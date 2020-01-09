Border control: Irregular migration drops 92% since 2015 crisis

In the borders of the European Union, irregular migration into the European Union has fallen to its lowest annual level since 2013, the European border and coast guard agency Frontex estimated.

British news portal The Guardian reports on Thursday, January 9, that Frontex said according to preliminary figures for 2019, irregular crossings detected on the bloc’s external borders fell by 6% to just over 139,000 – about 92% down on the record number set during the 2015 European migration crisis.

The decline was primarily due to significant falls in the numbers of people reaching European shores via the central and western Mediterranean routes, the agency said, while the eastern Mediterranean route saw a corresponding increase.

Approximately 14,000 people, mostly from Tunisia and Sudan, used the central Mediterranean route from north Africa – mainly Libya – to Italy and Malta, a 41% decline.

People taking the western Mediterranean route, mostly Moroccans and Algerians crossing into Spain, dropped by 58% to 24,000.

Yet the eastern Mediterranean route into Greece saw «growing migratory pressure» from spring until September, Frontex stated, with more than 82,000 irregular migrants detected on the route in 2019 – a 46% increase on the previous year.

The agency said arrivals via this route during the second half of last year were at their highest level since the EU signed its 2016 agreement with Ankara aimed at limiting the influx of irregular migrants entering the EU through Turkey.

Overall, Afghan nationals accounted for almost a quarter of all irregular arrivals in 2019, Frontex said, almost three times as many as in the previous year. There were also more women and children than in recent years.