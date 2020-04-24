Brexit negotiations reopen with London insisting on current transition period

Brussels and London have resumed the talks on the future relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union after the current transition period, until the end of 2020, runs out, The Guardian reports.

Over five days and 40 video meetings, 10 negotiating teams were expected to provide an urgent refocus before the 30 June deadline for both sides to formally agree to extend the transition period if the British government asks for one.

The talks will be headed by Michel Barnier from the EU side.

Barnier’s conterpart, David Frost, opened the first plenary session by «reiterating the government wish not to extend the transition period and that the job could be done by the end of the year», The Guardian reports.