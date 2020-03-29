BNN summary of the week: Muižnieks reinstated as rector. Friendly fuel prices

Quarantine declared in Britain, number of deaths critical in Spain, Italian government promises EUR 5 000 penalty for breaching state-declared restrictions, Germany permits gatherings consisting of no more than two people, Lithuania extends its state of emergency. Meanwhile, Wuhan in China decided this week to soften quarantine restrictions.

In spite of all around negatives from the Covid-19 pandemic, there are also positive sides to this situation – fuel prices have dropped considerably. People expect prices to drop even further soon.

This week, Latvian government members also showed the nation an example of complying with requirements of the quarantine, organizing the government’s work remotely. This did not prevent members of the Cabinet of Ministers from reapproving Indriķis Muižnieks as the rector of the University of Latvia. This decision was made without any discussions.

BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: State of Emergency, Post, Outlook, Solutions, Opinion and Price decline.

STATE OF EMERGENCY

Workers from all industries eligible for idleness benefits in Latvia

After meeting certain criteria, workers from companies working in all industries will become eligible for idleness benefits, as provided by Latvian Cabinet of Ministers supported rules developed by Economy Ministry for support of companies affected by Covid-19.

As part of support efforts companies will be able to apply for idleness benefits and distribution of missed tax payments into instalments or postponing payments for up to three years.

Currently it is unknown how many companies might apply for idleness benefits for their employees.

POST

Latvian government approves Indriķis Muižnieks as rector of University of Latvia

On Thursday, 26 March, Latvia’s government decided without any discussions to approve Indriķis Muižnieks as the rector of University of Latvia.

The government’s issued order mentions Muižnieks was approved as rector of LU on 4 August 2015 for his first four-year term, which has since ended. This prompted his approval for a second term, because «in June 2019 the Constitutional Assembly of the university approved him as the rector».

The first vote about Muižnieks was accompanied by scandals and controversial statements. On 24 May the LU Constitutional Assembly’s vote results were the following: 141 votes in favour of Muižnieks and 143 votes against him. Muižnieks’ approval under these results caused confusion among some residents. A repeated vote was held shortly after, and Muižnieks won.

After lengthy discussions at the end of August 2019, Latvia’s government decided not to approve Indriķis Muižnieks as LU rector, because Education and Science Ministry believed the law was breached.

OUTLOOK

Bank of Latvia expects country’s GDP to drop 6.5% this year

For 2020 the Bank of Latvia predicts GDP decline of 6.5%. Annual average inflation is estimated at 0.5%, the bank reports.

«Considering the topical developments in the global economy, including the influence from Covid-19, the Bank of Latvia predicts GDP to decline 6.5%,» as reported by the central bank, adding that last year Latvia’s economy was predicted to experience 2.6% growth in 2020.

At the same time, the bank stresses the latest outlook is modelled under conditions of great uncertainty and is subject to corrections if the world fails to limit the spread of Covid-19, which is a serious pre-condition for economic growth in the second half of the year.

According to Bank of Latvia economists, the rapid spread of Covid-19 creates major uncertainty and forces the general mood of market participants to decline, as well as disrupt entrepreneurship operations, which only increases the risk of a global recession.

SOLUTION

Shopping centres to shut down in Latvia on weekends; food stores to remain open

To limit the Covid-19 pandemic in Latvia it has been decided to close down gyms. Shopping centres will close their doors on weekends, Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš told journalists on Tuesday, 24 March.

This requirement will not apply to pharmacies and food stores, veterinary shops, gardening and construction stores, as well as optician stores.

OPINION

Bank of Latvia governor says tax reform should continue at least partially

It would not be right to postpone the planned tax reform because of the illness spreading in Latvia because of Covid-19 coronavirus. It should be implemented at least partially, said Bank of Latvia governor Mārtiņš Kazāks in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Tuesday, 24 March.

«It is clear it will not be possible to revise the tax system, but there are some things we can do. For example, putting together the healthcare funding, as well as adopting changes to the micro enterprises tax system,» said Kazāks.

He said the government and the Saeima currently have other worries. Nevertheless, he said, it is still possible to prepare certain stages of the tax reform. «If we notice in the second half of the year it is not possible to implement changes, it is always possible to postpone the date of the reform’s implementation – by six months or a whole year,» said Kazāks.

The governor of the Bank of Latvia said reforms must not be halted just because of the crisis. This includes the administrative territorial reform.

PRICE DECLINE

Fuel prices reportedly decline in Baltic States

Last week, fuel prices had declined in all capital cities of the three Baltic States, according to data from LETA.

This week petrol was the most expensive in Tallinn, whereas the cheapest petrol price was in Vilnius. Diesel fuel was also the highest in Tallinn and the lowest in Vilnius.

In Riga, the price of 95 brand petrol declined at Circle K petrol stations by 2.5% – to 1.174 EUR/l. The price of diesel fuel declined 3.5% and cost 1.104 EUR/l on Friday, 20 March.

In Vilnius the price of 95 brand petrol declined 6.2% and was 1.055 EUR/l, whereas the price of diesel fuel declined 5.9% – to 0.955 EUR/l. The last time the price of 95 brand petrol at Circle K petrol stations had declined below 1 euro was 7 July 2017, according to data compiled by LETA.

