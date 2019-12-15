bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Wednesday 18.12.2019 | Name days: Klinta, Kristaps, Kristofers, Krists
LatviaLatvia

BNN summary of the week: end of Lembergs Era? New governor for Bank of Latvia; fight for Riga City Council

BNN
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

December 15, 2019

The overthrowing of the «old league» in Latvia has caused a domino effect. The most notable event to have taken place this week is the addition of Aivars Lembergs and four of the associations he has influence over to the list of sanctioned persons USA. This has shaken up the established order in Ventspils and Latvia.

This caused a number of other events to take place: several major companies have left Latvian Transit Business Association; Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš has ordered Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce to assess how the work done by Ventspils City Council is influenced by the situation; Riga Freeport and Ventspils Freeport have come under state control; Lembergs has left his position in Latvian Olympic Committee’s Executive Committee; and the US government has denied Lembergs and his family entry to USA.

Other noteworthy news includes the appointment of Mārtiņš Kazāks as the new governor of the Bank of Latvia.

Meanwhile, AS Citadele Bank has decided to acquire all LLC UniCredit Leasing shares, including its branch offices in Estonia and Lithuania.

Latvia’s Disease Prevention and Control Centre has declared the beginning of an influenza epidemic in Latvia.

The BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: End’s Beginning; Position; Health; Business Deal; Rise; Change; Fight.

END’S BEGINNING:

USA adds Aivars Lembergs to its «black list»

Aivars Lembergs. sanctions, USA, OFAC, corruption, black list

Aivars Lembergs

On Monday, 9 December, based on the so-called Magnitsky Law, US Department of Treasury Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) established sanctions against a number of people and their organizations in Europe, Asia and Latin America, including the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs.

«Corruption steals away a country residents’ resources, basic services and economic capabilities, all the while making a small number of people rich and contributing to destruction of the environment, political instability and conflicts,» said US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

OFAC mentioned four organizations owned or controlled by Lembergs – Ventspils Freeport authority, Ventspils Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association.

Full article here

POSITION:

Mārtiņš Kazāks officially becomes governor of the Bank of Latvia

Bankf of Latvia, Mārtiņš Kazāks, Saeima, governor

Mārtiņš Kazāks

On Thursday, 12 December, Latvia’s Saeima officially approved Mārtiņš Kazāks as the new governor of the Bank of Latvia, as BNN was told by Saeima’s press-service.

76 deputies voted for Kazāks. One deputy abstained in the vote.

Previously Kazāks was a council member at the Bank of Latvia. He was also chief economist at Swedbank, as well as a member of the Fiscal Discipline Council. He received a Bachelor’s degree in economics in the University of Latvia, as well as Master’s and PhD in economics in University College London and a diploma in economics in Cambridge University.

The Saeima needed to appoint a new governor of the Bank of Latvia because 21 December will mark the end of the term for the current governor – Ilmārs Rimšēvičs.

Full article here

HEALTH:

Influenza epidemic commences in Latvia

influenza, Latvia, patients, vaccination11 December marks the beginning of an influenza epidemic in Latvia, as reported by Disease Prevention and Control Centre (SPKC).

Flu and other upper respiratory infection monitoring data shows that in the 45th week of the year, the number of patients who turned to healthcare institutions and were later diagnosed with flu in two out of ten cities included in the monitoring had exceeded 100 cases per 100 000 residents.

265.5 flu cases per 100 000 residents were registered in Jelgava and 159.8 cases per 100 000 residents in Riga.

The average flu intensity in Latvia has reached 108.6 cases per 100 000 residents. Infection rates are the highest among children between 0-4 and 5-14 years.

Last week, the spread of flu was observed in Daugavpils, Gulbene, Jekabpils, Jurmala, Liepaja and Rezekne. Intensity varied from 14.6 cases (Jurmala) to 86.5 cases (Liepaja) per 100 000 residents.

Full article here

BUSINESS DEAL:

Citadele Bank acquires UniCredit Leasing active in Baltic States

Citadele, UniCredit, leasing, acquisitionCitadele Bank has acquired 100% of shares in LLC UniCredit Leasing, including its Estonian and Lithuanian branch offices, thereby acquiring control over all UniCredit Leasing operations in Baltic States, BNN was told by the bank.

As part of the deal, which is planned to be concluded in Q1 2020, Citadele also plans to acquire 100% of shares in LLC UniCredit Insurance Broker (including its Estonian branch office).

Citadele Bank’s total net leasing loan volume reaches EUR 1.1 billion, the bank reports. «Once the deal is over, Citadele will enter the Top 3 leading companies of Latvia’s leasing market and become one of the leaders among Baltic States.»

Full article here

RISE:

November’s inflation in Latvia reportedly at 2.1%

statistics, Latvia, CSP, inflation, prices, NovemberCompared to November 2018, the average level of consumer prices rose by 2.1 % in November 2019. Prices of goods had increased by 1.8 % and prices of services by 2.9 %. Compared to 2015, in November 2019 consumer prices were 9.1 % higher. Prices of goods had increased by 7.8 % and prices of services by 12.3 %.

Compared to November 2018, the greatest influence on the average level of consumer prices was exerted by the rise in prices of goods and services related to housing, food and non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, goods and services related to recreation and culture, health care, restaurant and hotel services, as well as the decline in prices of goods and services related to transport in November 2019, according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

Over the year, prices within the group of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 2.5 %. Prices of dried, salted or smoked meat (up by 6.9 %), pork (10.7 %), poultry (3.9 %), and meat products (4.0 %) had the most significant upward influence on the average price level within the group. Upturn was also registered in prices of bread (of 4.9 %), fresh fruit (6.1 %), bakery products (3.6 %), chocolate (5.2 %), yoghurt (5.1 %), sugar (5.7 %), and potatoes (6.3 %). Reduction, in turn, was recorded in prices of coffee (of 6.5 %), milk (5.8 %), eggs (3.5 %), fresh vegetables (1.0 %), as well as cheese and curd (1.1 %).

The average level of alcoholic beverage and tobacco product prices went up by 4.5 %. Prices of alcoholic beverages had increased by 4.6 %, which was mainly influenced by the change in beer prices. Tobacco product prices grew on average by 4.5 %.

Full article here

CHANGE:

Local government representatives will no longer work at Riga and Ventspils freeport

Riga Freeport, Ventspils Freeport, board, legislative changes, government, SaeimaFollowing the coming into force of amendments to the Law on Ports, representatives of Riga City Council and Ventspils City Council will lose their respective posts in the board of Riga Freeport and Ventspils Freeport, the law states.

On Thursday, 12 December, Saeima approved in two readings amendments to the Law on Ports, which provide for changes to the composition of the boards of Riga Freeport and Ventspils Freeport, as BNN was told by Saeima’s press-service.

Amendments to the law state that authorities of Riga and Ventspils ports will be put under direct supervision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Full article here

FIGHT:

Riga City Council’s interim administration may be entrusted to VARAM state secretary Balševics

Riga City Council, VARAM, snap elections, Edvīns Balševics, Oļegs Burovs, interim administrationIf the Saeima votes in favour of dismissing Riga City Council, the interim municipal administration may be entrusted to Environment Protection and Regional Ministry’s (VARAM) state secretary Edvīns Balševics, according to the ministry’s Riga City Council dismissal legislative draft to be decided on by the government on 17 December.

The interim administration’s vice-administrator’s position may be entrusted to Finance Ministry’s Legal Affairs Department director Artis Lapiņš. One other administration member could be Justice Ministry’s Legal Affairs deputy director Aleksejs Remesovs.

Snap elections are planned for 29 February 2020.

In accordance with the Law on Municipalities, when adopting the law on the city council’s dismissal, an interim administration is appointed to the administrative territory following the proposal from the Cabinet of Ministers. The interim administration will perform its functions until the day the newly elected city council gathers for the first meeting.

Full article here

Keywords: Aivars Lembergs Bank of Latvia corruption development economy epidemic inflation influenza Latvia replacement Riga City Council Riga Freeport sanctions USA


Leave a reply

Companies in which Lembergs no longer has control will not be impacted by sanctions

The sanctions US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control applied to Aivars Lembergs and the organizations under his control will not affect the companies in which the court has taken away any control or influence the suspended mayor of Ventspils once had, as reported by Baltic Association – Transport and Logistics.

December 18, 2019

Productivity rise for Baltic company can be secured through innovations

In the next 12 months businesses in Latvia and Estonia have plans to increase productivity by developing innovations, whereas businesses in Lithuania have plans to do this by increasing production output, as concluded by SEB Bank’s survey among financial directors of major Baltic companies.

December 18, 2019

Means of 22% Estonians were close to poverty, data on 2018 show

In Estonia, last year, 21.7% of the population lived at risk of poverty, while 2,4% of Estonians lived off means seen as absolute poverty, according to estimates by Statistics Estonia.

December 18, 2019

Prime Minister about US sanctions: this is an opportunity to sort some things out

The sanctions applied to Aivars Lembergs and Ventspils Freeport by the US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control is an opportunity to sort some things out, said Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma.

December 18, 2019

Polish Supreme Court sees EU membership danger in judicial reforms

Polish Supreme Court has expressed concern over planned judicial law, which would permit removal of judges for being outspoken about judicial policy. In case judicial reforms are implemented, their non-compliance with European Union law could end in risking continued Polish membership in the bloc.

December 18, 2019

Saeima committee: communication with VID is planned to be electronic only

On Tuesday, 17 December, Saeima’s Budget and Finance Committee conceptually supported amendments to the Law on Taxes and Duties that provide for all applications to be submitted to the State Revenue Service regarding tax administration from 2021 onward from residents using only the electronic declaration system, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.

December 18, 2019

KNAB to assess if sanctions against Lembergs are ground for ending state funding for UGF

Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau has commenced an inspection to see if the US sanctions applied against the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs could serve as ground for terminating state budget funding for the Union of Greens and Farmers.

December 18, 2019

U.S. Congress adopts sanctions against Nord Stream 2-linked firms

American legislators have passed legislation to introduce sanctions against companies and governments involved in the construction of the Baltic Sea gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 from Russia to Germany. Berlin has criticised the move.

December 18, 2019

Baltic presidents affirm commitment to finishing Rail Baltica on time

Presidents of Baltic States are fully committed to contributing to Rail Baltica project’s implementation and completion on time, said Latvia’s President Egils Levits during a press-conference on Tuesday, 17 December.

December 18, 2019

French mass protests against pension reform continue

In French cities, large demonstrations took place on Tuesday as protests against government plans to overhaul the country’s pension system have been continuing for close to two weeks.

December 17, 2019

Riga Freeport’s ex-security service head picked as CEO for Ventspils Freeport

On Tuesday, 17 December, Ventspils Freeport board decided to appoint Andris Purmalis as the new CEO of the freeport, as reported by Latvian Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits.

December 17, 2019

Estonian pharmacy reform rejected in parliament after U-turn in substance

The Estonian parliament has on Tuesday narrowly defeated the push of the government to amend the country’s Medicines Act as opposition reasoned that the Riigikogu had to show it is not «possible to buy legislation».

December 17, 2019

Latvian government submits to Saeima legislative draft on Riga City Council’s dismissal

Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers decided to submit to the Saeima the legislative draft developed by Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry on dismissal of Riga City Council.

December 17, 2019

Lithuania sees expansion of Indian IT giant HCL Technologies

In Vilnius, India-headquartered provider of information technology services HCL Technologies has expanded its operations by opening two new offices.

December 17, 2019

Politicians lean towards limiting Latvian child adoption to foreign countries

On Tuesday, 17 December, Saeima’s Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee’s majority voiced support towards limiting adoption of Latvian children to foreign countries.

December 17, 2019

Offer voiced to give Latvian residents the right to decide on municipal council’s dismissal

The Progressive party has asked Latvian Saeima to adopt a legislative draft that would allow voters decide on dismissing municipal councils on their own if they are dissatisfied with their work.

December 17, 2019

Estonian minister critical of Finnish new PM survives no-confidence vote

Estonian Interior Minister, who called Finland’s new Prime Minister a «cashier» from «the reds», who were trying to destroy their country, has on Tuesday survived a no-confidence vote in the Estonian parliament.

December 17, 2019

Swedbank: Latvian households’ financial situation assessment the highest since 2013

For the first time since 2013 the assessment of Latvian households’ financial situation has reached its highest score, when positive responses exceed negative, according to results of a survey by Swedbank.

December 17, 2019

UK’s Johnson seeks to ban extension of Brexit transition period

British Prime Minister and recent election winner Boris Johnson will seek to ban the government from extending the transition period of the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union.

December 17, 2019

Dzintars: Lembergs should follow Reizniece-Ozola’s advice and leave politics

Aivars Lembergs, the suspended mayor of Ventspils accused of serious crimes and applied with sanctions by the US government, should follow his colleague Dana Reizniece-Ozola’s advice and leave politics entirely, said chairman of the National Alliance «All for Latvia – For Fatherland and Freedom/LNNK» Raivis Dzintars in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Tuesday, 17 December.

December 17, 2019

Coalition agrees to found AS Ventas osta to perform Ventspils Freeport’s functions

To resolve the emergency situation with Ventspils Freeport, Latvia’s coalition has agreed to found a new state company that would take over the rights, duties and functions of Ventspils Freeport.

December 17, 2019

Apple, Tesla and other sued over child labour in cobalt mining in Africa

Google, Tesla, Microsoft, Apple and other companies have been sued for allegedly buying cobalt from unethical mining companies operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo as families seek damages over deaths and injuries of child miners.

December 17, 2019

Prosecutor: companies free of Lembergs’ influence will not be subjected to sanctions

If Ventspils Freeport’s infrastructure is separated from persons under sanctions, the freeport will be able to continue its operations and bring profit to its employees and the state, BNN was told by prosecutor Juris Juriss, who is responsible for Aivars Lembergs criminal case.

December 17, 2019

Ilmārs Rimševičs to focus on restoring his reputation in court

After the end of his term as governor of the Bank of Latvia, Ilmārs Rimšēvičs plans to focus on restoring his reputation in court, as the man himself confirmed to journalists at a press conference.

December 17, 2019

Justice Council supports delegating prosecutor general’s approval to the council

On Monday, 16 December, the Justice Council decided to support Justice Ministry’s amendments to the law that would relieve the chairman of the Supreme Court of the duty to pick candidates for the post of prosecutor general and instead delegate this duty to the council in an open contest.

December 16, 2019
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

How much do you plan to spend on Christmas gifts?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Eating during holidays: advice how to eat and not overeat
PHOTO: Christmas tree lights up at Dome Square in Riga
PHOTO: doctors gather for a repeated protest outside Saeima
airBaltic A220 flight simulator opens at airBaltic Training Facility
CAITO project aims to bring countryside tourism offer to Japan’s market
PHOTO: Latvia commemorates victims of Zolitude tragedy
Lielais Kristaps Award Ceremony: Best actors – Reinis and Nevarauska, best film – Oļegs
Regional public transport services to become free for families with children on 11th and 18 November
PHOTO: 100th anniversary of victory over Bermondt forces commemorated at Freedom Monument
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!