BNN summary of the week: support for unemployed. Optimization of state administration. Airport changes

While most of the world struggles with the coronavirus pandemic, Latvia still has the lowest number of COVID-19 patients among Baltic States. Hope is further increased by the low number of newly-uncovered infection cases. Nevertheless, compliance with restrictive measures remains a high priority, because epidemiologists expect a new outbreak around 25 April. Police also continues monitoring compliance with the state of emergency.

This week the Saeima finally approved the new date for snap elections in Riga – 29 August. This means the municipality will remain managed by the interim administration until then.

Meanwhile, the state administration in Latvia may reduce after the end of the state of emergency, because, as it turns out, the administration can make do without many employees.

Riga International Airport has already exacted certain changes – the airport‘s board chairperson Ilona Līce has stepped down and Laila Odiņa has taken her place.

BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week

INSPECTION

State Revenue Service searches the office of Latvian Football Federation

On Thursday, 16 April, the State Revenue Service (VID) performed a search in the office of the Latvian Football Federation (LFF).

«We can confirm VID performed investigative activities in the office of LFF today. We will provide more comments when it is possible,» says LFF.

VID representative Andrejs Vaivars says VID Taxes and Customs Police Office has commenced a criminal process against one of Latvia’s public organizations. The criminal process was commenced in relation to violation of accounting and statistical information rules, tax avoidance and money laundering.

«On Thursday, as part of this criminal process, VID Taxes and Customs Police performed multiple searches,» said Vaivars.

RIGA CITY COUNCIL

Riga City Council snap elections officially scheduled for 29 August

The snap elections in Riga are officially set to take place 29 August 2020. This much was decided by the Saeima on Thursday, 16 April, during the viewing of amendments to the Law on Dismissal of Riga City Council, as reported by the parliament’s press-service.

Snap elections have been rescheduled again because the state of emergency in Latvia was previously extended until 12 May. Along with the state of emergency there are a number of restrictions adopted to halt the spread of COVID-19, as noted in the annotation to amendments.

Previously snap elections in Riga were planned for 6 June.

UNEMPLOYED

Unemployed aid benefit planned to be set at EUR 130

Unemployed aid benefit may be paid to Latvian residents for a period of four months and its maximum amount will be set at EUR 130, as confirmed by Latvian Welfare Minister’s advisor for communication affairs Jānis Zariņš.

As previously reported, finance minister’s work group for support of entrepreneurs discussed the option of adopting such a benefit, which would be paid in situations when a person fails to find a job after the end of the period of time when employment benefits are paid.

Welfare Ministry proposes setting the benefit amount based on the benefit paid in the last months, but no higher than EUR 130 a month, and pay if for four months after the end of the period of time when unemployment benefits are paid.

This support would be available for unemployed persons whose unemployment benefit payment period ends between 12 March and 31 August.

CHANGES AT AIRPORT

Laila Odiņa appointed as chairperson of Riga International Airport board

To ensure uninterrupted work of the company’s management during a crisis, the council of Riga International Airport has approved council member Laila Odiņa as the new chairperson of the board.

Odiņa will remain in charge of the airport until a new chairman has been picked through a personnel selection process, as reported by airport representative Laura Karnīte.

«The airport cannot afford to be left without a leader during the state of emergency – we need an active, knowledgeable and experienced person capable of leading the company from the crisis. The airport will no longer be as it once was. The company’s restoration will have to be started from the very beginning. I am convinced Laila Odiņa is the best candidate to fill this post until we pick a new head for the airport,» says the airport’s council chairman Juris Kanels.

SAVING ON LABOUR?

Latvia’s state administration may be reduced in size after the crisis

Working remotely has demonstrated it is possible to save money on many functions in state administration. This is why it is possible state administration may be reduced in size after the crisis, said Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds.

He stressed this measure is not the goal in of itself even though it is clear now it is possible to save money and use funding for other means. «The state has already saved EUR 1.4 million on business trips. This is why we have to look and see what else we can save money on working remotely,» adds the prime minister.

When asked if government has considered the option to reduce wages and bonuses in state administration, the prime minister said this topic is not on the agenda, but if the offer is extended, it will be considered.

On Wednesday, 15 April, the prime minister issued a resolution for all ministers to review expenditures of state institutions and divert unused funding towards efforts to battle COVID-19, as reported by the prime minister’s bureau.

LIMITING THE PANDEMIC

Employers in Latvia will be able to send retail trade employees for COVID-19 tests

To limit the spread of COVID-19 in Latvia, from now on it will be possible to perform virus tests for retail trade workers with symptoms following requests from their employers. Until now it was possible to send store employees for COVID-19 tests following a request from their family doctor, as reported by Healthcare Ministry.

Considering retail trade workers have a higher risk of COVID-19 infection, as of last week family doctors would send these people to undergo tests if a person shows signs of infection. To expand testing in this group, the State Medical Commission decided on Tuesday, 14 April, to permit employers to send their employees for tests.

If a person turns to their family doctor, and order is compiled and a person is later contacted by phone to arrange the time and place to perform a test. If an employer wants to test their employee for COVID-19, they have to contact the Emergency Health Service and arrange everything.

SCHOOL’S END

Centralized exams in Latvia may be organized in between June and July

Currently it is unknown how cancellation of centralized exams could affect graduates’ ability to enrol on studies abroad, said State Education and Content Centre (VISC) director Guntars Catlaks at a meeting of Saeima’s Education, Culture and Science Committee.

He explained VISC is preparing for a scenario when centralized exams take place between 2nd June and 7 July. On top of that, additional terms may be planned for cases when people are unable to attend exams because of illness. The general exam schedule is set to conclude at the end of July, and the centre’s director hopes 12th graders receive their graduation certificates 17 July and those who attend exams in additional terms – at the end of July.

Catlaks stresses residents have to keep in mind the situation might not improve at all. This is why there is scenario B – to organize exams in the second half of June and July. This scenario also provides for reducing the number of exams.

VISC has also developed scenario C – if the state of emergency remains and it is not possible to organize exams, the entire exam session will be cancelled and exam results are replaced with the year’s score.

