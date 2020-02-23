BNN summary of the week: zoo without Līdaka. Misāne back in Latvia. Grey list avoided

The week continued with uncertainty over the situation with Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne in Denmark. While the people were mobilizing and gathering signatures at change.org website, Latvia’s Office of the Prosecutor General issued a European arrest order to have Misāne extradited to Latvia.

This week also came with a ruling in Maxima tragedy case. Zolitūde 21.11 association’s head Regīna Ločmele-Luņova said in advance the people ‘would not like it’. The politician was correct. Only construction engineer Ivars Sergets was found guilty. The other eight suspects were acquitted.

Political parties have also started preparing for snap elections in Riga, which are currently planned for 25 April. While Mārtiņš Staķis and Oļegs Burovs smile at Riga’s residents from promotional posters, New Unity decided to save the now ex-chief of Latvian State Police Ints Ķuzis from unemployment. This in spite of Ķuzis dancing with ex-KGB officer Juris Savickis. New Unity has even offered him a place in their list of candidates in Riga City Council elections.

The BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Fight; Dancing; Ruling; Announcement; Plan; Birthrates; Changes and No pressure.

FIGHT

Denmark cancels Misāne’s extradition to SAR in favour of extradition to Latvia

On Thursday, 20 February, the Danish court approved the decision of the Danish office of the prosecutor to cancel Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne’s extradition to the South African Republic (SAR). On top of that, the Danish office of the prosecutor has also decided to extradite the woman to Latvia instead, as reported by Ritzau.

The decision to cancel Misāne’s extradition to SAR was made by prosecutor general Jan Reckendorf because Latvia’s Office of the Prosecutor General has issued a European arrest order for Misāne and had it sent to the Danish office of the prosecutor along with a request for the woman’s extradition to Latvia.

It is expected Misāne will be extradited to Latvia, where she will be made a suspect in the case of avoidance of a court’s or orphan court’s ruling, theft of another’s financial instruments and document forging.

DANCING

Ķuzis’ friendship with KGB official is no problem to run with New Unity in elections

Ex-chief of Latvian State Police (SP) Ints Ķuzis has joined New Unity and intends to run in the upcoming snap elections in Riga, as BNN was informed by the party.

If elected, Ķuzis is prepared to work on corruption prevention and security matters. It should be mentioned that prior to him stepping down Ķuzis was seen dancing with ice hockey club Dinamo and Russian gas company Itera Latvija chief Juris Savicskis at festivities organize to celebrate the 101st anniversary of State Police.

There is a video available on the internet that shows Ķuzis dancing with Savickis with a comment detailing Savickis’ past as a high-ranking Soviet KGB officer. This video was published by New Conservative Party politician and Riga City Council deputy Valters Bergs.

In the commentary added to the video, Bergs congratulates all police officers with the celebration, adding «every year at police celebration I ask the question what Juris Savickis does there, spending the evening with the management of State Police».

According to Bergs, Juris Savickis is a politicized gas millionaire, chief of Itera Latvija and chairman of Dinamo Riga ice hockey club chairman.

RULING

Construction engineer Sergets sentenced to six years in prison in Maxima tragedy case

On Tuesday, 18 February, Riga City Pārdaugava Court commenced reading the ruling in the so-called Maxima tragedy criminal case, sentencing construction engineer Ivars Sergets to six years in prison, as well as five year prohibition to work in his profession.

The court also maintained security measures applied to him in force.

The office of the prosecutor wanted seven years and six months in prison for Sergets.

Construction examination expert Andris Gulbis, architect Andris Kalinka, construction supervisor Mārtiņš Draudiņš, as well as construction company Re&Re construction process foreman Staņislavs Kumpiņš, on the other hand, have been acquitted.

Riga City Council Construction Office’s Legal Department’s Construction Supervisory Office expert Marika Treija, as well as Construction Office’s Inspectorate deputy chief Aija Meļņikova and construction office employee Jānis Balodis have also been found not guilty.

ANNOUNCEMENT

Riga Zoological Garden board members Līdaka and Morozovs laid off

Both Riga National Zoological Garden’s chairman of the board Ingmārs Līdaka and board member Andris Morozovs have been fired from their respective posts, as confirmed by Līdaka.

Līdaka says he is unable to comment the reasons for his dismissal because he has yet to study relevant documents and the motivation behind this decision.

Morozov’s press-statement details an assumption that the lay-off is related to the piece of land in Mežaparks provided to Riga Zoological Garden in 2011. «By dismissing the board the soil has been prepared for alienation of property owned by Riga,» claims Morozovs.

According to information from Morozovs, in August 2011 Riga city municipal administration provided Riga National Zoological Garden a piece of land free of charge in Riga, Ezermala and Cimze street with a total area of 22 873 m2. The contract was signed for a ten-year term.

«Before waiting for the end of the term, the municipality’s executive director found reasons to terminate it. As the reason he mentioned the violation of the rules for the use of the piece of land by Riga Zoological Garden, which has also become the reason for the board’s dismissal. The aforementioned piece of land was being used by Riga National Zoological Garden until autumn 2019, when all of a sudden criticisms were voiced about possible illegal construction and storage of construction materials. The current board and specialists of the zoological garden deny allegations,» stresses Morozovs.

PLAN

Latvian Saeima decides to reduce planned excise tax rise for alcohol

The increase of excise tax rate for alcoholic beverages planned for 1 March will be more moderate. This much is provided by amendments to the Law on Excise Duties approved in the final reading by the Saeima on Thursday, 20 February, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.

Excise tax rate as of 1 March will be increased by an average of 5%. Similar growth rate is planned for 2021. Saeima’s Budget and Finance (Taxes) Committee chairman’s associated Iveta Benhena-Bēkena had previously said about amendments that the previously planned excise tax rate for alcoholic beverages would have reduced the industry’s competitiveness among other Baltic States.

«Decisions should be pragmatic, justified and proportional. These amendments are important because data for the last quarter shows a clear reduction for domestic market sales. This means it is necessary to react to Estonia’s excise tax policy,» says Benhena-Bēkena, adding that the supported proposal provides for a more moderate rise of the rate.

BIRTHRATES

Number of births in Latvia has increased in January since last year

Over the past four years, birth number is declining, however during the year there are months when greater birth number is registered. Provisional data of the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia (CSB) show that 1.6 thousand newborns were registered in January 2020, which is 5 % more than in the corresponding month a year ago.

In January, 2.7 thousand deaths were registered, which is 13 % less than in January a year ago.

Natural increase in Latvia has been negative since 1991. In January 2020, number of registered deaths exceeded number of registered births by 1.1 thousand, according to data from CSB.

During the first month of this year, 484 marriages were registered in Latvia, which is 16 marriages fewer than in the corresponding month a year ago.

CHANGES

Latvian Healthcare Ministry puts third stage of e-health project on hold

Healthcare Ministry plans to focus on existing e-health services and will not develop their next stage, said minister llze Viņķele at a press-briefing on Friday, 21 February.

The existing e-health system was created more than ten years ago and since then requirements and understanding of necessary products and digital solutions have changed significantly. Introduction of new services is difficult without impacting the accessibility of existing services actively used by doctors, pharmacists and patients, says Healthcare Ministry.

The ministry explains that in the current e-health system there is a limited number of concurrent users, adding that this is not something that can be increased. On top of that, not a single IT company has applied for participation in the recent tender, which makes work for the National Health Service (NVD) more difficult, making necessary reforms in the industry more difficult to implement.

NO PRESSURE

Financial Action Task Force decides to not add Latvia to its «grey list»

The world’s central anti-money laundering organization Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has decided to not exercise increased monitoring of Latvia. This means the country will not be added to the organization’s «grey list», as LETA was informed by Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s office.

FATF plenary meeting took place in Paris this week. During this meeting Latvia’s potential addition to the list of countries reported to have strategic problems in anti-money laundering and terrorism.

FATF concluded in the end that Latvia has created a strong and sustainable crime prevention system, which is why there is no longer any reason to add the country to the «grey list».

