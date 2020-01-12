BNN summary of the week: Lembergs and ZZS stick together. «Borderline arbitrariness». Distrust in Burovs

It seems there is no force in this world that can cut the ties between the Union of Greens and Farmers (ZZS) and the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is accused of committing serious crimes. Even US sanctions, which have the potential to undermine funding for ZZS and its very existence, are not enough.

During their meeting none of the participants had even mentioned the idea of cutting ties with the infamous and criminally accused politician Lembergs and his party For Latvia and Ventspils. The same can be said for what the continuation of this cooperation could mean for ZZS.

Last week the State Audit published results of an audit that revealed misappropriation of at least seven million euros on the Latvian-Russian border. Interior Affairs Ministry, meanwhile, has not taken the institution’s recommendations on monitoring construction work there into account. «It is a big example of arbitrariness,» State Auditor Elita Krūmiņa comments the uncovered violations, adding that the range of violations is wide.

Nothing changes in Riga in the meanwhile – everything continues to crumble. The ruling coalition in Riga City council has difficulties with the coalition agreement and division of posts. This has led to a new split with Harmony and For Riga! bloc on one side and Honour to Serve Riga on the other. Although the two parties do not want to leave the coalition, they want to dismiss Burovs from the position of mayor of Riga.

DENYING THE OBVIOUS

ZZS meets with Lembergs. Cutting ties not among discussed topics

In spite of US sanctions, the Union of Greens and Farmers (ZZS) has decided to not cut ties with the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is not only subjected to international sanctions but is also accused of committing serious crimes, and his party For Latvia and Ventspils.

As noted by ZZS board chairman Edgars Tavars, on Wednesday, 8 January, no one proposed discussing the topic of any changes being made to cooperation between ZZS and For Latvia and Ventspils during the ZZS faction and board joint meeting. Even Lembergs said his party believes it is necessary to maintain cooperation with ZZS.

Lembergs said that he intends to turn to the Constitutional Court over US sanctions. He says he was not given any rights to defend himself. He claims he is not informed about sanctions being applied to him, and that only Latvian institutions can apply sanctions against him.

When asked about the invitation from Saeima deputy and Latvian Farmers Union (LZS) board member Dana Reizniece-Ozola for Lembergs to leave politics entirely, ZZS board member and LZS board chairman Armands Krauze said there are many different opinions represented in his political party.

ARBITRARINESS

VK: at least 7.14 million euros spent on Latvian-Russian border infrastructure illegally

When establishing Latvian-Russian border, at least EUR 7.14 million of budget finances and property was used illegally, as concluded by Latvian State Audit.

This audit, which looked into the establishment of border line infrastructure and the legality of use of state budget finances allocated for maintenance, concluded that although funding was used in full, construction was not finished on time – by 31 December 2019.

VK had previously invited Interior Affairs Ministry to prevent previously uncovered problems and delays in the establishment of eastern border infrastructure.

After the audit, VK admitted that the ministry did not sufficiently monitor activities regarding Latvian-Russian border infrastructure and the State Border Guard and Provision State Agency acted illegally with state budget funds.

Additionally, institutions allowed changes to approved construction solutions will cause more expenses for the state budget than initially calculated, VK concluded.

The actual situation shows that in order to finish the work on the Latvian-Russian border, it will be necessary to look for additional funding: EUR 4.69 million will be needed, of which only EUR 1.16 million will be available in Interior Affairs Ministry’s budget for 2020. EUR 42.69 million was allocated from the state budget funds for 2015-2022 to finance the establishment of the infrastructure of the state border. EUR 26.8 million was allocated for the Latvian-Russian border infrastructure, VK notes.

SPLIT

Another split? Riga City Council’s leading powers have trouble with coalition agreement

Failure to agree on coalition agreement’s implementation could result in a possible split of Riga City Council’s ruling coalition, according to LETA agency’s unofficial information.

On Monday, 6 January, a meeting of coalition partners took place in Riga City Council. During this meeting, participants discussed the municipality’s budget for 2020. However, even before the budget’s approval heated arguments erupted between Riga’s Mayor Oļegs Burovs and deputies of For Riga! opposition bloc.

The coalition agreement provided for each coalition partner to have a specific field they would be responsible over. According to LETA, members of the coalition had also agreed on which institutions will be led by which coalition partner.

For example, members of the city council agreed to put the City Development Department in the hands of For Riga! bloc. Emīls Jakrins was appointed as this department’s acting director a couple of weeks ago. However, after coming back from vacation, Burovs decided to dismiss Jakrins.

END OF AND ERA

Skaidrīte Ābrama to leave Latvian Competition Council in April

Skaidrīte Ābrama intends to leave her position as head of Latvian Competition Council (CC), as affirmed by Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro.

Ābrama will leave her position of her own volition on 15 April. The minister adds her resignation came as a surprise, but he will approve it.

«I was surprised because we’ve had good cooperation so far. We discussed different topics together,» said the minister, wishing Ābrama a good rest and good fortune in her future career.

According to Nemiro, Economy Ministry will soon organize a selection process to search for a new head for Competition Council. The candidate selected in this process will have to be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

CC did not provide any detailed explanations for the reasons why Ābrama has decided to leave. The only thing that is known is that she has decided to step down on her own. She will leave her post on 15 April.

Ābrama admits leaving for personal reasons. She denied any pressure from politicians or any industry supervised by the institution. She said had there been any pressure, she would not have decided to step down.

RESPONSIBILITY

Rīgas satiksme’s shareholder to ask prosecutor to assess council chairman’s approval

Municipal public transport company Rīgas satiksme shareholder, executive director of Riga City Council Juris Radzēvičs, plans to turn to the office of the prosecutor over the approval of Rolands Klinčs as council chairman of Rīgas satiksme, he said in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Monday, 6 January.

Radzēvičs explained that lawyers have said that Klinčs’ approval had breached the proper procedure and that in the best case scenario he could have been appointed for a temporary period of time, not a full five-year term. Because of this he plans to turn to the office of the prosecutor to see if the council chairman’s approval procedure had reached any terms.

In regards to the approval of RS board, Radzēvičs noted that he has yet to receive documents that would provide justifications for the approval of Elīna Epalte-Drulle and Emīls Jakrins to the new board. RS capital shareholder explained it is important to understand that an approval of the board has happened. Additionally, it is important to consider the roles of the council chairman and council members in decision-making.

OVERBLOWN PROJECT

Rail Baltica project could potentially exceed approved budget and implementation schedule

The problems with Rail Baltica project’s management create the risk of exceeding the approved budget and implementation schedule, as concluded by Latvian State Audit (VK).

VK reports that Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian audit institutions have completed the joint audit that helped outline duties and responsibilities, as well as develop procedures for the management of Rail Baltica project.

Rail Baltica project is the biggest infrastructure project in the history of Baltic States’ independence. The 870 km long railway line from Tallinn to the Lithuanian and Polish border, according to current estimates, will cost EUR 5.79 billion. Rail Baltica project is 85% co-financed by the European Union from Connecting Europe Facility finances. According to financing documents, Rail Baltica co-financing recipients are member states’ ministries that are responsible for the project’s implementation, as well as the joint company AS RB Rail.

Until now project’s implementers have not been able to ensure activities outlined in financing agreements are implemented in accordance with the schedule and the approved budget, notes VK.

CONSTRUCTION

Bypass in Sarkandaugava to cost 42.5 million; builders – Binders, LNK Industries and Latvijas tilti

Riga City Council’s Transport Department has signed a contract worth EUR 42.5 million with an association of suppliers OTC for the construction of a new bypass in Sarkandaugava, the department reports.

The contract provides for 1st stage of construction of the transport bypass over railway like Riga-Skulte. According to information available on the website of the Procurement Monitoring Bureau (IUB), OTC is composed of three construction companies – LLC Binders, AS LNK Industries, and AS Latvijas tilti.

The amount detailed in the contract without VAT is EUR 31.11 million. EUR 27 million of construction costs is planned to be taken from co-financing provided by the EU Cohesion Fund, one million euros will come from the state budget and the rest – from the municipality’s finances.

According to department representative Ilze Dimante, with the beginning of the construction season, which is expected to commence in April, work will commence to construct a two-level junction between Viesturs prospect and Tvaika Street.

The construction project provides for a transport solution for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, as well as establishing junctions and entryways.

POLLUTION

Neringa mayor: Curonian Lagoon’s pollution may reach Latvia

It is entirely possible that most of the untreated sewage polluting Curonian Lagoon by Grigeo Group cardboard production plant in Klaipeda has flowed deeper into the Baltic Sea, admits Mayor of Neringa Darius Jasaitis.

According to him, considering the direction of the currents, no more than one-fifth of the total pollution volume remains in the waters of the lagoon, whereas in the open see, which is a much larger body of water, pollution is more dispersed.

«As Mayor of Neringa I should be happy over this, but as a citizen of Lithuania I cannot be happy over this,» said Jasaitis. «In the end its will end up at our Latvian neighbours, because this much is decided by the currents.»

