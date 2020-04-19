bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Sunday 19.04.2020 | Name days: Vēsma, Fanija
LatviaLatvia

BNN summary of the week: support for unemployed. Optimization of state administration. Airport changes

BNN
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

April 19, 2020

Latvia, pandemic, COVID-19, benefits, Riga, airport, board, exams, LFF, VID, state administration, snap elections, recommended While most of the world struggles with the coronavirus pandemic, Latvia still has the lowest number of COVID-19 patients among Baltic States. Hope is further increased by the low number of newly-uncovered infection cases. Nevertheless, compliance with restrictive measures remains a high priority, because epidemiologists expect a new outbreak around 25 April. Police also continues monitoring compliance with the state of emergency.

This week the Saeima finally approved the new date for snap elections in Riga – 29 August. This means the municipality will remain managed by the interim administration until then.

Meanwhile, the state administration in Latvia may reduce after the end of the state of emergency, because, as it turns out, the administration can make do without many employees.

Riga International Airport has already exacted certain changes – the airport‘s board chairperson Ilona Līce has stepped down and Laila Odiņa has taken her place.

BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Inspection; Riga City Council; Unemployed; Changes at the airport; Saving on labour?; Limiting the pandemic and School’s end.

INSPECTION

State Revenue Service searches the office of Latvian Football Federation

search, LFF, investigation, important, VIDOn Thursday, 16 April, the State Revenue Service (VID) performed a search in the office of the Latvian Football Federation (LFF).

«We can confirm VID performed investigative activities in the office of LFF today. We will provide more comments when it is possible,» says LFF.

VID representative Andrejs Vaivars says VID Taxes and Customs Police Office has commenced a criminal process against one of Latvia’s public organizations. The criminal process was commenced in relation to violation of accounting and statistical information rules, tax avoidance and money laundering.

«On Thursday, as part of this criminal process, VID Taxes and Customs Police performed multiple searches,» said Vaivars.

Read more here

RIGA CITY COUNCIL

Riga City Council snap elections officially scheduled for 29 August

The snap elections in Riga are officially set to take place 29 August 2020. This much was decided by the Saeima on Thursday, 16 April, during the viewing of amendments to the Law on Dismissal of Riga City Council, as reported by the parliament’s press-service.

Snap elections have been rescheduled again because the state of emergency in Latvia was previously extended until 12 May. Along with the state of emergency there are a number of restrictions adopted to halt the spread of COVID-19, as noted in the annotation to amendments.

Previously snap elections in Riga were planned for 6 June.

Read more here

UNEMPLOYED

Unemployed aid benefit planned to be set at EUR 130

Latvia, unemployed, unemployed aid benefit, Welfare MinistryUnemployed aid benefit may be paid to Latvian residents for a period of four months and its maximum amount will be set at EUR 130, as confirmed by Latvian Welfare Minister’s advisor for communication affairs Jānis Zariņš.

As previously reported, finance minister’s work group for support of entrepreneurs discussed the option of adopting such a benefit, which would be paid in situations when a person fails to find a job after the end of the period of time when employment benefits are paid.

Welfare Ministry proposes setting the benefit amount based on the benefit paid in the last months, but no higher than EUR 130 a month, and pay if for four months after the end of the period of time when unemployment benefits are paid.

This support would be available for unemployed persons whose unemployment benefit payment period ends between 12 March and 31 August.

Read more here

CHANGES AT AIRPORT

Laila Odiņa appointed as chairperson of Riga International Airport board

post, state of emergency, Covid-19, Laila Odiņa, airport boardTo ensure uninterrupted work of the company’s management during a crisis, the council of Riga International Airport has approved council member Laila Odiņa as the new chairperson of the board.

Odiņa will remain in charge of the airport until a new chairman has been picked through a personnel selection process, as reported by airport representative Laura Karnīte.

«The airport cannot afford to be left without a leader during the state of emergency – we need an active, knowledgeable and experienced person capable of leading the company from the crisis. The airport will no longer be as it once was. The company’s restoration will have to be started from the very beginning. I am convinced Laila Odiņa is the best candidate to fill this post until we pick a new head for the airport,» says the airport’s council chairman Juris Kanels.

Read more here

SAVING ON LABOUR?

Latvia’s state administration may be reduced in size after the crisis

state of emergency, Covid-19, work, staff reduction

Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš

Working remotely has demonstrated it is possible to save money on many functions in state administration. This is why it is possible state administration may be reduced in size after the crisis, said Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds.

He stressed this measure is not the goal in of itself even though it is clear now it is possible to save money and use funding for other means. «The state has already saved EUR 1.4 million on business trips. This is why we have to look and see what else we can save money on working remotely,» adds the prime minister.

When asked if government has considered the option to reduce wages and bonuses in state administration, the prime minister said this topic is not on the agenda, but if the offer is extended, it will be considered.

On Wednesday, 15 April, the prime minister issued a resolution for all ministers to review expenditures of state institutions and divert unused funding towards efforts to battle COVID-19, as reported by the prime minister’s bureau.

Read more here

LIMITING THE PANDEMIC

Employers in Latvia will be able to send retail trade employees for COVID-19 tests

topical, tests, Covid-19, coronavirus, retail workersTo limit the spread of COVID-19 in Latvia, from now on it will be possible to perform virus tests for retail trade workers with symptoms following requests from their employers. Until now it was possible to send store employees for COVID-19 tests following a request from their family doctor, as reported by Healthcare Ministry.

Considering retail trade workers have a higher risk of COVID-19 infection, as of last week family doctors would send these people to undergo tests if a person shows signs of infection. To expand testing in this group, the State Medical Commission decided on Tuesday, 14 April, to permit employers to send their employees for tests.

If a person turns to their family doctor, and order is compiled and a person is later contacted by phone to arrange the time and place to perform a test. If an employer wants to test their employee for COVID-19, they have to contact the Emergency Health Service and arrange everything.

Read more here

SCHOOL’S END

Centralized exams in Latvia may be organized in between June and July

topical, centralized exams, exams in summer, Guntars Catlaks, entry exam, Ilga Šuplinska, Education and Science Ministry, IZM, VISCCurrently it is unknown how cancellation of centralized exams could affect graduates’ ability to enrol on studies abroad, said State Education and Content Centre (VISC) director Guntars Catlaks at a meeting of Saeima’s Education, Culture and Science Committee.

He explained VISC is preparing for a scenario when centralized exams take place between 2nd June and 7 July. On top of that, additional terms may be planned for cases when people are unable to attend exams because of illness. The general exam schedule is set to conclude at the end of July, and the centre’s director hopes 12th graders receive their graduation certificates 17 July and those who attend exams in additional terms – at the end of July.

Catlaks stresses residents have to keep in mind the situation might not improve at all. This is why there is scenario B – to organize exams in the second half of June and July. This scenario also provides for reducing the number of exams.

VISC has also developed scenario C – if the state of emergency remains and it is not possible to organize exams, the entire exam session will be cancelled and exam results are replaced with the year’s score.

Read more here

Keywords: airport benefits board Covid-19 exams Latvia LFF pandemic Riga snap elections state administration VID


Leave a reply

Week in Lithuania: Seimas set to go back to normalcy, town near Vilnius placed on lockdown, former President acquitted

In Lithuania, the top news of the past week were Seimas’ readiness to go back to normalcy, town near Vilnius placed on lockdown and non-food retailers, repair shops being allowed to reopen.

April 19, 2020

BNN summary of the week: support for unemployed. Optimization of state administration. Airport changes

BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Inspection; Riga City Council; Unemployed; Changes at the airport; Saving on labour?; Limiting the pandemic and School’s end.

April 19, 2020

COVID-19 infected in Baltics. 712 in Latvia, 1 239 in Lithuania, 1 512 in Estonia

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 712, increasing by 30 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 239 infection cases. It should be mentioned here that 18 of the 30 new infection cases were found for people from Zilais krusts asylum.

April 18, 2020

Police fine three in Riga for not maintaining distance and virus denial

Riga Municipal Police has fined a group of three people for failure to maintain required 2 m distance. Each has been fined EUR 100, as reported by RPP.

2 comments
April 17, 2020

General government budget deficit in Latvia at EUR 63.2 million in 2019

In 2019 general government budget deficit accounted for EUR 63.2 million or 0.2 % of the Gross Domestic Product and general government consolidated gross debt amounted to EUR 11.24 billion or 36.9 % of the GDP.

April 17, 2020

Marriage numbers in Latvia increase in February

During the three months of 2020, a total of 1 744 marriages were registered. It should be noted that this year comparatively many marriages were registered in February.

April 17, 2020

Tallink to begin collective lay-off in Latvia

Estonian-owned ferry operator Tallink Latvija AS has on Friday, April 17, notified the Latvian crew members and shore personnel of the Tallink Grupp that it is commencing a collective redundancies process involving around 550 Latvian employees, the group wrote in a press release.

April 17, 2020

E-services in other EU countries available to Latvian e-ID card holders

Latvia has become the second country among Nordic Countries and Baltic States whose national electronic identification tools can be used to receive cross-border e-services in other European Union member states, as reported by Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry.

1 comment
April 17, 2020

COVID-19 spread in Baltics. 682 in Latvia, 1 149 in Lithuania, 1 459 in Estonia

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 682, increasing by 7 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 149 infection cases.

April 17, 2020

Infectologist: as long as there is no COVID-19 vaccine, people will have to maintain social distance

As long as there is COVID-19 vaccine, some social distancing will have to remain, said Latvian Healthcare Ministry’s chief specialist for infectology Uga Dumpis in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama.

April 17, 2020

Actually … more people died; China increases Wuhan victim number by half

In Wuhan, the Chinese city, where COVID-19 originated, authorities have increased the coronavirus-related death toll by 50%, The Guardian reports.

April 17, 2020

Unemployed aid benefit planned to be set at EUR 130

Unemployed aid benefit may be paid to Latvian residents for a period of four months and its maximum amount will be set at EUR 130, as confirmed by Latvian Welfare Minister’s advisor for communication affairs Jānis Zariņš.

April 17, 2020

Bulgaria restricts car traffic around capital Sofia

The Bulgarian government has closed car traffic to and from the capital Sofia seeking to contain the spread of COVID-19 before the Orthodox Easter on April 19, The Sofia Globe news portal reports.

April 17, 2020

Riga City Council snap elections officially scheduled for 29 August

The snap elections in Riga are officially set to take place 29 August 2020. This much was decided by the Saeima on Thursday, 16 April, during the viewing of amendments to the Law on Dismissal of Riga City Council, as reported by the parliament’s press-service.

April 17, 2020

Volume of fuel sold in Latvia down 8.3% in two months

In two months of 2020 a total of 188 184 tonnes of oil products was sold in Latvia, which is 16 957 tonnes of 8.3% less when compared to two months of 2019, according to State Revenue Service’s compiled excise goods turnover indexes.

April 17, 2020

State Revenue Service searches the office of Latvian Football Federation

On Thursday, 16 April, the State Revenue Service performed a search in the office of the Latvian Football Federation.

April 17, 2020

Reintroduction of state of emergency on Japan’s island stresses need for mass testing

In Hokkaido, Japan, the island’s five million population has been placed on repeated state of emergency to contain COVID-19 a month after the first state of emergency was lifted, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

April 17, 2020

LVC: there will be work for road construction workers this season

There will be plenty of work for road construction workers during this year’s construction season. Road work progresses in accordance with the plan and available funding. Thanks to economic procurements, the number of locations where work is set to commence this year will likely increase, says board chairman of Latvian State Roads Jānis Lange.

April 16, 2020

Chinese facemasks: Don't look a gift horse in the mouth?

True friends show up during a trouble, a popular Lithuanian adage says. But not in case of China, warn some Lithuanian analysts, who claim that China sent to Lithuania millions of so much-needed face masks and other protective gear only to gain political brownie points – burnish its reputation and soften local authorities’ stern stance on Beijing’s 5G plans in Lithuania.

1 comment
April 16, 2020

Latvian government reserves 2.5 million as bonus pay for police officers and border guards

Latvian government has supported reserving EUR 2 590 703 as bonus pay for police officers, border guards and State Security Service officials during COVID-19 crisis, as reported by Interior Affairs Ministry.

April 16, 2020

Latvian Saeima approves state of emergency extension until 12 May

On Thursday, 16 April, the Saeima approved the government’s decision in regards to the state of emergency. This includes extending it until 12 May, as BNN was told by the parliament’s press-service.

April 16, 2020

Latvian police organize 17 procedures for failure to maintain social distance

In the past day Latvian State Police commenced 17 procedures against residents for failure to maintain a safe distance, as reported by police.

April 16, 2020

Amazon appeals against French ruling to bar sale of non-essential goods

Amazon has voiced disagreement with the ruling by a French court obliging the e-commerce giant to stop the sale of non-essential items or risk a fine of one million euros a day, The Guardian reports.

April 16, 2020

COVID-19 spread in Baltics. 675 in Latvia, 1 128 in Lithuania, 1 434 in Estonia

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 675, increasing by 9 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 128 infection cases.

April 16, 2020

Three and a half million euros paid in idleness benefits in Latvia so far

As of 14 April Latvia’s State Revenue Service has paid idleness benefits worth EUR 3 492 337 to residents. Of this amount EUR 3 366 459 has been paid to 13 093 employees of 2 350 companies, and EUR 125 878 – to 543 self-employed persons, VID reports.

April 16, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Do you support selling alcohol over the internet?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
In pictures: Pink supermoon from Crimea to Balearic Islands (1)
25 March – Remembrance Day for the Victims of Communist Genocide
Remember to reset the clock! Daylight saving time starts 29 March
Netflix agrees to cut streaming bitrate in Europe (1)
PHOTO: Tallink ship Romantika carries Baltic residents from Germany (2)
Saeima reaches out to residents born on 4 May 1990
BMX track, Alfa, Cesis Castle and other nominees for Best Building of the Year in Latvia 2019
PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!