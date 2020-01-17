Bordāns selects potential candidates to lead the Supreme Court and Prosecutor General’s office

I can see people who could take the reins over the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Supreme Court and change their work standards, Latvian Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns told TV3 programme 900 seconds when asked about any potential candidates to lead those institutions.

He did stress, however, that everyone has opinions on one or another candidate, but the people should be allowed to decide on their own if they want to apply for posts.

«I am always prepared to voice my opinions about specific people the moment a procedure is organized or, once a candidate has been approved, I will explain why voted the way I did,» said the minister.

Bordāns believes both the Prosecutor General Ēriks Kalnmeiers and Supreme Court chairman Ivars Bičkovičs have serious reputation problems.

According to him, this situation has appeared as a result of the current order those officials were selected. «Both of them were politically selected, politically approved with political influence,» says Bordāns.

Supreme Court chairman Bičkovičs’ term ends 15 June, whereas the term of prosecutor general Kalnmeier ends 11 July.

As reported, in December 2019 the Saeima supported Justice Ministry’s proposed legislative amendments to delegate the function of the selection of the prosecutor general to the Justice Council.

Read also: Excellent reputation and «backbone» – qualities Latvia’s next prosecutor general should have

This proposal has received bashing from the Council of the Prosecutor General, whereas the Justice Council has supported it.

Bordāns’ proposal for changes to the Law on the Office of the Prosecutor provides for candidates submitting their applications personally without mediators. The Justice Council will put together a candidate selection committee and establish criteria. The committee will then evaluate all contenders and then submits them to the Justice Council for review. Then the council will send candidates to the Saeima for approval.