BNN summary of the week: Levits urges protecting officials. Riga City Council toppled. Tax changes planned

Latvenergo case continued shaking the government last week, and even President Egils Levits was forced to comment on this.

Latvia’s high-ranking officials sent a letter in which they outline concerns over the lack of mechanism to protect state secretaries from political score-settling.

In response to it, the president stressed that no one has the right to demand illegal actions or decisions that oppose state interests.

«Such a letter signed by officials from all of the top state civil services is a serious signal. It is clear the processes are not sufficiently transparent and not backed by strong arguments,» said Levits.

Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor Pāvels Rebenoks decided to pull out from Latvenergo council members selection process. The minister said, however, he does not exclude the possibility of repeating the selection process.

Something most politicians and observers have waited for years to occur has finally happened – Saeima has decided on dismissal of Riga City Council. The president is not expected to promulgate the decision. However, the pre-election promotion campaign has already begun. Attīstībai/Par! political party’s mayoral candidate Mārtiņš Staķis already smiles at residents from every other promotion office. Other coalition parties, meanwhile, are working on plans for elections and alliances.

On top of that, last week came with proposals for new tax changes – changes for non-taxable minimum, increase of benefits for families, minimal wage changes, as well as excise tax changes for cigarettes.

The BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Serious signals; Perseverance; Dismissal; Tax changes; Media supervisors; Inflation; Slower over the bridge and Belief protectors.

SERIOUS SIGNALS

President: no one is allowed to demand illegal activity from an official

No one is allowed to demand from an official to act illegally or against state interests, said Latvia’s President Egils Levits, answering the letter in which concerns are voiced in regards to political score-settling over refusal to perform possibly illegal orders from a state minister.

«Such a letter signed by officials from all of the top state civil services is a serious signal. It is clear the processes are not sufficiently transparent and not backed by strong arguments,» Levits admits, urging Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš to act in order to resolve the situation.

«I believe there is a point in the proposal suggested by state civil service officials in forming a single and effective mechanism to help see if behaviour of state secretaries or other top-ranking officials is appropriate,» says Levits.

Read more here

PERSEVERANCE

Economy Minister allows for repeated Latvenergo council members selection process

Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro from KPV LV does not exclude the possibility of a repeated Latvenergo council members’ selection process.

The minister allows that, considering the discussion regarding the state of Latvenergo council, it is entirely possible a new process could be organized again. Such a possibility is not really considered real now, but it will be decided on once security institutions have submitted their conclusions on contenders picked in the last selection process. This may take a month.

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš told journalists that the organization and completion of the Latvenergo council members selection process is the economy minister’s responsibility. At the same time, he added that the fact that someone has withdrawn from the process, does not put it at risk.

«The economy minister needs to ensure one of the country’s largest companies has an active and competent council,» said Kariņš.

Read more here

DISMISSAL

Latvian parliament dissolves Riga City Council

The Saeima has decided to dissolve Riga City Council. The city council remains active, however, because the law on its dismissal will come to force the next day after its promulgation. Now President Egils Levits has ten days to make his decision on the promulgation.

Although only four coalition parties had voted in favour of the legislative act and only the minimal number of votes was gathered in the first reading, all political parties represented in the ruling coalition voted in favour of Riga City Council’s dissolution on Thursday this week. 62 deputies voted in favour and 22 voted against.

«The situation in Riga is, mildly putting it, not good,» said Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce in his speech to the Saeima. He said the time has come to dissolve the current administration of Riga City Council and tidy up the capital city.

«After transferring to Brussels, the ex-mayor of Riga sees no fault of his own in what is currently happening in the city council. [Ex-mayor of Riga Nils] Ušakovs had created his own kingdom with vassals in Riga. We could feel this for a long time, but it only became clear when the mayor was forced to flee,» said the minister, adding that Ušakovs had secured the approval of people close to him in different important posts in the municipality.

Read more here

TAX CHANGES

Non-taxable minimum and PIT rates proposed to be changed in context of tax changes

In the context of upcoming tax changes in Latvia it is proposed to change the differentiated non-taxable minimum and PIT, as stated in tax policy guideline changes for 2021 to 2025 available to LETA.

At the same time, it is planned to raise minimal wage from EUR 430 to EUR 500 in 2021.

This is an offer from ministries and may change in talks with social partners.

The government’s action plan includes Finance Ministry’s goal to develop medium-term state tax policy guidelines by 31 March 2020. The goal of guidelines is ensuring support for improvement of quality of life, national economy growth and international competitiveness.

The offer presented by ministries urges a discussion of two PIT progressiveness scenarios, where each provides a number of variants for changing the current system.

Read more here

MEDIA SUPERVISORS

Saeima committee picks TV3 journalists Kalderauska and Eglītis for posts in NEPLP

On Thursday, 30 January, Saeima’s Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee picked TV3 journalists Ieva Kalderauska and Jānis Eglītis for vacant posts in the National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP).

Members of the committee were united in the opinion regarding Kalderauska’s candidacy for the post, stressing that she left a very good impression. Deputies had different opinions about the other candidate.

Considering opposition opinions, additional discussions were organized to discuss Eglītis.

In an attempt to find the best solution to picking the second candidate, deputies agreed to each mention a person they are prepared to vote for.

Read more here

INFLATION

Consumer prices in Latvia reach 2.2% in January

Compared to January 2019, the average level of consumer prices rose by 2.2 % in January 2020. Prices of goods have increased by 2.0 %, and prices of services – by 2.7 %.

Compared to 2015, in January 2020 consumer prices were 9.2 % higher. Prices of goods have increased by 7.7 %, and prices of services – by 13.1 %.

Compared to January 2019, the average level of consumer prices was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, goods and services related to transport, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, goods and services related to recreation and culture, health care as well as restaurant and hotel services in January 2020, according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

Over the year, prices within the group of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 3.4 %. Prices of pork (upturn of 16.5 %), dried, salted or smoked meat (7.6 %), poultry (6.3 %) and meat preparations (10.2 %) had the strongest upward influence on the average price level within the group. Rise was also registered in prices of fresh fruit (of 14.1 %), bakery products (4.4 %), sugar (7.3 %), flours and other cereals (4.3 %), ice cream (4.5 %), fruit and vegetable juices (3.8 %), yoghurt (2.7 %), rice (10.1 %). Reduction was recorded in prices of cheese and curd (of 4.2 %), coffee (1.9 %), butter (4.1 %) and sour cream (2.4 %).

Read here

SLOWER OVER THE BRIDGE

Tallinn residents reject proposal to limit driving speed to 40 km/h

Residents of Tallinn have rejected mayor Mihhail Kõlvart’s proposal to limit driving speed within city limits to 40 km/h, forcing the municipality to look for other ways to control road traffic speed, as reported by Estonian public media ERR.

The proposal to limit driving speed in Tallinn to 40 km/h was presented in autumn 2019. The idea was justified with how several other countries use this method to control transport flow and increase capacity of roads.

However, survey results show that Tallinn resident are unhappy with such changes. Because of that, Kõlvart decided instead to propose the use traffic lights and electronic road signs to control road traffic.

Read more here

BELIEF PROTECTORS

Lithuania joins US president’s led religious freedom alliance

Lithuania has become one of 27 countries that to join the International Religious Freedom Alliance headed by US President Donald Trump, as reported by Lithuanian public media LRT.

US President Donald Trump’s administration launched the alliance on the eve of the National Prayer Breakfast on 5 February. The initiative was described as the first international coalition that stands in favour of religious freedom in the entire world. It is planned the alliance will focus opposing blasphemy laws and repression against those who switch religion, as well as opposing the use of technology for religious oppression. It is possible sanctions could be used achieve goals of this organization.

Aside from Lithuania, countries part of this alliance include Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Gambia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Senegal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Togo, the UK, Ukraine and, naturally, USA.

Read more here