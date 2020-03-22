BNN summary of the week: One path only. A lot of work. Postponed elections

While at the beginning of the week there were only 30 confirmed Covid-19 infection cases in Latvia, by the end of the week the number had reached a three-digit number. In every press statement, Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš and other government representatives thank doctors, police officers and all residents for complying with security measures and staying home to limit the spread of the virus, stressing that self-isolation is the only path towards further limiting the spread of the virus.

It should be noted that the total number of deaths caused by Covid-19 in Italy had exceeded the number of deaths in China this week.

While culture workers and artists actively use and promote online services to let people access entertainment from homes, Latvia’s State Police continue reporting about people who breach restrictions on public gatherings. Even on social networks every now and then there are angry reports from residents about people breaching measures. Others, meanwhile, share their experiences at home and work, spending the most of their time at home, organizing their shopping differently than usual and helping neighbours with their shopping.

The coronavirus forces the government to work on development of a state support system for the people who are unable to secure profits because of the virus. The current amount of state support for the compensation of Covid-19 damages has reached more than two billion euros.

Because of the coronavirus talks have also commenced on postponing Riga City Council elections from 25 April to 6 June.

Political party KPV LV has also picked a candidate for the post of economy minister of Latvia. The party has picked Saeima deputy Jānis Vitenbergs. There have been no further talks about his approval.

The week also came with sad news, too. Saeima deputy from the New Conservative Party, the former vice-chief of the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau Juta Strīķe has passed away.

BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: State of Emergency; Funeral; Flaws; A Lot of Work; Request; Proposal; Post.

STATE OF EMERGENCY

State support for Covid-19 damage reduction reaches more than two billion euros in Latvia

Latvia’s state support to reduce the negative effects caused by the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 has reached more than two billion euros, says Finance Minister Jānis Reirs.

According his estimates, the country’s planned support for the reduction of Covid-19 crisis has grown from the initial one billion euros to two billion euros.

The government’s proposal on idleness support for companies and employees affected by the crisis approved on Thursday, 19 March, will cost the state roughly EUR 60 to EUR 200 million if the decision is made to expand the range of eligible industries.

Additionally, the government also supported the proposal to restore Altum guarantee programmes, making them open for any company, including those not affected by Covid-19.

Read more here

FUNERAL

Saeima deputy and ex-KNAB vice chief Juta Strīķe has passed away

On Wednesday, 18 March, the head of Latvian Saeima’s Legal Affairs Committee and ex-vice chief of the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) Juta Strīķe passed away after battling an illness, as confirmed by New Conservative Party (JKP) and Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns.

The minister and all members of JKP extend their deepest sympathy to Strīķe’s relatives.

«She was a person of unparalleled patriotism, and everyone who knew her loved her,» says Bordāns.

The minister also confirmed her death is not related to the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Strīķe was born in 1970. She gained recognition for her work in KNAB.

Read more here

FLAWS

Sweden’s Swedbank receives a fine of EUR 360 million

Sweden’s Swedbank has been applied with a fine of EUR 360 million for problems with its internal control system and management, as reported by the bank.

At the same time, the bank notes the conclusions of the bank’s supervisors in Sweden and Estonia about historic problems with Swedbank’s internal control system and management are in line with the bank’s previous conclusions. Swedbank will pay the EUR 360 million fine to the Swedish regulator.

Regulators in Sweden and Estonia have requested the bank to continue improving money laundering and terrorism financing risk prevention, determination and analysis capabilities, as well as improve organizational structure and increase accessible resources.

The investigation in Sweden concluded that Swedbank has had serious problems with money laundering risk management in its Baltic branch offices. The bank’s awareness of money laundering and processes, methods and control systems was insufficient. Operations in Baltic States were not applied with adequate resources to fight money laundering, as mentioned in the inspection.

Read more here

A LOT OF WORK

Average number of vacant jobs in Latvia up 28.1% in 2019

In 2019 there were 29.1 thousand job vacancies in Latvia, which is 6.4 thousand vacancies or 28.1 % more than in 2018. In public sector there were 8.3 thousand and in private sector 20.9 thousand job vacancies.

Over the year, the number of job vacancies in private sector grew by 5 thousand or 31.2 %, while in public sector – by 1.4 thousand or 21.1 %, according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

Out of the total number of jobs in Latvia (both occupied and vacant), 3.1 % were vacant – 2.8 % of which in public sector and 3.2 % in private sector.

Compared to 2018, the average number of occupied posts increased by 9.0 thousand or 1.0 % with an increase of 9.7 thousand or 1.6 % in private sector and decrease of 0.7 thousand or 0.2 % in public sector in 2019.

Read more here

REQUEST

Latvian Railway requests EUR 40.8 million from state budget to finance operations

Latvian Railway (LDz) requires EUR 25 million from Latvia’s state budget to balance finances in 2020 and EUR 15.8 million to compensate ineligible costs for public transport services this year, says LDz representative Ella Pētermane.

She explains that 2019 was complicated for Latvia’s transport and transit industry on a global and regional level. Different external factors have caused a decline of freight volumes. This situation has had a major impact on Latvia’s entire transport industry. It had the most serious effect on the companies working in the transit sector, including LDz.

Even in the first two months of 2020 freight tendencies, as well as shocks to the global and regional economies have shown the situation with freight volumes is unlikely to improve or may even become worse, LDz explains.

«Therefore, although it is in the interests of Latvia’s national economy to maintain the operations of the railway network in full, in spite of last year’s adopted strict cost optimization and work efficiency raising activities, LDz will not be able to implement the 2020 finance balancing requirements because revenue has reduced so significantly that it is no longer possible to cover the costs that have already been reduced to the lowest possible level without putting at risk the quality of railway infrastructure and safety,» adds the company.

Read more here

PROPOSAL

Latvian government supports postponing Riga City Council’s snap elections until 6 June

Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers decided to support Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry’s proposal to postpone Riga City Council snap elections until 6 June.

Considering the state of emergency in the country and the prohibition for public events, in the interest of public health and to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading, VARAM has proposed postponing the snap elections in Riga until June.

In the Saeima’s approved Riga City Council Dismissal Law it is mentioned that the election of the city council is to take place on the first Saturday two months after the coming into force of the law. In accordance with the decision made by the Central Election Commission (CVK), the date for snap elections of Riga City Council was originally set for 25 April. The first instance court had also decided that the date was picked mistakenly and that elections should take place a week later.

Read more here

POST

KPV LV picks Jānis Vitenbergs as its candidate for economy minister’s post

Representatives of KPV LV political party have decided to pick Saeima’s National Economy, Agriculture, Environment and Regional Policy Committee chairman Jānis Vitenbergs as its candidate for the post of economy minister of Latvia.

On Monday, 16 March, KPV LV party members gathered to discuss the situation with Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s invitation to pick a new candidate for the aforementioned post.

As previously reported, the Constitution Protection Bureau has decided to annul Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s permit to access official secrets.

Vitenbergs had previously notes – if he is offered the post of economy minister, he would consider it.

Read more here