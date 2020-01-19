BNN summary of the week: Lay-offs at LDz. KNAB wrapped around ZZS’ finger. Ķuzis steps down

The last week demonstrated that not everything that glitters is gold. Although previously Latvian Railway proudly reported growing freights and revenue, the statement released in the middle of the week suggests the company is not in the best state – the company plans to lay off 1 500 workers by the end of the year.

Wrapped around a finger – this is how it is possible to describe the decision made by Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) to permit the payment of state funding for the Union of Greens and Farmers (ZZS) despite the party’s close ties to Aivars Lembergs, who is subjected to US sanctions. KNAB has concluded there is no legal foundation to refuse paying ZZS state funding. The bureau does add, however, that the political party should take into account the restrictions established by US sanctions. This was the decision made by the corruption enforcement bureau in spite of the political party’s close ties with its ‘martyr’ Lembergs.

Last week, like lightning amidst a clear sky appeared the announcement from Latvian State Police chief Ints Ķuzis regarding him stepping down. The chief of police said he had made this decision at the end of 2019.

Meanwhile, Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens does not hide his disappointment with Ķuzis’ work. The two had an agreement – if some high-ranking police official were to be caught committing violations, Ķuzis would have to step down. The chief of police denies making this decision under pressure, however.

The BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics:

MASS LAY-OFFS

Latvian Railway plans to lay off 1 500 employees

Latvian Railway (LDz) plans to terminate labour relations with approximately 1 500 employees before the end of 2020, as reported by the company’s representative Ella Pētermane.

The reduction of the number of employees is planned to be carried out in several stages. On Thursday, 16 January, LDz submitted relevant information to Latvia’s State Employment Agency.

«Without a doubt – cutting ties with employees is a painful decision for any company. Nevertheless, I am confident we have to make this step to ensure LDz is able to restore its financial balance, profitability and competitiveness in the region and on the international market in the future,» said LDz board chairman Māris Kleinbergs.

WRAPPED AROUND A FINGER

KNAB decides to give ZZS state funding in spite of US sanctions against Lembergs

In spite of sanctions imposed against Aivars Lembergs by the US Department of the Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) has decided to provide the Union of Greens and Farmers (ZZS) state funding of EUR 489 163.

KNAB believes there is no legal basis for not providing ZZS with state budget funding. At the same time, the bureau notes ZZS has a duty to comply with restrictions outlined in US sanctions, as well as requirements of Law on International Sanctions and National Sanctions of the Republic of Latvia.

«Latvia’s problem is that authorities are focused only on areas in which the person under sanctions – Aivars Lembergs – has ownership rights. At the same time, authorities do not look towards the state of his control and influence through politician, associations and state institutions after having been applied with sanctions,» BNN was previously told in an interview by Aivis and Ivars Landmanis.

When deciding on allocation of funding for parties, KNAB decided to not pay Latvian Russians Union because its stated account is not in a credit institution registered in Latvia, which is against what is outlined in the Law on Financing of Political Organizations.

DEPARTURE

LTV: Latvian State Police chief to step down soon

Chief of Latvian State Police Ints Ķuzis will soon step down from his position, as reported by LTV News Service.

According to information from LTV, Ķuzis will submit his resignation on Wednesday, 15 January, and will officially leave his post on 10 February.

Using social media, Ķuzis commented that he made his decision at the end of last year. In his statement, the chief of State Police says he had to work in a time difficult for the police, but he nevertheless managed to accomplish much.

«In the past several years we have done a lot to help outline the future for the police. I believe the new police should be organized by a new chief of police!» said Ķuzis.

Previously, Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens said he and Ķuzis have an agreement – if some high-ranking police official is caught committing some crime, Ķuzis will have to resign.

REACTION

Latvian Saeima to ask Denmark to not extradite Kristīne Misāne to South African Republic

On Thursday, 16 January, Latvian Saeima made the decision to protect the rights of Latvian citizen Kristīnes Misāne, asking the Danish parliament and Danish law enforcers to support their Latvian colleagues and find a solution to avoid extraditing her to the South African Republic, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.

Latvian parliamentarians mention in the decision that Misāne is currently held under arrest in Denmark, and Danish judicial system has decided to extradite her to the South African Republic for criminal prosecution for alleged crimes committed there.

The decision also references Section 98 of the Constitution of the Republic of Latvia, which states that every person bearing a passport issued by the Republic of Latvia is under the country’s protection, and reports from international organizations regarding inappropriate treatment of people in prisons of the South African Republic.

MUTINY

GKR helps overthrow Riga’s vice-mayors and put an end to ruling coalition

Riga City Council vice-chairperson Anna Vladova and deputy Druvis Kleins lost their respective posts at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, 16 January. This happened because multiple deputies from Honour to Serve Riga (GKR) voted together with the opposition in favour of dismissing them.

31 representatives from opposition parties – Unity, For Latvia’s Development, New Conservative Party, National Alliance «All for Latvia – For Fatherland and Freedom/LNNK», as well as Independent Deputies Faction – voted in favour of Vladova’s dismissal.

Multiple GKR deputies with «free vote» also supported her dismissal, because Harmony did not withdraw their signatures previously given in favour of dismissing Mayor Oļegs Burovs. GKR deputies who voted against Vladova include Burovs, Ainārs Baštiks, Mihails Gavrilovs and former Harmony member turned GKR member Baiba Rozentāle.

Harmony, For Riga! bloc and a couple of GKR members voted against Vladova’s dismissal. Together they gathered 21 votes. Five more GKR members abstained in the vote.

30 city council members voted in favour of Kleins’ dismissal – deputies from Unity, For Latvia’s Development, New Conservative Party, National Alliance «All for Latvia – For Fatherland and Freedom/LNNK», as well as Independent Deputies Faction and multiple members of GKR.

SLUM CRISIS

Audit: majority of Latvian housing stock has degraded to a state of a slum

Since the denationalization effective access to housing security in Latvia does not exist and most of the housing stock has degraded up to a state of a slum, as concluded by the Latvian State Audit.

Of the 82 apartment building chosen by VK at random for inspection, 51 or 62% of buildings with 736 apartments and about 1 500 people living have been found to have damages related to non-compliance with fire safety regulations. According to data from the State Fire and Rescue Service, the most common reason for fires in 279 apartment buildings was inappropriate use of heating appliances and chimneys, which is the responsibility of owners. Accidents could have been avoided through active involvement from building managers and construction authorities.

While buildings continue to degrade, putting at risk the people living there, pedestrians and the environment, the costs of repairs also continue to increase, authors of the audit say.

VK has confirmed that to provide residents living in these 51 potentially unsafe buildings with new and safe housing, it would be necessary to invest EUR 29 million into creation of a new housing stock.

BORDER ALCOHOL

Estonian residents continue actively purchasing alcohol in Latvia

Estonian alcoholic drinks retailers say cross-border trade with Latvia remains active. On top of that, Estonian residents purchase not only cheaper alcoholic beverages but also new tobacco products.

The price difference between Estonia and Latvia remains large even though Estonia had reduced excise tax for alcohol in summer last year to reduce cross-border trade, said manager of Alko1000 network of stores selling alcoholic beverages Einars Visnapū.

«People make mistakes. The media write Estonia has reduced excise tax by 25% and that alcohol is now cheaper in our country – it is most definitely not cheap. The price difference with Latvia remains as high as it was at the beginning, may be even larger,» Visnapū told BNS news agency on Tuesday, 14 January.

BIRTH RATE GROWTH

Statistics: Lithuania registers first population growth year since 1990s

In Lithuania, for the first time since the 1990s, its population has grown during the year 2019, according to Statistics Lithuania.

The official statistical body of the country, Statistics Lithuania, stated in a post on its Facebook page (in Lithuanian) that «for the first time since the 1990s, more people have immigrated than emigrated and the permanent population has increased by 145».

According to its calculations, the top emigration destination for Lithuanians was the United Kingdom, while the top countries, from which people immigrated to Lithuania were Ukraine and Belarus.

