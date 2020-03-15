BNN summary of the week: No sickness in the homestead. Nemiro’s friendship earns serious punishment. Putin for life?

While last week there was only one insignificant coronavirus infection case in Latvia, 17 more infection cases have surfaced since then. This has forced Latvian government to declare as state of emergency in the country and Riga International Airport, which, according to social media, has become visibly emptier. Will Latvian resident stay home until the epidemic blows over? Time will tell.

This week is also special because of the announcement that Latvia will have a new economy minister, because Ralfs Nemiro has had his permit to access official secrets annulled by authorities. It looks as though his friendship with ‘Olainfarm bunch’ and photos taken with sanctioned Aivars Lembergs will not go unpunished.

Continuing the topic of sanctions, Latvia’s, Estonia’s and Lithuania’s Swedbank branch offices have processed transactions worth EUR 4.2 million that may have breached US sanctions.

Swedbank has informed the Stockholm Stock Exchange of the situation.

Looking east it seems the wind current remains unchanged. The Russian State Duma has approved amendments to the Constitution, allowing President Vladimir Putin to run in two more presidential elections. This means he might remain as Russia’s president until 2036. Latvian European Parliament member Sandra Kalniete comments – this means Russia may see two whole generations of people who will know nothing about democracy.

BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Stay home; Cleansing; Contest; Decision; Return of tsar era?; Life’s Becoming Expensive; Possible Violation.

STAY HOME

Latvia declares state of emergency over Covid-19 until Easter

Because of the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Latvia, authorities have declared a state of emergency until Easter. A number of strict restrictions will be adopted, as officials declared after an extraordinary meeting of the government on Thursday, 12 March.

The state of emergency is in place from the moment it was approved until 14 April. During this period of time, authorities will do their best to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Healthcare Ministry is put in charge of coordinating the work of responsible institutions during the state of emergency.

During the state of emergency state and municipal institutions will have to assess the possibility and create opportunities to provide face-to-face services remotely.

CLEANSING

Latvian Economy Minister’s access to official secrets annulled; KPV LV to pick a new candidate soon

Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s access to official secrets has been annulled. His party – KPV LV – plans to pick a new candidate for the post next week.

BNN had previously reported that Ralfs Nemiro, ignoring US sanctions against Aivars Lembergs, had no reservations about attending the opening ceremony of a new and modern factory in Ventspils together with the sanctioned person. He also posted a photo depicting the two of them together at the ceremony on his Facebook page.

It should be mentioned here that this is not the first time when Nemiro spends time with people of questionable reputation. Nemiro was also sighted partying on a yacht with his advisor for legal affairs, lawyer Rebenoks, who is involved in Olainfarm «inheritors’ wars». On top of that, even after public discussions of Rebenoks’ reputation and Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s refusal to pick Rebenoks as a candidate to Latvenergo’s council, Nemiro continue doing this. With Latvenergo a no-go, without any hesitation Rebenoks was instead pushed as deputy board chairman of Riga Freeport.

CONTEST

Selection process announced to pick a new chief of Latvian State Police

Assessment criteria and personnel selection process for the post of chief of Latvian State police have been published, as confirmed by Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens’ advisor for communication affairs Beata Jonite.

The selection process was announced on Tuesday, 10 March.

The personnel selection committee has been composed and its composition has been approved by the interior affairs minister. The committee consists of the chairman, vice-chairman, members of the committee, secretariat and invited observers. It will be led by Interior Affairs Ministry’s state secretary Dmitrijs Trofimovs. Interior Affairs Ministry’s parliamentary secretary Signe Bole will be the committee’s vice-chairperson, says Jonite.

DECISION

As opinions clash, Latvian government decides to not appeal unfavourable court ruling in Muižnieks case

Although opinions differed, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday, 10 February, decided to not appeal the ruling of the Administrative District Court that declares the government’s decision to not approve Indriķis Muižnieks as the new rector in the University of Latvia as illegal, as reported by Education and Science Minister Ilga Šuplinska.

The minister admits that no appeal will be submitted over the ruling of the court because only two political parties voted in favour of appealing the ruling – the New Conservative Party and National Alliance «All for Latvia-For Fatherland and Freedom/LNNK».

Now the ministry has three weeks to prepare a new decision and the government will have to decide on Muižnieks’ approval as rector again.

RETURN OF THE TSAR ERA?

Russian State Duma agrees to allow Putin to keep running for President

In Moscow, the draft changes to the Russian constitution permitting Vladimir Putin to keep running for President until 2030, have been passed by the Russian State Duma, Russian state news agency TASS and US state Radio Free Europe report.

The lower house of the Russian parliament made the decision to amend the country’s constitution in the third and final reading of a bill on Wednesday, March 11.

A total of 383 lawmakers voted in favour of the bill, and no one was against it.

Communist Party’s 43 legislators abstained from voting, TASS reports.

LIFE’S BECOMING MORE EXPENSIVE

Latvia’s inflation in February reportedly 2.3%

Compared to February 2019, the average level of consumer prices rose by 2.3 % in February 2020. Prices of goods had increased by 1.9 % and prices of services by 3.1 %. Compared to 2015, consumer prices were 9.4 % higher in February 2020.

Prices of goods had increased by 7.7 % and prices of services by 13.7 %.

Compared to February 2019, in February 2020 the average level of consumer prices was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, goods and services related to transport, health care, restaurant and hotel services, goods and services related to recreation and culture, as well as alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

POSSIBLE VIOLATION

Swedbank in Baltics may have been used to process transactions in violation of sanctions

Swedbank branch offices in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania have been used to process transactions worth USD 4.8 million (EUR 4.2 million) that may have violated Unites States sanctions, as uncovered in an internal investigation performed by international law firm Clifford Chance following a request from Swedbank.

Swedbank has informed Stockholm stock exchange of this.

Swedbank will inform the US Department of the Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) of results of this investigation, as mentioned in the statement.

Since the beginning of February 2019, Clifford Chance has focused on checking clients, transactions and other operations performed by the bank between 2007 and March 2019. Clifford Chance also paid attention to Swedbank’s reactions to flaws uncovered in its mechanism for money laundering prevention and violations of sanctions.

The law firm also checked all transactions performed in USD by Swedbank branch offices in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia through the US financial system between 22 March 2014 and 22 March 2019.

