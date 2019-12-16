Bordāns: many people and companies financed by Lembergs will be outlined soon

The situation created by the decision by USA to apply sanctions against Aivars Lembergs and companies associated with him may have a short negative effect on Latvia’s economy, said Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns in an interview to Latvijas Radio.

The minister admits no one can give any guarantees in such situations. However, generally he believes the situation will change in a positive way soon.

He also said the government is very serious on making losses for Ventspils residents minimal. At the same time, the minister said people have to think who they elect and the price they have to pay for it.

The minister also stressed that currently Lembergs’ level of influence over Riga port is under investigation by authorities.

According to him, people and companies financed by Lembergs are slowly coming to light.

There is also the possibility of certain «media controlled by Lembergs» to experience consequences from US sanctions, said the minister.

Bordāns denied having discussed the Lembergs issue during his visit to USA. This is about the political situation as a whole, including which people have influence over Latvia’s politics.

When asked if any other Latvian resident could be added to the list of US sanctions, Bordāns stressed that this question is absolutely outside his jurisdiction.

On Monday, 9 December, US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control, based on the so-called Magnitsky law, established sanctions against a number of private persons and their organizations in Europe, Asia and Latin America. Aivars Lembergs is among those people.

The Magnitsky Law was signed by then the US President Barack Obama on 14 December 2012. It allows US authorities to arrest assets owned by people accused of violating human rights and suspected of corruption, as well as deny them entry to USA.

«For years corruption has slowed Latvia’s economy, taking away money from public services intended for Latvia’s residents and allowing criminals to damage Latvia’s state and NATO alliance,» the statement mentions.

It is also stressed that USA has cooperated with Latvia’s government in efforts to prevent corruption.

OFAC has issued a Global Magnitsky General License Nr.1, which allows for limiting transactions performed by Ventspils Freeport Authority, Ventspils Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association for 30 days.

In accordance with sanctions, all properties owned by Lembergs and aforementioned structures, shares in companies and directly and indirectly owned properties located in USA or are under control by US citizens are to be blocked and reported to OFAC.

This means all transactions to and from Ventspils Freeport authority, Ventspils Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association will be blocked.

Meanwhile, Aivars Lembergs has also decided to step down as chairman of the board of Venspils Freeport board.

Latvia’s Transport Minister Krišjānis Kariņš has also announced the state will take over management at Riga and Ventspils freeports.