British landlords support cards showing rights of EU guest workers after Brexit

After Brexit, which is due to start with February, European Union (EU) citizens will have to prove their settled status when looking for flats. Private landlords has supported a change in the Brexit law for EU citizens to have physical cards to prove it.

British news portal The Guardian reports that the country’s Residential Landlords Association (RLA) has previously cautioned that EU citizens risk discrimination if do not have a card showing their status when looking to rent properties.

The group, in a joint statement with the EU citizens campaign group the3million and the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, said: «MPs should back what is a pragmatic and common-sense proposal. It should not be controversial that EU citizens who have played such a positive role to the life of the UK should be able to easily prove their rights with a physical document.

«A digital-only status will massively disadvantage EU citizens against British nationals with a passport, and anyone else who can quickly and conveniently prove their status with a simple official document.»

Last year the RLA pointed out that some landlords may not know what countries are in the EU and would not go to the trouble of checking an EU citizens’ status online as the government requires.

The House of Commons will be asked to vote on an amendment to the Brexit bill passed in the House of Lords that calls for a physical card to be issued.

The government rejected the idea outright on Monday after the defeat in the Lords claiming a digital record was the most secure, The Guardian wrote.

Brandon Lewis, the Home Office minister, said the government had no intention of changing its policy.

«I disagree with the results of today’s @UKHouseofLords vote. The EU Settlement Scheme grants #EUcitizens with a secure, digital status which can’t be lost, stolen or tampered with. There will be no change to our digital approach,» he tweeted, The Guardian reports.