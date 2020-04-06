British Prime Minister hospitalised 10 days into coronavirus infection

In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital ten days after receiving positive tests for COVID-19, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

Johnson was taken to a London hospital on Sunday, April 5, evening with persistent symptoms, including a temperature. The Prime Minister, who has introduced a nationwide quarantine in the UK remains in charge of the government, despite having spent the night in hospital and is having what has been described as a series of routine tests.

In a statement, a Downing Street spokeswoman announced:

«This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.»

The UK has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. Also on Sunday, the British Department of Health stated 621 more people had died in hospital in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total death toll to 4,934, BBC reports.