British PM Johnson treated from COVID-19 in intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in London with his COVID-19 symptoms worsening as the outbreak is claiming more lives in the United Kingdom, British news portal The Guardian reports.

On Monday, April 6, Johnson was moved to intensive care at St Thomas’ hospital, London, as a precaution in case he needed ventilation, it was said. He remained conscious on Monday night.

A spokesman of the Prime Minister’s office stated: «Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.»

«The prime minister has asked foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who is the first secretary of state, to deputise for him where necessary. The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all National Health Service staff for their hard work and dedication.»

The development came after the UK death toll from coronavirus exceeded 5,000 for the first time, rising by 439 to 5,373, The Guardian reports.