will enter the Top 3 leading companies of Latvia’s leasing market and become one of the leaders among Baltic States.»

RISE:

November’s inflation in Latvia reportedly at 2.1%

Compared to November 2018, the average level of consumer prices rose by 2.1 % in November 2019. Prices of goods had increased by 1.8 % and prices of services by 2.9 %. Compared to 2015, in November 2019 consumer prices were 9.1 % higher. Prices of goods had increased by 7.8 % and prices of services by 12.3 %.

Compared to November 2018, the greatest influence on the average level of consumer prices was exerted by the rise in prices of goods and services related to housing, food and non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, goods and services related to recreation and culture, health care, restaurant and hotel services, as well as the decline in prices of goods and services related to transport in November 2019, according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

Over the year, prices within the group of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 2.5 %. Prices of dried, salted or smoked meat (up by 6.9 %), pork (10.7 %), poultry (3.9 %), and meat products (4.0 %) had the most significant upward influence on the average price level within the group. Upturn was also registered in prices of bread (of 4.9 %), fresh fruit (6.1 %), bakery products (3.6 %), chocolate (5.2 %), yoghurt (5.1 %), sugar (5.7 %), and potatoes (6.3 %). Reduction, in turn, was recorded in prices of coffee (of 6.5 %), milk (5.8 %), eggs (3.5 %), fresh vegetables (1.0 %), as well as cheese and curd (1.1 %).

The average level of alcoholic beverage and tobacco product prices went up by 4.5 %. Prices of alcoholic beverages had increased by 4.6 %, which was mainly influenced by the change in beer prices. Tobacco product prices grew on average by 4.5 %.

CHANGE:

Local government representatives will no longer work at Riga and Ventspils freeport

Following the coming into force of amendments to the Law on Ports, representatives of Riga City Council and Ventspils City Council will lose their respective posts in the board of Riga Freeport and Ventspils Freeport, the law states.

On Thursday, 12 December, Saeima approved in two readings amendments to the Law on Ports, which provide for changes to the composition of the boards of Riga Freeport and Ventspils Freeport, as BNN was told by Saeima’s press-service.

Amendments to the law state that authorities of Riga and Ventspils ports will be put under direct supervision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

FIGHT:

Riga City Council’s interim administration may be entrusted to VARAM state secretary Balševics

If the Saeima votes in favour of dismissing Riga City Council, the interim municipal administration may be entrusted to Environment Protection and Regional Ministry’s (VARAM) state secretary Edvīns Balševics, according to the ministry’s Riga City Council dismissal legislative draft to be decided on by the government on 17 December.

The interim administration’s vice-administrator’s position may be entrusted to Finance Ministry’s Legal Affairs Department director Artis Lapiņš. One other administration member could be Justice Ministry’s Legal Affairs deputy director Aleksejs Remesovs.

Snap elections are planned for 29 February 2020.

In accordance with the Law on Municipalities, when adopting the law on the city council’s dismissal, an interim administration is appointed to the administrative territory following the proposal from the Cabinet of Ministers. The interim administration will perform its functions until the day the newly elected city council gathers for the first meeting.

