Brexit deal continues path of ratification in British parliament

In London, the House of Representatives of the British Parliament has given its final go-ahead to a draft law on the ratification of the European Union withdrawal agreement. The draft law is passed to the upper house as the UK is likely to start its withdrawal on January 31.

British news portal The Guardian reports that on Thursday, January 9, the ruling Conservative Party won a vote on the EU withdrawal bill at third reading by 330 votes to 231, a majority of 99.

The bill will now go to the Parliament’s House of Lords where peers could give it a more challenging hearing but are still unlikely to block its passage, The Guardian wrote.

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesman warned the House of Lords, where Johnson does not have a majority, not to frustrate the progress of the legislation.

«The country did deliver a very clear message that they want Brexit to be resolved,» he said.

The bill passed without amendment in the Commons in marked contrast to torturous previous efforts of Theresa May and Johnson to get Brexit legislation through before the December parliamentary election.