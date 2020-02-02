bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
BNN summary of the week: Money laundering scandal. Searches at banks and RNP. Denmark to keep Misāne

February 2, 2020

Riga, RNP, Denmark, pensions, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, VDD, dispute, laundering, ABLV Bank, recmmendedThe first month of 2020 concluded with a storm – with searches performed by police at multiple Latvian banks. The biggest search was performed at ABLV Bank, as the search there was performed in relation to laundering of 50 million euros. Two people have been arrested as part of this case – businessman Andris Ovsjaņņikovs and lawyer Andris Putniņš. There are eight people with rights for defence in this criminal process.

Police have also performed a search at the main building of Rīgas namu pārvaldnieks (RNP). This may be related to some company that has received rights to service elevators used in buildings managed by RNP.

Meanwhile, the Danish court of justice has decided to maintain the arrest on Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne. The woman’s relatives have voiced concerns about a possible secret political agreement between Denmark and South African Republic. Meanwhile, Latvian Justice Ministry has announced having multiple plans to secure Misāne’s release from Denmark and extradition to Latvia.

The BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: RNP misfortunes; Another shock for banks; Decision; Dispute over a building; Borders drawn; Experts; Progress and Pensions.

RNP Misfortunes

State Police perform a search at Rīgas namu pārvaldnieks

RNP, procurement, elevator maintenance, complaint, ENAPOn Thursday, 30 January, Latvian State Police performed investigative activities at Riga municipal company LLC Rīgas namu pārvaldnieks (RNP) main building on Aleksandra Čaka Street 42, as confirmed by the company’s representative Krists Leiškalns.

He did not comment the reasons why law enforcers came, nor did he provide more detailed information.

It was not possible to contact the company’s interim board member Ernests Saulītis. However, it is known that he was present in his office when police officers came.

Riga’s CEO and RNP shareholder Juris Radzevičs has confirmed that Saulītis had informed him of planned investigative activities in advance. Radzevičs says he does not know why the police came, however.

State Police representative Simona Grāvīte has confirmed that officers of Economic Crimes Enforcement Unity (ENAP) had performed certain investigative activities in Riga and Riga region on Thursday. However, she did not say where exactly.

Read more here

ANOTHER SHOCK FOR BANKS

One of the detainees in 50 million euros laundering case is businessman Ovsjaņņikovs

KNAB, money laundering, ABLV Bank, ManatOne of the persons detained in the criminal case regarding the laundering of no less than EUR 50 million is former ABLV Bank’s private banker Andris Ovsjaņņikovs, according to information available to LTV.

As observed by LETA, on Thursday, 30 January, Ovsjaņņikovs was escorted to Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court. The court has since put him under arrest.

Information from Firmas.lv shows that Ovsjaņņikovs is a board member in company Manat, which operated with turnover of EUR 2 583 146 in 2018. 100% of the company’s shares are owned by Belarusian citizen Darja Terekhina.

Manat Holdings was also previously a shareholder in Manat. The holding was registered in the Seychelles Republic, which is known as an offshore zone.

Yesterday Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court put lawyer Andris Putniņš under arrest. According to TV3 News, for a long time he has consulted businessmen from Belarus.

The office of the prosecutor had previously reported that a total of eight people have a status of person with rights for defence in this criminal process. However, the office of the prosecutor did not reveal if any of them have been put under arrest. All of those persons are in Latvia.

Read more here

Searches in Latvian banks performed with help from Germany; two persons detained

ENAP, KNAB, money laundering, corruption, ABLV Bank, searchThis week Latvian State Police Economic Crimes Enforcement Unit (ENAP) performed investigative activities in four Latvian credit institutions in cooperation with German state police. Two persons have been detained, as reported by State Police.

Police explain that on 27 January ENAP in cooperation with the Finance Intelligence Service (FID) and German police performed a number of investigative activities, including eight searches. Searches have been performed in four Latvian credit institutions. Evidence was collected and documents confiscated during searches.

Investigative actions were performed as part of an ongoing criminal process headed by ENAP, launched in accordance with criminal activities outlined in Part 3 of Section 195 – laundering of considerable amounts of illegally obtained funds.

Two persons, including one foreign citizen, have been detained as part of the criminal process. Detained persons have since been released from custody and applied with status of a person with rights for defence. Persons have been applied with security measures not involving deprivation of freedom.

Read more here

DECISION

Danish court keeps Kristīne Misāne under arrest

South African Republic, accusations, Denmark, Latvia, prosecution

Illustrative image

On Thursday, 30 January, Danish court of justice decided to maintain the arrest over Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne, as confirmed by her representatives.

The woman’s representatives say the court spent the court hearing deliberating on whether or not Misāne should be kept under arrest because the South African Republic had failed to step in and take over her case within the allocated 30 day period.

Representatives claim that initially the court decided to release the woman but the Danish office of the prosecutor had immediately submitted a counter-claim. This time the Danish office of the prosecutor explained this decision with the fact that in the South African Republic Misāne is guaranteed to spend prison time together with 18 other prisoners in a cell with 4.4 m of personal space.

In a press statement, Misāne’s sister Mārīte Batraka voiced concerns that Denmark and South African Republic may have some ‘secret political agreement’. She allowed that this secret agreement may be related to the South African Republic having released Danish citizen Brit Nielsen to Denmark for criminal prosecution previously.

As previously reported, Misāne has turned to Latvia’s Office of the Prosecutor General, requesting to be interrogated in a Danish prison.

Read more here

DISPUTE OVER BUILDING

Bordāns suggests stationing VDD on Upes Street; Burovs offers land in Čiekurkalns

VDD, building, Marss, Riga City Council, Jānis Bordāns, Oļegs Burovs

Latvian Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns

Latvian Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns proposes stationing the State Security Service (VDD) near the former Brases prison on Upes Street. Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs, on the other hand, offers land in Čiekurkalns, Bābelīte and elsewhere, as both politicians told Delfi TV with Jānis Domburs on Thursday, 30 January.

Bordāns reported that Justice Ministry has different options in mind, such as Upes Street, where necessary utilities are already available and where VDD would not be at risk.

Burovs also allows for discussions involving pieces of land owned by the municipality. According to him, it may be possible to station VDD in Čiekurkalns or not far from Bābelīte Lake. There are also free pieces on land near Riga International Airport.

«I found these pieces of land within one hour and without any special requests. We can discuss them, exchange, hand over for free use, because we’ve seen such situations already. This includes the situation with Culture Ministry,» says Burovs.

Read more here

BORDERS DRAWN

Latvian government sets term for Riga and Ventspils port board members – five years

Riga Freeport, Ventspils Freeport, Transport Ministry, Latvia, operations, terms, approvalOn Tuesday, 28 January, Latvian government adopted amendments to the by-laws of Riga and Ventspils port management boards, setting the term at five years for port board members.

From now on it is planned to set clear requirements in relation to land lease fee calculation and the order in relation to financial and non-financial goal, complaint processing, as well as set the term of office for board members – five years. This way it is planned to ensure stable and sustainable work of the board, making it independent from political influence, as reported by Transport Ministry.

The current by-laws of Riga Freeport authority and Ventspils Freeport authority do not provide any term restrictions for board members.

Similarly to capital associations, it is also necessary to improve internal control procedures at port authorities and create internal audit units under port management. It is planned for port authorities to approve medium term internal audit plans and annual audit plans, the ministry explains.

Read more here

EXPERTS

Saeima committee picks TV3 journalists Kalderauska and Eglītis for posts in NEPLP

NEPLP, Saeima, candidates, voteOn Thursday, 30 January, Saeima’s Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee picked TV3 journalists Ieva Kalderauska and Jānis Eglītis for vacant posts in the National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP).

Members of the committee were united in the opinion regarding Kalderauska’s candidacy for the post, stressing that she left a very good impression. Deputies had different opinions about the other candidate.

Considering opposition opinions, additional discussions were organized to discuss Eglītis.

In an attempt to find the best solution to picking the second candidate, deputies agreed to each mention a person they are prepared to vote for.

Committee’s head Artuss Kaimiņš said he will support Eglītis. Deputy Dagmāra Beitnere-Le Galla said she will, too.

Read more here

PROGRESS

Lithuanian corruption watchdog sees improvements in business corruption

Lithuania, corruption, bribery, business, firm, company

Žydrūnas Bartkus, director of the STT

Lithuanian anti-corruption body the Special Investigation Service has spoken of positive trends in tackling corruption as an obstacle to business. A survey showed that 15% of respondent business managers saw corruption as an obstacle to operations in 2019, according to the Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.

«Over the past 20 years, indicators of corruption perception and direct [personal] corruption experience among business representatives decreased dramatically,» Žydrūnas Bartkus, director of the STT, is quoted in a press release of the institution.

«We see that the tolerance towards [corruption] is [decreasing] and businesses are proactively applying anti-corruption measures.»

Read more here

PENSIONS

Estonia adopts pension reform, making second pillar voluntary

Estonia, pensions, second pillar, government

Estonian Finance Minister Martin Helme

The Estonian parliament has adopted a law to reform the country’s pension compulsory funded pension system and expressed confidence in the Estonian government, ERR broadcaster reports.

After nine hours of debate on Wednesday, January 30, Estonia’s Compulsory Funded Pension Reform Act was passed by 56 votes in favour to 45 against.

The bill envisages make membership of the so-called second pillar of the Estonian pension scheme, which deals with employee contributions, voluntary, where it had previously been mandatory, ERR reports.

Read more here

Keywords: ablv bank Denmark dispute Estonia Latvia laundering Lithuania pensions recmmended Riga RNP VDD


