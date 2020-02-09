bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Sunday 09.02.2020 | Name days: Simona, Apolonija
LatviaLatvia

BNN summary of the week: minister vs. minister. Riga’s agony. Anti-coronavirus measures in Latvia

BNN
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

February 9, 2020

Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, summary, KNAB, conflict, Riga City Council, sanctions, China, RTAB, corruption, Maxima, recommendedThe ongoing conflict within Economy Ministry has reached the government’s ears. Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns has asked Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš to dismiss Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro. The core of the issue is the minister’s infamous advisor Pāvels Rebenoks.

Bordāns criticizes Nemiro on ‘focusing all efforts on putting people close to him but lacking in qualifications to posts in one of Latvia’s largest and most strategically important company – AS Latvenergo’. It seems Rebenoks’ appointment to Latvenergo is so important that it forces the minister to ignore concerns from security services and makes him transfer rebellious state secretaries to other posts.

Kariņš so far has voiced only condemnation about this – ‘Latvenergo council members should be picked only through a personnel selection process – appointment of associates to important posts is unacceptable’.

Meanwhile, there is no end to conflicts within Riga City Council. It seems mayor Oļegs Burovs is of the same opinion. This is why he and the opposition have reached an agreement to call three consecutive meetings with no quorum, thereby creating legal basis for the entire city council’s dismissal.

‘Let’s wash our hands!’ Kariņš proposed at the beginning of the week, commenting on Latvia’s preparation for the possibility of the coronavirus spreading in the country. No infection cases have been observed in Latvia so far. Nevertheless, responsible services have already made preparations. Residents are urged to be careful and maintain personal hygiene, as well as look up information about the situation at reliable sources.

The BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Disagreements; Opposite to dismissal; Don’t panic; Complaints; Searches; A look back; Conclusion; Language protectors; Chinese cameras.

DISAGREEMENTS

Latvian justice minister asks prime minister to dismiss economy minister

Jānis Bordāns, Ralfs Nemiro, Latvenergo, Saeima, KPV LV

Latvia’s Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns (L) and Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro (R)

Latvian Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns has asked Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš to dismiss Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro over the situation with Latvenergo.

The justice minister is concerned that the situation at Economy Ministry may mean Ralfs Nemiro, instead of executing the objective outlined in the government declaration – liquidating MPC – is putting all efforts into appointing people close to him and people with insufficient qualifications and questionable reputation to one of the most strategically important state companies – Latvenergo.

Bordāns says that Nemiro’s activities involving Latvenergo do not comply with principles of good management.

«Additionally, the ministry’s administrative head, who has so far acted responsibly to prevent the situation from destabilizing, is asked to leave his post,» says Bordāns.

More here

OPPOSITE TO DISMISSAL

Failing to secure quorum for last meeting, Riga City Council faces dismissal

Riga City Council, dismissal, quorum, opposition, SaeimaUpon failing to secure quorum at the last organized meeting, deputies of Riga City Council have generated a legal basis for the city council’s dismissal.

In accordance with the Law on Local Governments, three consecutive meetings with no quorum of votes is one of the reasons that allow the Saeima to decide on a city council’s dismissal.

Quorum of votes at Riga City Council is secured with at least 31 deputies participating in a meeting. No more than 24 deputies had taken part in the last three meetings. Today’s meeting was attended by 23 deputies.

None of the representatives of opposition parties took part in the meeting. Some of Honour to Serve Riga had also decided to skip the meeting today.

More here

DON’T PANIC

Officials: there is no reason to panic over possible spread of coronavirus in Latvia

coronavirus, Latvia, preventive measures, prime minister, Krišjānis Kariņš, healthcare minister, Ilze ViņķeleThere is no reason to panic over a possible spread of coronavirus in Latvia. Responsible services have prepared countermeasures, as stressed by Latvian officials after a meeting of the Crisis Management Council on Tuesday, 4 February.

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš stressed that not a single case of coronavirus infection has been noted in Latvia so far. Nevertheless, responsible services have prepared for possible infection cases and actively exchange information about the situation.

«I can recommend only one thing – we have to wash our hands!» said the prime minister.

Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele stressed the importance of personal hygiene and added – residents should consult with family doctors about doubts and suspicions.

More here

COMPLAINTS

RTAB head accuses Riga’s mayor of document forging; asks KNAB to investigate

RTAB, KNAB, conflict, Guntars Grīnvalds, Jānis Jenzis, Ieva Lasmane

Guntars Grīnvalds

Riga Tourism Development Bureau (RTAB) board chairman Guntars Grīnvalds has asked Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) to investigate possible document forging in the institution.

He believes document-forging was committed in a group at RTAB and that other board members delegated by the municipality – RTAB board member Ieva Lasmane and Latvian Restaurants Association president and office board member Jānis Jenzis, as well as Riga’s Mayor Oļegs Burovs – were involved in it. He also said it is possible other founders may have been involved without them even knowing it.

Grīnvalds claims – although he has tried to introduce new good management in the institution, the years-long blowback of illegalities has been stronger, which resulted in him becoming «a manager inconvenient for schemes».

More here

SEARCH

Baltic Media Alliance co-owner Solodovs a suspect in VDD criminal process

Baltic Media Alliance, Oļegs Solodovs, EU sanctions, VDDOne of the suspects in the criminal process commenced by Latvian State Security Service (VDD) over violation of international sanctions is LLC Baltic Media Alliance co-owner and board chairman Oļegs Solodovs, according to unofficial information from LETA.

According to information from Firmas.lv, Latvian citizen Solodovs owns 50% of company shares, the other half of shares is owned by Russian citizen Aleksejs Pļasunovs.

Solodovs has been board chairman of Baltic Media Alliance since its foundation in 2007. Pļasunovs is also a board member, according to data from Firmas.lv.

On Tuesday, 4 February, VDD performed multiple searches in Riga and Tallinn. Searches were performed as part of 19 December 2019 criminal process – on violation of EU sanctions in a group following a prior agreement.

As reported by VDD, a number of court-sanctioned searches were performed in cooperation with Estonian Security Police at locations associated with suspects in Riga and Tallinn. Police confiscated a number of documents and data storage devices during those searches.

More here

A LOOK BACK

Number of criminal cases commenced by KNAB reaches forty seven in 2019

KNAB, corruption, reportWhen it comes for corruption prevention, in 2019 Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) accomplished its best result in the past decade – a total of 47 criminal processes were commenced, according to the statement released by KNAB.

When compared to 2010, the number of commenced criminal processes has increased 24%. Although the number of criminal cases submitted for commencement of criminal prosecution has reduced, it should be stressed that in 2019 KNAB had multiple large and complicated criminal processes in the works. Investigation of those cases requires a lot of time and manpower, KNAB explains.

In 2019, KNAB sent requests for commencement of criminal prosecution of 15 criminal processes against 31 people. 15 of the bureau’s ongoing criminal cases were terminated.

The majority of people prosecuted in 2019 were accused of document forging and using forged documents, as well as fraud, bribery and accepting bribes.

More here

CONCLUSION

Maxima tragedy criminal case viewing concludes; ruling promised in mid-February

Maxima, trial, ruling, courtOn Tuesday, 4 February, Riga City Pārdaugava Court concluded listening to the last words of the accused in the so-called Zolitude Maxima supermarket tragedy criminal case and announced the ruling will be announced on 18 February.

In accordance with the Criminal Procedure Law, the court can announce a shortened ruling and then write a full ruling later following which the two involved sides are able to decide on appealing.

During 4 February court session the accused denied allegations, expressed sympathy for the victims and their relations, as well as said they are confused over the charges presented to them.

More here

LANGUAGE PROTECTORS

Calls for Estonian subtitles in film festivals voiced by Estonian Culture Minister

Estonia, Estonian language, language protection, subtitles, translation, filmsTõnis Lukas, the Estonian Culture Minister, has encouraged organisers of cultural events to ensure state language subtitles with theatre and film festivals, as well as future public funding in mind, according to Estonian broadcaster ERR.

The minister voiced his position as to the compliance with the country’s Language Law in the context of criticism in Estonian media of a documentary film festival that lacked Estonian language subtitles to a majority of its apparently foreign language films.

On Thursday, February 6, ERR quoted Lukas as saying: «In a situation where there was criticism in the media earlier this week that a documentary festival had next to no Estonian subtitles, I find it unfitting and believe it would be appropriate for the state to require events that it finances to adhere to the Language Act in the future.»

More here

CHINESE CAMERAS

Cameras banned by US used to monitor Lithuanian leaders

Hikvision, Dahua, cameras, Lithuania, security, US, sanctionsThe video surveillance cameras manufactured in China by companies applied with US sanctions are used in cars used by Lithuanian political leaders, as well as in areas like state border guard and migration control, as concluded by journalists of Lithuanian public media LRT.

Chinese companies Hikvision and Dahua are on the list of US sanctions, because US authorities have found that Beijing has involved companies in repressions against Uighurs and other Islamic minorities in China. Australia’s government found in 2018 that video cameras manufactured by both companies are used for spying.

LRT journalists have found that video surveillance cameras manufactured by Hikvision and Dahua are used by Lithuanian migration and police services, the State Border Guard, State Security Service and the state air traffic control company Oro Navigacija.

More here

Keywords: China conflict corruption Estonia KNAB Latvia Lithuania Maxima Riga City Council RTAB sanctions summary


Leave a reply

Week in Lithuania: Emergency in Vilnius Airport, Fox News damages Lithuania’s image, Tax chief sacked lawfully

In Lithuania, the top news stories of the past week were a virus-related emergency situation at the Vilnius Airport, the dismissal of the Lithuanian tax chief and a call from President Gitanas Nausėda for parties to work constructively in the election year.

February 9, 2020

BNN summary of the week: minister vs. minister. Riga’s agony. Anti-coronavirus measures in Latvia

The ongoing conflict within Economy Ministry has reached the government’s ears. Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns has asked Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš to dismiss Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro. The core of the issue is the minister’s infamous advisor Pāvels Rebenoks.

February 9, 2020

Latvian government to spend 14.5 billion euros on National Development Plan

In order to meet the goals outlined in Latvia’s National Development Plan 2027, the government plans to allocate funding of 14.5 billion euros, as journalists were told by the Cross-Sectoral Coordination Centre’s director Pēteris Vilks on Friday, 7 February.

February 7, 2020

Law enforcers find enormous illegal cigarette production facility in Jelgava

As part of a large-scale investigation, Latvian State Police uncovered an illegal cigarette production facility in Jelgava this week. The facility was impressive: professionally set up with modern cigarette manufacturing equipment. It is reported to be one of the biggest such illegal facilities ever uncovered in the country’s history.

February 7, 2020

Suspended Economy Ministry’s state secretary may refuse transfer to CSP

Next week, on 11 February, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Latvia plans to decide on Economy Ministry’s prepared legislative acts, in accordance with which Edmunds Valantis is to be approved as the new state secretary to the ministry and the previous state secretary Ēriks Eglītis is to be approved as the new chief of the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia. Eglītis, however, is unlikely to agree to this.

February 7, 2020

Russian fishermen saved by Estonian, Finnish rescuers

In the Baltic Sea, off the coast of Estonia, a Russian fishing trawler has encountered difficulties leading to a rescue operation, in which seven crew members have been taken to safety, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

1 comment
February 7, 2020

Latvia’s president says ruling government coalition is stable

«The coalition remains stable,» said Latvia’s President Egils Levits in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds.

February 7, 2020

Antarctica temperature record registered five years after previous one

In Antarctica, the warmest air temperature has been registered since the records begun, namely 18.3 °C. The previous warmth record was logged in 2015 and was 17.5 °C, British news portal The Guardian reports.

February 7, 2020

Opposition skips meeting and thereby lets Riga’s mayor keep his seat

Members of opposition parties in Riga City Council skipped the meeting on Thursday, 7 February. Because of this there was no quorum and the meeting was thereby cancelled. This allowed Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs keep his seat.

February 7, 2020

German federal land PM steps down after taboo support from far right

In Germany, the support of the far-right party Alternative for Germany has proved to be both the king-maker and the stumbling stone for the federal state premier of Thuringia. Protests and criticism from Chancellor Angela Merkel have resulted in Thomas Kemmerich stepping down after a day in the post, Deutsche Welle reports.

February 7, 2020

Pavels Rebenoks is unlikely to receive access to official secrets in Latvia

One of the winners of the Latvenergo council members personnel selection process, Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor Pāvels Rebenoks is unlikely to be provided with access to official secrets, as reported by LTV programme Panorāma on Thursday, 6 February.

February 7, 2020

Snowy and rainy weekend expected in Latvia

Cyclone activity will go down at the end of the work week. This means the sky will become clear on Friday. Only some snow is expected in eastern regions of Latvia in the evening, as reported by Latvia’s Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

February 7, 2020

Coronavirus infections in China exceed 30 000 people

Over 30 000 people have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus in China, while new cases at a much smaller scale have been registered in Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy, according to Deutsche Welle.

February 7, 2020

Bank: people do not create safety pillows even if they can afford it

Although approximately 60% of employed people have more than 20% of their monthly income left after satisfying their regular expenses, on average a half of them have not saved up safety pillow funds worth three months of expenses, as concluded in Finoterapija study – Citadele Bank’s free automated online consultation system, based on responses from 2 300 participants.

February 6, 2020

Cameras banned by US used to monitor Lithuanian leaders

The video surveillance cameras manufactured in China by companies applied with US sanctions are used in cars used by Lithuanian political leaders, as well as in areas like state border guard and migration control, as concluded by journalists of Lithuanian public media LRT.

February 6, 2020

Latvian ministry to request expansion of legislative act on Riga City Council's dismissal

Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry has plans to request expanding Saeima’s already conceptually supported legislative act for the dismissal of Riga City Council, as journalists were told by minister Juris Pūce on Thursday, 6 February.

February 6, 2020

Lithuanian intelligence speaks about threats from Russia in a more modest way

Another year, another report by Lithuanian intelligence on national threats, but, this time, it looked like a read from the press reports, Kęstutis Girnius, associate professor at Vilnius University, told BNN.

February 6, 2020

Latvian justice minister asks prime minister to dismiss economy minister

Latvian Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns has asked Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš to dismiss Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro over the situation with Latvenergo.

February 6, 2020

Calls for Estonian subtitles in film festivals voiced by Estonian Culture Minister

Tõnis Lukas, the Estonian Culture Minister, has encouraged organisers of cultural events to ensure state language subtitles with theatre and film festivals, as well as future public funding in mind, according to Estonian broadcaster ERR.

February 6, 2020

Latvian Saeima increases excise tax for sweetened non-alcoholic beverages

From 2022 onward it is planned to apply increased excise tax rate on sweetened non-alcoholic beverages, as provided by amendments to the Law on Excise Duties approved by the Saeima in the last reading on Thursday, 6 February.

February 6, 2020

Continuation of Olainfarm talks: the raiderism of Nemiro’s advisor Rebenoks

Although at the beginning Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor with a questionable reputation Pāvels Rebenoks and lawyer Mārtiņš Krieķis were hired to «for EUR 500 per hour to assist» Irina Maligina, Nika Saveļjeva and Sergejs Saveļjevs take control over Olainfarm, the two «assistants» used the situation and engaged in raiderism, according to the published talks between those involved in Olainfarm saga.

February 6, 2020

China victims of coronavirus reach number of 563

In China, the new coronavirus has taken 563 lives and the number of infected people has reached 28 018, according to the country’s official data published on Thursday, February 6, as cited by Deutsche Welle.

February 6, 2020

Failing to secure quorum for last meeting, Riga City Council faces dismissal

Upon failing to secure quorum at the last organized meeting, deputies of Riga City Council have generated a legal basis for the city council’s dismissal.

February 6, 2020

Economy Ministry’s state secretary leaves; asks to assess Nemiro’s choice of associates

The dismissed Latvian Economy Ministry’s state secretary Ēriks Eglītis has submitted his resignation. He has also sent a letter to political party KPV LV ethics committee and Saeima’s Mandates, Ethics and Submissions Committee with a request to look into Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s decisions, approving people close to him in important posts.

February 6, 2020

US President Trump acquitted in Congress impeachment trial

US President Donald Trump has been acquitted in an impeachment trial in the US Congress, finding him not guilty in charges of the abuse of power and the obstruction of justice, Associated Press news agency reports.

February 6, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Would you say there is wage differences between genders?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
National Health Service urges residents to use state-funded cancer screening tests more actively
Why is peripheral sight important and how can it be improved?
PHOTO: Riga commemorates Barricades of 1991
In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
State Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to not forget about safety during the holiday
Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!