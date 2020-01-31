Bordāns suggests stationing VDD on Upes Street; Burovs offers land in Čiekurkalns

Latvian Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns proposes stationing the State Security Service (VDD) near the former Brases prison on Upes Street. Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs, on the other hand, offers land in Čiekurkalns, Bābelīte and elsewhere, as both politicians told Delfi TV with Jānis Domburs on Thursday, 30 January.

Bordāns reported that Justice Ministry has different options in mind, such as Upes Street, where necessary utilities are already available and where VDD would not be at risk.

Burovs also allows for discussions involving pieces of land owned by the municipality. According to him, it may be possible to station VDD in Čiekurkalns or not far from Bābelīte Lake. There are also free pieces on land near Riga International Airport.

«I found these pieces of land within one hour and without any special requests. We can discuss them, exchange, hand over for free use, because we’ve seen such situations already. This includes the situation with Culture Ministry,» says Burovs.

He promised to sign a letter addressed to State Real Estate (VNI) detailing permission to use former cycling track Marss for other purposes. Currently, in accordance with territory’s planning there is a mixed construction zone there. To change it to something else, such as nature park, it is necessary to receive permission from the owner of the piece of land – VNI, in this case.

Once zoning change has been performed, it will not be allowed to perform construction within this territory.

As previously reported, it is planned to build VDD’s new headquarters on the territory of the former cycling track Marss. This means VEF district real estate developers’ and residents’ initiative to establish a park there will not come to life.

The decision regarding construction of a new VDD building was made in 2017, construction is set to commence this year.

In 2008 the Cabinet of Ministers made the decision to build a new building for VDD. In 2009 the financial crisis put this plan on hold.