bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Sunday 15.03.2020 | Name days: Imalda, Amalda, Amilda
LatviaLatvia

BNN summary of the week: No sickness in the homestead. Nemiro’s friendship earns serious punishment. Putin for life?

BNN
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

March 15, 2020

Latvia, Ralfs Nemiro, Covid-19, inflation, violation, Swedbank, Vladimir Putin, Aivars Lembergs, Olainfarm, KPV LV, recommended While last week there was only one insignificant coronavirus infection case in Latvia, 17 more infection cases have surfaced since then. This has forced Latvian government to declare as state of emergency in the country and Riga International Airport, which, according to social media, has become visibly emptier. Will Latvian resident stay home until the epidemic blows over? Time will tell.

This week is also special because of the announcement that Latvia will have a new economy minister, because Ralfs Nemiro has had his permit to access official secrets annulled by authorities. It looks as though his friendship with ‘Olainfarm bunch’ and photos taken with sanctioned Aivars Lembergs will not go unpunished.

Continuing the topic of sanctions, Latvia’s, Estonia’s and Lithuania’s Swedbank branch offices have processed transactions worth EUR 4.2 million that may have breached US sanctions.

Swedbank has informed the Stockholm Stock Exchange of the situation.

Looking east it seems the wind current remains unchanged. The Russian State Duma has approved amendments to the Constitution, allowing President Vladimir Putin to run in two more presidential elections. This means he might remain as Russia’s president until 2036. Latvian European Parliament member Sandra Kalniete comments – this means Russia may see two whole generations of people who will know nothing about democracy.

BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Stay home; Cleansing; Contest; Decision; Return of tsar era?; Life’s Becoming Expensive; Possible Violation.

STAY HOME

Latvia declares state of emergency over Covid-19 until Easter

state of emergency, Covid-19, epidemic, Ilze Viņķele, coronavirus, pandemic, PVO, SPKC, LatviaBecause of the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Latvia, authorities have declared a state of emergency until Easter. A number of strict restrictions will be adopted, as officials declared after an extraordinary meeting of the government on Thursday, 12 March.

The state of emergency is in place from the moment it was approved until 14 April. During this period of time, authorities will do their best to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Healthcare Ministry is put in charge of coordinating the work of responsible institutions during the state of emergency.

During the state of emergency state and municipal institutions will have to assess the possibility and create opportunities to provide face-to-face services remotely.

Read more here

CLEANSING

Latvian Economy Minister’s access to official secrets annulled; KPV LV to pick a new candidate soon

Aivars Lembergs, post, questionable reputation, Economy Ministry, economy minister, KPV LV, Pāvels Rebenoks, Ralfs Nemiro, important

Ralfs Nemiro

Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s access to official secrets has been annulled. His party – KPV LV – plans to pick a new candidate for the post next week.

BNN had previously reported that Ralfs Nemiro, ignoring US sanctions against Aivars Lembergs, had no reservations about attending the opening ceremony of a new and modern factory in Ventspils together with the sanctioned person. He also posted a photo depicting the two of them together at the ceremony on his Facebook page.

It should be mentioned here that this is not the first time when Nemiro spends time with people of questionable reputation. Nemiro was also sighted partying on a yacht with his advisor for legal affairs, lawyer Rebenoks, who is involved in Olainfarm «inheritors’ wars». On top of that, even after public discussions of Rebenoks’ reputation and Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s refusal to pick Rebenoks as a candidate to Latvenergo’s council, Nemiro continue doing this. With Latvenergo a no-go, without any hesitation Rebenoks was instead pushed as deputy board chairman of Riga Freeport.

Read more here

CONTEST

Selection process announced to pick a new chief of Latvian State Police

Latvia, State Police, chief, selection, Interior Affairs Ministry, Sandis ĢirģensAssessment criteria and personnel selection process for the post of chief of Latvian State police have been published, as confirmed by Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens’ advisor for communication affairs Beata Jonite.

The selection process was announced on Tuesday, 10 March.

The personnel selection committee has been composed and its composition has been approved by the interior affairs minister. The committee consists of the chairman, vice-chairman, members of the committee, secretariat and invited observers. It will be led by Interior Affairs Ministry’s state secretary Dmitrijs Trofimovs. Interior Affairs Ministry’s parliamentary secretary Signe Bole will be the committee’s vice-chairperson, says Jonite.

Read more here

DECISION

As opinions clash, Latvian government decides to not appeal unfavourable court ruling in Muižnieks case

University of Latvia, approval, rector, court, Cabinet of Ministers, Latvia, Indriķis MuižnieksAlthough opinions differed, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday, 10 February, decided to not appeal the ruling of the Administrative District Court that declares the government’s decision to not approve Indriķis Muižnieks as the new rector in the University of Latvia as illegal, as reported by Education and Science Minister Ilga Šuplinska.

The minister admits that no appeal will be submitted over the ruling of the court because only two political parties voted in favour of appealing the ruling – the New Conservative Party and National Alliance «All for Latvia-For Fatherland and Freedom/LNNK».

Now the ministry has three weeks to prepare a new decision and the government will have to decide on Muižnieks’ approval as rector again.

Read more here

RETURN OF THE TSAR ERA?

Russian State Duma agrees to allow Putin to keep running for President

Russia, Russian constitution, Vladimir Putin, presidency

Russian President Vladimir Putin

In Moscow, the draft changes to the Russian constitution permitting Vladimir Putin to keep running for President until 2030, have been passed by the Russian State Duma, Russian state news agency TASS and US state Radio Free Europe report.

The lower house of the Russian parliament made the decision to amend the country’s constitution in the third and final reading of a bill on Wednesday, March 11.

A total of 383 lawmakers voted in favour of the bill, and no one was against it.

Communist Party’s 43 legislators abstained from voting, TASS reports.

Read more here

LIFE’S BECOMING MORE EXPENSIVE

Latvia’s inflation in February reportedly 2.3%

Latvia, prices, CSP, inflation, statisticsCompared to February 2019, the average level of consumer prices rose by 2.3 % in February 2020. Prices of goods had increased by 1.9 % and prices of services by 3.1 %. Compared to 2015, consumer prices were 9.4 % higher in February 2020.

Prices of goods had increased by 7.7 % and prices of services by 13.7 %.

Compared to February 2019, in February 2020 the average level of consumer prices was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, goods and services related to transport, health care, restaurant and hotel services, goods and services related to recreation and culture, as well as alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

Read more here

POSSIBLE VIOLATION

Swedbank in Baltics may have been used to process transactions in violation of sanctions

topical, Clifford Chance, Estonia, Latvia, Lithiania, SwedbankSwedbank branch offices in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania have been used to process transactions worth USD 4.8 million (EUR 4.2 million) that may have violated Unites States sanctions, as uncovered in an internal investigation performed by international law firm Clifford Chance following a request from Swedbank.

Swedbank has informed Stockholm stock exchange of this.

Swedbank will inform the US Department of the Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) of results of this investigation, as mentioned in the statement.

Since the beginning of February 2019, Clifford Chance has focused on checking clients, transactions and other operations performed by the bank between 2007 and March 2019. Clifford Chance also paid attention to Swedbank’s reactions to flaws uncovered in its mechanism for money laundering prevention and violations of sanctions.

The law firm also checked all transactions performed in USD by Swedbank branch offices in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia through the US financial system between 22 March 2014 and 22 March 2019.

Read more here

Keywords: Aivars Lembergs Covid-19 inflation KPV LV Latvia Olainfarm Ralfs Nemiro Swedbank violation Vladimir Putin


Leave a reply

Week in Lithuania: Coronavirus menace keeps growing, storm ravages country, cooperation with CIA

In Lithuania, the top stories of the past week were coronavirus testing and new measures to prevent it, as well as discussion of measures to reduce transport pollution discussed and Lithuania agreeing to cooperate in CIA probe.

March 15, 2020

BNN summary of the week: No sickness in the homestead. Nemiro’s friendship earns serious punishment. Putin for life?

BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Stay home; Cleansing; Contest; Decision; Return of tsar era?; Life’s Becoming Expensive; Possible Violation.

March 15, 2020

Next week’s centralized school exams in Latvia pushed to May

Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers decided on Saturday, 14 March, to postpone centralized school exams until May.

March 14, 2020

Stay home. Latvian government shuts down all international passenger services

It has been decided to shut down all international passenger services starting from Tuesday, 17 March, as announced by Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš after an extraordinary meeting of the government.

1 comment
March 14, 2020

Upwards of one billion euros to be allocated to reduce Covid-19 impact on economy in Latvia

To reduce the impact of the spreading coronavirus Covid-19 on the economy, Latvia plans to allocate upwards of one billion euros to support companies, as journalists were told by Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš on Friday, 13 March.

March 13, 2020

Kaimiņš: Ralfs Nemiro should’ve been dismissed a long time ago; KPV LV made into Olainfarm branch office

Ralfs Nemiro should have been dismissed from the post of Latvia’s economy minister a long time ago. I had warned both Latvia’s society and KPV LV members about his activities and suspicious company he keeps, including Pāvels Rebenoks and Mārtiņš Krieķis, as far back as summer last year and a week ago, said the founder of KPV LV Artuss Kaimiņš commented in a telephone conversation with BNN.

March 13, 2020

Lithuania bans public events, closes schools until March 27

In Lithuania, where three cases of the virus disease COVID-19 have been confirmed, the government has announced the closure of schools and universities and a ban on sporting and cultural events until March 27, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports.

March 13, 2020

Latvia’s industrial production volume decline in January more rapid than EU’s average

In January 2020 industrial production output in Latvia, when compared to the same period of 2019 had declined 4.5%, which is a more rapid decline than the average in the EU, according to data published by Eurostat on Thursday, 12 March.

March 13, 2020

EU to offer migrants in Greece EUR 2,000 for returning home

The European Commission has announced a voluntary, month-long programme to the economic migrants in Greek islands offering them 2 000 euros per person to return home, British news portal The Guardian reports.

March 13, 2020

Latvian Fiscal Discipline Council recommends postponing tax reform

Considering uncertain economic development and high risk level, it would be best to postpone the tax reform, as well as other fiscally-sensitive activities until the situation has normalized, as the newly-elected Fiscal Disciplinary Council concluded at its first meeting.

March 13, 2020

US, British soldiers fall in Iraq; US attacks militia group

In Iraq, a rocket attack has hit a US military base killing two American and one British soldiers. The US has conducted air strikes against what its coalition forces called Iran-backed fighters, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

March 13, 2020

Latvian Economy Minister’s access to official secrets annulled; KPV LV to pick a new candidate soon

Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s access to official secrets has been annulled. His party – KPV LV – plans to pick a new candidate for the post next week.

1 comment
March 13, 2020

28.6% of Latvian households have difficulty making ends meet

In 2019 the share of households who paid for usual necessary expenses with difficulty or great difficulty constituted 28.6 %, which is 7.1 percentage points less than in 2018.

March 13, 2020

Estonia with 27 cases of COVID-19 declares state of emergency until May

The government in Estonia, where 27 cases of the COVID-19 disease and a case of local transmission have been confirmed, has declared a state of emergency until May 1 and banned all public gatherings, cultural performances and care home visits, ERR reports.

March 13, 2020

airBaltic plans to reduce employee numbers by 400 or more people

Latvian national airline airBaltic plans to reduce the number of employees. The airline plans to temporarily cut 400 jobs or more. It is also planned to shut down several routes, as LTV programme Rīta Panorāma was told by airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss.

March 13, 2020

Latvia declares state of emergency over Covid-19 until Easter

Because of the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Latvia, authorities have declared a state of emergency until Easter. A number of strict restrictions will be adopted, as officials declared after an extraordinary meeting of the government on Thursday, 12 March.

1 comment
March 13, 2020

Winergy-related people sentenced to prison for defrauding Latvia’s state budget funds

Riga Regional Court has sentenced three people who were previously associated with wind turbine park LLC Winergy to prison for defrauding state budget funds worth EUR 2.1 million.

March 12, 2020

Latvian government conceptually supports increasing wages for teachers

During the development of the 2020 budget for Latvia, parties forming the coalition conceptually agreed on an increase of wages for teachers starting with 1 September 2020, as reported by Education and Science Ministry.

March 12, 2020

Latvian NVA invites employers to apply for training of desired employees

Latvian State Employment Agency has organized a campaign for requests from employers for training of desired workers as part of European Social Fund project Support for unemployed persons’ education and its activity Training over employers, NVA confirms. Employers will be able to submit applications until 25 March.

March 12, 2020

With 30 years into independence, Lithuanian pundits speak not only of achievements

Lithuania has clinched a landmark milestone this past Wednesday, the 30th anniversary of the restoration of Lithuanian independence. A Vilmorus poll released on the occasion shows that 58,1 per cent of Lithuanians are satisfied with the changes over the last 30 years and, well, a sizeable 28.4 percent were discontent with them.

March 12, 2020

SIF: wage difference between genders reportedly 14.1% in 2018

The Social Integration Fund, using a video presentation of a social experiment and expert discussion, opened a new season of the Openness is Value informative campaign on Wednesday, 11 March. This year this campaign will focus on gender equality in Latvia, as confirmed by the campaign’s communication specialist Katrīna Ķeķe.

March 12, 2020

Estonian MPs adopt pension reform rejected before by President Kaljulaid

The Estonian Parliament has passed for the second time a sweeping pension reform that sets forth making second pillar pension reform voluntary. The draft law was previously returned to MPs by President Kersti Kaljulaid.

March 12, 2020

Six more Covid-19 infection cases in Latvia; two-week quarantine in schools after spring break proposed

Latvia’s Crisis Management Council proposes a two-week quarantine in schools after spring break, as confirmed by Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele’s announcement on Twitter.

2 comments
March 12, 2020

EU urges Greece to ensure right to asylum amid migration crisis

The European Commission has reminded Greece, which is facing a mass migration wave on its border with Turkey, that it should uphold the right to asylum, British news portal The Guardian reports.

March 12, 2020

US to suspend entry of Europeans over coronavirus, Trump says

US President Donald Trump has announced that the US suspending the entry of people from the EU Schengen area for 30 days to keep Americans safe from the new coronavirus, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

March 12, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Have your had to cancel travel plans because of coronavirus?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
Saeima reaches out to residents born on 4 May 1990
BMX track, Alfa, Cesis Castle and other nominees for Best Building of the Year in Latvia 2019
PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
National Health Service urges residents to use state-funded cancer screening tests more actively
Why is peripheral sight important and how can it be improved?
PHOTO: Riga commemorates Barricades of 1991
In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!