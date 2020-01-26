bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Monday 27.01.2020 | Name days: Ildze, Ilze, Izolde
LatviaLatvia

BNN summary of the week: Moneyval report. Scandal over VDD building. Žagars and Kairišs at the helm of Dailes theatre

BNN
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

January 26, 2020

Latvia, Estonia, Lithiania, economy, Moneyval, VDD, construction costs, Dailes, management, corruption, armed forces, Ventspils Freeport, banks, basketball, Raimonds Vējonis, Baltic Way, recommended It seems the repair efforts for Latvia’s financial market have paid off. Moneyval published its report this week, which concludes Latvia has successfully completed recommendations for tidying its finance sector. There are still areas in need of improving, but there is room for hope Latvia will not be grey-listed.

Latvian State Security Service (VDD) received a bit of public relations crisis this week. Although for a long time city environment activists have talked about setting up a park on the territory of the former Marss cycling track and have even collected the necessary number of signatures to submit the initiative to the Saeima, VDD announced this week that all this talk has been for nothing. The territory was picked for VDD’s new building in 2017. Currently VDD is spread across multiple buildings of varying state. How much will the new building cost? The media have reported different theories. VDD, however, has this information is a state secret.

Dailes Theatre may get a new face. Juris Žagars has been chosen as its director and Viesturs Kairišs – as its creative director. This may mean a complete 180 turn for the theatre.

The BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Foundation for hope; Distribution of land; 180 turn; Drop; Trust; Thaw; New presidency and Baltic Ways.

FOUNDATION FOR HOPE

Moneyval report: Latvia has generally completed issued recommendations

Moneyval, Latvia, grey list, report, terrorismMoneyval Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Measures of the Council of Europe has upgraded its report regarding Latvia completing the 11 recommendations it was previously presented, according to published information.

Moneyval believes Latvia has generally completed recommendations in areas like financial sanctions in relation to terrorism and terrorism financing; financial sanctions in relation the spread of nuclear arms; non-government organizations; in-depth client assessment; in-depth assessment of specific non-finance businesses and professions; regulation of financial institutions; cash couriers and other forms of international cooperation.

Read more here

DISTRIBUTION OF LAND

Information about VDD new office building’s construction costs is a state secret

VDD, building, construction, plan, cycling track, MarssAlthough some media have mentioned different amounts of money the construction of a new office for the State Security Service (VDD) at the location of former Marss cycling track may cost, the service reports that this information is considered a state secret.

State Real Estate (VNI) representative Inta Plūmiņa said in accordance with VDD public statement about the use of the piece of land any additional information about it can be provided only by the user – VDD.

The order issued by the government in relation to this project’s implementation in August 2017 is binding for VNI as a state company and it has reported all information the company is permitted to disclose.

On Thursday, 23 January, VDD declared that information related to the building project is classified in accordance with the Law on Official Secrets.

Part of the information previously made a secret in relation public interest over the piece of land picked for the new building for VDD was declassified and reported to the media in a press-statement on 22 January. Other information related to the project is classified. This is why VDD is not able to provide comments.

Read more here

180 DEGREES TURN

Change of concept? Viesturs Kairišs becomes Dailes Theatre’s artistic director

Dailes, theatre, Viesturs Kairišs, director, approval

Viesturs Kairišs

Dailes Theatre’s board member Juris Žagars has picked Viesturs Kairišs as the theatre’s new artistic director, as journalists were told by Žagars on Thursday, 23 January.

He mentioned that Kairišs will be the theatre’s artistic director, not manager, because Kairišs’ duties include only responsibility for artistic contents but also for the financial situation.

Žagars also mentioned that the two have already begun working on the future repertoire.

As previously reported, Žagars was picked a winner from a total of 13 contenders for the post of Dailes Theatre board member.

As reported by Culture Ministry, the duty of Dailes Theatre’s new board member will be ‘ensuring the theatre’s artistic growth while also maintaining the variety of the theatre’s art and accessibility, as well as its financial stability’.

The head of the selection committee, Culture Ministry’s state secretary Dace Vilsone explains that Žagars received the largest number of points thanks to his considerable experience in culture sector – especially in the theatre sector.

«Žagara has excellent strategic planning, work management and organizational skills, risk assessment ability and, more importantly, result-oriented work. Žagars’ proposed development vision for Dailes Theatre as a stable, highly professional and financially successful culture institution with a good reputation among theatre-goers and critics successfully swayed members of the committee in his favour,» Vilsone explained the committee’s decision.

Read more here

DROP

Corruption fighters: corruption perception indexes decline in Latvia in 2019

corruption perception, Transparency International, Latvia, corruption index, Delna, importantLatvia’s positions had worsened slightly in 2019 in global anti-corruption coalition Transparency International composed Corruption Perception Index.

Last year, Latvia was given 56 points on a scale from 0 to 100, where 0 means there is no corruption in society’s perception and 100 means there is a high corruption level in the country. In 2018 Latvia’s score was 58 points, which gave the country 41st place among 180 countries.

In the latest index Latvia shares 44th– 47th place with Costa Rica, Czech Republic and Georgia.

Similarly to previous years, in 2019 Latvia’s score in Transparency International index is worse than the score of other Baltic States.

Lithuania has 60 points in the index and shares 35th – 38th place with Brunei, Israel and Slovenia. Estonia – like Ireland – has 74 points and shares 18th – 19th place with the country. Both Lithuania and Estonia have received one point more than they had in the previous year.

Read more here

TRUST

Latvian residents trust National Armed Forces the most and the Saeima the least

Latvia, NBS, army, defence, respondentsLatvia’s residents trust the country’s National Armed Forces (NBS) and the president the most and the Saeima the least, according to the survey performed by Latvian National Security Academy’s Security and Strategic Research Centre.

The survey focuses on the correlation between trust in institutions and the desire to defend the country. Aside from state institutions and municipalities, the survey also analysed the trust in NBS, because the survey about the factors that dictate the will of Baltic States residents to defend their country fund that aside from national pride other important factors include political trust and trust in armed forces.

The highest level of trust among institutions included in the survey is noted for NBS, which is trusted by 63% of respondents. According to researchers, it is important to pay attention to significant differences among ethnic groups, because armed forces are trusted by 78% of respondents whose families use Latvian language to communicate and only 34% of respondents whose families use Russian language.

Considering the trust in armed forces affects the will to defend the country, it is possible it is one of the reasons that explain why the will to defend the country is lower among representatives of national minorities in Latvia, the survey mentions.

Read more here

THAW

Linkaits: banks once again service Ventspils Freeport terminals

Ventspils Freeport, Latvia, Transport Minister, Tālis Linkaits, OFAC, Aivars Lembergs, sanctionsThe situation with Ventspils Freeport is gradually becoming more relaxed. On top of that, banks once again service port terminals there, as Latvian Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits affirmed in a conversation with journalists on Thursday, 23 January.

Ventspils Freeport CEO Andris Purmalis says the situation was discussed with terminals in December, when the situation was critical. During discussions, participants explained what needed to be done to avoid sanctions imposed by US State Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) after 8 January.

«Everything was discussed. We talked about terminal that were more diligent with their homework and which were struggling with theirs by 9 January. For some the period of ‘homework’ turned out longer than for others,» explained Purmalis, saying he understands the banks that want guarantees that the aforementioned sanctions would not affect companies.

He also explained that if a state-managed institution – Ventspils Freeport authority – has a contract with a terminal, banks have to understand the state has already checked the terminal on its side.

Read more here

NEW PRESIDENCY

Raimonds Vējonis elected as president of Latvian Basketball Association

Raimonds Vējonis, LBS, president, election

Raimonds Vējonis

On Tuesday, 21 January, former president of Latvia Raimonds Vējonis was elected president of Latvian Basketball Association (LBS), as reported by Latvian public media portal lsm.lv.

34 LBS members voted in favour of Vējonis and 14 members voted in favour of Anete Jēkabsone-Žogota. Nine votes were declared void.

There were three candidates for the LBS president post: Raimonds Vējonis, Anete Jēkabsone-Žogota and Kaspars Cipruss. The latter decided to withdraw his candidacy shortly before the vote, urging members to vote for Vējonis instead.

Read more here

BALTIC WAYS

Lithuania to rename roads in honour of Baltic Way; to urge Estonia and Latvia to do the same

Lithuania, roads, Baltic Way, initiative, commemorationLithuania plans to honour the historic Baltic Way protest that took place 30 years ago. The country’s motorways on which the Baltic Way took place will be named after it. The country also plans to invite Estonia and Lithuania to do the same, as reported by Lithuanian Transport Ministry.

Lithuanian vice transport minister Vladislavas Kondratovičius says the idea was presented by the Committee on Freedom Fights and National Historical Memory.

«We want to commemorate the event and name those several sections where people lined up more then three decades ago,» Kondratovičius told BNS news agency.

He reported that the final decision will be made by the Lithuanian government. Similarly the decision will be made to invite the other two Baltic States to do the same.

Read more here

Keywords: armed forces Baltic Way banks basketball construction costs corruption Dailes economy Estonia Latvia Lithiania management Moneyval Raimonds Vējonis VDD Ventspils Freeport


Leave a reply

Week in Lithuania: Transport Minister breached law, Vilnius University elects new rector, Polish bank invited

In Lithuania, the top news stories were Transport Minister being found guilty over the violation of law, President Nausėda inviting Poland’s Pekao bank to Lithuania and Vilnius launching its ecological initiative.

January 26, 2020

BNN summary of the week: Moneyval report. Scandal over VDD building. Žagars and Kairišs at the helm of Dailes theatre

It seems the repair efforts for Latvia’s financial market have paid off. Moneyval published its report this week, which concludes Latvia has successfully completed recommendations for tidying its finance sector. There are still areas in need of improving, but there is room for hope Latvia will not be grey-listed.

January 26, 2020

Development of areas along Rail Baltica line will require investments worth EUR 300 million

In order to implement infrastructure development projects along Rail Baltica line in Riga, it will be necessary to secure investments up to EUR 350 million in the next ten-year period, as reported by Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs.

January 24, 2020

Olainfarm shareholders fail to convene due to lack of quorum

Because of the lack of quorum, the extraordinary meeting of Olainfarm shareholders originally scheduled for Friday, 24 January, did not take place. It was planned to discuss changes to the company council during this meeting, as reported by the company’s representative Ieva Lapiņa-Ennīte.

January 24, 2020

EY: investors more optimistic about Latvia’s economic competitiveness

Last year, investors’ opinion of the competitiveness of Latvia’s economy improved for nearly all indexes, as reported by EY Latvija representatives.

January 24, 2020

Bulgaria accuses three Russian citizens for poisoning of arms producer

Three Russian citizens have been charged by Bulgaria over the attempted murder of an arms producer and another two Bulgarians using a poison. One survivor believes there is a link with the poisoning of the Skripals in the United Kingdom.

January 24, 2020

Ignoring sanctions, Ventspils City Council approves budget created under Lembergs’ watchful eye

In spite of sanctions imposed by USA, Ventspils City Council approved the city’s budget for 2020, which came to be under absolute influence from Aivars Lembergs, on Thursday, 23 January, BNN was told by opposition deputy Aivis Landmanis.

1 comment
January 24, 2020

Estonia eyes one-year prison sentence for first-time drunk drivers

Estonian government ministers have proposed harsher sanctions for drunk driving. Their initiative comes after three people got killed in a crash, where a heavily intoxicated driver was involved.

January 24, 2020

Latvian residents trust National Armed Forces the most and the Saeima the least

Latvia’s residents trust the country’s National Armed Forces and the president the most and the Saeima the least, according to the survey performed by Latvian National Security Academy’s Security and Strategic Research Centre.

January 24, 2020

In China, coronavirus claims more lives as transport limitations put in place

The Chinese outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus has reached the death toll of 26 people, meanwhile, authorities are trying to keep it from spreading introducing transport movement limitations in at least 10 cities.

January 24, 2020

Information about VDD new office building’s construction costs is a state secret

Although some media have mentioned different amounts of money the construction of a new office for the State Security Service at the location of former Marss cycling track may cost, the service reports that this information is considered a state secret.

January 24, 2020

Kariņš: Latvia is no longer the younger brother – our country’s voice is heard

Latvia is no longer the younger brother on the international arena – our country is heard and its opinion is taken seriously, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš at annual foreign policy debates on Thursday, 23 January.

January 24, 2020

Poland passes law on limiting public actions, statements of judges

The Polish Sejm has passed a draft law that sets forth limiting the say of judges over justice appointments, court reform and politics. The limitations have been widely criticised abroad.

January 24, 2020

Linkaits: banks once again service Ventspils Freeport terminals

The situation with Ventspils Freeport is gradually becoming more relaxed. On top of that, banks once again service port terminals there, as Latvian Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits affirmed in a conversation with journalists on Thursday, 23 January.

January 23, 2020

Aivars Lembergs picks ex-prime minister’s freelance advisor Grudulis as his lawyer for debates

The suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is also accused of committing serious crimes and is under US sanctions, has picked once the prime minister of Latvia Māris Kučinskis’ freelance advisor Māris Grudulis as his lawyer for debates in court, as was announced in court on Thursday, 23 January.

January 23, 2020

What is Lithuanian President’s main reason to skip Jerusalem Holocaust forum?

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has unexpectedly flip-flopped on where and how to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland. First, he said he will attend the commemoration in Jerusalem, but then changed his mind to pay homage to the Jewish victims in Auschwitz, in Poland. The reason? Well, there is no clear official reason for that – President’s Office did not provide one.

January 23, 2020

Audit: Rail Baltica slowed by poor risk management and slow progress with municipalities

Delays and cost increase of Rail Baltica project is heavily affected by no risk management and no strategy, as well as slow progress in cooperation with municipalities and passive alienation of properties, Latvian State Audit concluded in its latest report.

1 comment
January 23, 2020

China stops public transport in two cities over coronavirus

In China, a new strain of coronavirus has claimed the lives of 17 people. To keep it form spreading, local authorities have stopped the public transport to and from the cities of Wuhan and Huanggang.

January 23, 2020

BNN investigation | Rebenoks and Krieķis may have plans to return to Olainfarm board despite ties to serious crimes

Ex-Olainfarm officials Mārtiņš Krieķis and Pāvels Rebenoks, the latter also serving as Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor, may return to the company’s board to, possibly, continue walking «well-travelled path» paved with non-transparent deals, according to information available to BNN.

January 23, 2020

In Estonia, forgetting to register child’s name can lead to municipality choosing it

Estonian law obliges parents to register the name of their child in a month’s time after giving birth. In the unlikely case of them being late, the law opens right to a local municipality to choose it.

January 23, 2020

Change of concept? Viesturs Kairišs becomes Dailes Theatre’s artistic director

Dailes Theatre’s board member Juris Žagars has picked Viesturs Kairišs as the theatre’s new artistic director, as journalists were told by Žagars on Thursday, 23 January.

January 23, 2020

Lukashenko: Belarus needs to diversify its oil imports, introducing Baltic supplies

As Minsk and Moscow are in talks to solve a dispute over the continuation of oil imports from Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Russian supplies could be cut to 30-40% of Belarus’ total imports.

January 23, 2020

Minister does not exclude possibility of number of municipalities in Latvia increasing

The Administrative Territorial Reform offers reducing the number of municipalities to 39 in Latvia. Still, it is possible there may be one or two more, said Latvian Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Thursday, 23 January.

January 23, 2020

Thirteen people die from influenza in Latvia

Three people died from influenza in Latvia last week, increasing the number of victims to 13 for this year’s flu season, according to monitoring data of acute upper respiratory tract infections published by Disease Prevention and Control Centre.

January 23, 2020

Lithuania tries to halt haulage firm exodus to Poland with new tax

Lithuania is introducing a new «exit tax» to keep road haulage firms from relocating to other European Union member states. The firms say that other ways of moving business abroad will be used.

January 23, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Do you support pre-election campaigning only in the official language?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
PHOTO: Riga commemorates Barricades of 1991
In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
State Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to not forget about safety during the holiday
Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Eating during holidays: advice how to eat and not overeat
PHOTO: Christmas tree lights up at Dome Square in Riga
PHOTO: doctors gather for a repeated protest outside Saeima
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!