BNN summary of the week: Freedom for Misāne. Checking Lembergs’ corruption. New Supreme Court judge

This week the number of coronavirus patients in Latvia continued increasing very slowly. Nevertheless, the increasing traffic intensity on the streets of Riga shows that people have started to relax a bit towards the invitation to remain home. It should be said the government’s imposed restrictions remain strict.

This week, the plenary meeting of the Supreme Court of Latvia supported Aigars Strupišs as a candidate for approval in the Saeima as the next chairman of the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, other state power representatives have ended up in the sights of Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB). KNAB has detained Murjāni Sports School director Ingrīda Amantova. Additionally, at least on a public reporting level the bureau has commenced an inspection of statements made by OFAC, claiming Aivars Lembergs has influence over Latvian government officials.

This week also came with sad news – Latvian theatre critic Silvija Radzobe has passed away.

The week also, it seems, put an end to the saga most of Latvia followed for a long time. Kristīne Misāne was released from prison. The court ruled she has served her penalty.

BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Decision; Progress; Change; Inspection; Position; Mourning and Freedom.

DECISION

Idleness benefit’s lowest amount to be set at EUR 180

The lowest amount of idleness benefit will be EUR 180 and it will be paid to employed persons and self-employed persons whose idleness benefit is low and people who do not meet criteria because of their employer, comments Welfare Minister Ramona Petraviča.

Previously it was proposed to set the lowest threshold at EUR 130. However, on Thursday, 23 April, the government decided to increase the amount to EUR 180.

By setting the lowest threshold, in cases when the State Revenue Service (VID) will have calculated the idleness benefit amount below EUR 180, the State Social Insurance Agency will cover the remaining amount.

PROGRESS

KNAB to check information from OFAC about Lembergs corrupting officials

Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) has commenced an inspection of a statement from the US Department of the Treasury’s Office for Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) that the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs has influenced and corrupted officials, as confirmed by the bureau.

At the beginning of February, KNAB chief Jēkabs Straume did not say if KNAB has an ongoing inspection in regards to the aforementioned statement from OFAC.

Now KNAB has confirmed the bureau has commenced an inspection of information reported by OFAC.

In February Straume confirmed in a conversation with journalists that KNAB has requested more detailed information from USA in regards to OFAC statement. KNAB also states the bureau is unable to provide more detailed information about the inspection, the content of the requested information, or whether or not a response from USA has been received.

CHANGES

Saeima bans the use of USSR and Nazi Germany uniforms at public events

On Thursday, 23 April, Latvian Saeima supported amendments in the third and final reading, banning the use of uniforms, signs of identification, as well as elements of armed forces and law enforcement institutions (repressive institutions) of USSR, its republics and Nazi Germany, BNN was told by Saeima’s press-service.

Amendments to the law provides for banning the use, even in stylized form, uniforms of armed forces and law enforcement institutions of the former USSR and Nazi Germany during public events.

This includes the use of elements of clothes – accessories, cockades, identification elements, shoulder-straps, and equipment – anything that allows identifying aforementioned armed units or repressive institutions.

INSPECTION

KNAB detains Murjāni Sports Gymnasium director Ingrīda Amantova

On Tuesday, 21 April, Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) detained the director of Murjāni Sports Gymnasium Ingrīda Amantova, according to information from LETA.

The former sled rider Amantova is also a deputy of Ropaži County Council.

KNAB affirms that the director of Murjāni Sports Gymnasium was detained Tuesday, 21 April, as part of a previously initiated criminal procedure.

The criminal procedure in question was launched 15 April in relation to forgery of service for personal gain and attempted fraud.

The official was made a suspect and applied with security measure not associated with deprivation of freedom – the person is not allowed to take specific post and approach specific people.

POSITION

Plenary session of the Supreme Court supports Strupišs as chairman of the court

On Monday, 20 April, the Supreme Court’s plenary session decided to support Aigars Strupišs candidacy for approval in the Saeima.

25 senators voted for Strupišs, two voted against and three – abstained in the vote. There was a slight technical delay in the vote, but it was quickly resolved. Once the problem was resolved the vote was held again. Now the Saeima has to decide on his candidacy.

In his speech, Strupišs said judges have to agree on judicature. «The laws are fine. The question is about judicature. We have to reach a solution on our own,» said the candidate.

MOURNING

Latvian theatre critic Silvija Radzobe passes away

Latvian theatre critic Silvija Radzobe has passed away, according to the statement published by LTV programme 100 g of culture on social media.

Silvija Radzobe was born in 1950. She was a Latvian theatre critic, theatre researcher, historian and writer.

Silvija Radzobe was also a correspondent member of the Latvian Academy of Sciences and professor of the University of Latvia.

FREEDOM

Kristīne Misāne released from prison

On Monday, 20 April, Kristīne Misāne was released from prison, as reported by Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns with reference to information provided by the Prison Administration.

Since the end of 2018 Misāne remained in prison in Denmark, where she was detained following a request from the South African Republic (SAR), where the woman is accused of kidnapping her child and committing other violations. Denmark had initially made the decision to have her extradited to SAR, but the decision was postponed multiple times later.

With support from Latvian society and with involvement from Latvian state authorities it was possible to extradite Kristīne Misāne to Latvia. To ensure the woman’s extradition to Latvia and not SAR, Latvian authorities secured from Misāne written admission of guilt in crimes. Following reception of this admission of guilt, Riga Court District Prosecutor’s Office initiated a criminal process, making her a suspect in crimes potentially committed in SAR.

